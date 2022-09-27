The 2022 TCS London Marathon has been dealt a massive setback, following the news that world record holder and Olympic silver medalist Brigid Kosgei has been forced to withdraw from the race this weekend. At the same time, however, the race organizers have world championships silver medalist Judith Korir will join the 2022 TCS London Marathon field!

World record holder Brigid Kosgei withdraws

Kosgei, the two-time London Marathon champion, has been struggling with a minor hamstring injury that has interrupted her preparations for this year's race, which takes place on Sunday 2 October.

After consultations with her coach and management team, Kosgei has now decided to withdraw from the 2022 TCS London Marathon to avoid making the injury worse.

“I have been struggling over the past month with an issue in the hamstring of my right leg,” Kosgei said. “My training has been up and down and not the way I would like to prepare to be in top condition for the 2022 TCS London Marathon.

“We’ve decided it’s best I withdraw from this year’s race and get further treatment on my injuries in order to enter 2023 stronger than ever.”

Kosgei won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020. She was fourth last year after winning a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In 2019 she set the women’s world record of 2:14:04 at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. This year, she won the Tokyo Marathon in a time of 2:16:02, the fourth-fastest time in history.

The 2022 TCS London Marathon elite women’s race will still feature a world-class field, headed by reigning champion Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) and Yalemzerg Yehualaw (ETH), the fastest marathon debutant in history.

Judith Korir confirmed for the elite women’s race

Judith Korir, the silver medallist in the women's marathon at this year's World Championships, is a late addition to the elite women's field of the 2022 TCS London Marathon on Sunday 2 October.

Korir (KEN) won this year's Paris Marathon in April before finishing runner-up in the World Championships in Oregon in July. She was originally scheduled to be a pacemaker in this year's TCS London Marathon but has now opted to race over the full distance.

Korir (KEN) won this year’s Paris Marathon in April before finishing runner-up in the World Championships in Oregon in July. She was originally scheduled to be a pacemaker in this year’s TCS London Marathon but has now opted to race over the full distance.

In other updates to the elite women’s field, Great Britain’s Samantha Harrison has withdrawn from the race, as have Ethiopian pair Girmawit Gebrzihair and Ababel Yeshaneh and Canada’s Lanni Marchant.

Vincent Kipchumba and Mosinet Geremew out of the elite men’s field

In the men’s field, the runner-up in the last two London Marathons, Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba has had to withdraw due to injury, while Mosinet Geremew (ETH), who was third last year and the silver medallist in the marathon at this summer’s World Championships, has also withdrawn.

The full list of pacemakers for the elite men’s and women’s races has also been announced. The men’s pacers include a long list of leading British endurance talent including Marc Scott, Andy Butchart, Emile Cairess, and Ben Connor. Calli Thackery and Clara Evans are among the Brits pacing in the elite women’s race.

To view the full Start Lists for the 2022 TCS London Marathon, take a look at our Media Resources.