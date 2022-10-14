MADISON, Wis.— Ky Robinson outkicked Nico Young in the closing meters of the men’s Championship 8K race to lead No. 2 Stanford to an impressive victory at Friday’s 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, held at the Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course.

The Cardinal men scored 54 points to outpace No. 1 BYU en route to securing the men’s team title, while the top-ranked Cougars finished second with 89 points, and No. 3 Northern Arizona with 145 rounded out the top three spots in a competition that featured 19 of the top 30 teams in the latest USTFCCCA, including the nation’s top three teams as well as some of the best individual runners around the country.

Earlier in the day at the meet, No. 1 NC State won the women’s 6K Championship team title, but it went down to the wire after the Wolfpack finished on 80 points to tie with defending champion New Mexico before taking the crown on a tiebreaker.

The men’s 8K championship race went to Ky Robinson of Stanford who powered down the final straight to overtake teammate and Charles Hicks and Nico Young of Northern Arizona to win with a time of 23:09.9. Young finished second in 23:10.0 while Hicks ended third with a time of 23:12.7.

PHOTO CREDIT: David Hick/Stanford Athletics

2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational Men’s Results and Team Scores

Men’s 8k Individual Results

PL NAME TEAM TIME

1 Ky Robinson Stanford 23:09.9

2 Nico Young Northern Arizona 23:10.0

3 Charles Hicks Stanford 23:12.7

4 Bob Liking Wisconsin 23:14.0

5 Drew Bosley Northern Arizona 23:17.2

6 Parker Wolfe North Carolina 23:17.9

7 Cole Sprout Stanford 23:18.6

8 Acer Iverson Harvard 23:22.1

9 Carter Solomon Notre Dame 23:23.4

10 Sam Gilman Air Force 23:24.3

11 Michael Power Tulsa 23:25.2

12 Dylan Schubert Furman 23:25.9

13 Devin Hart Stanford 23:26.0

14 Shay McEvoy Tulsa 23:26.5

15 Joey Nokes BYU 23:26.6

16 Brandon Garnica BYU 23:27.1

17 Aidan Troutner BYU 23:27.3

18 Isaac Akers Tulsa 23:27.8

19 Cormac Dalton Tulsa 23:28.1

20 Creed Thompson BYU 23:28.4

Men’s 8k Team Scores

PL Team Total Time Score

1 Stanford 1:56:43 54

2 BYU 1:57:17 89

3 Northern Arizona 1:57:37 145

4 Air Force 1:57:57 149

5 Notre Dame 1:58:11 186

6 Tulsa 1:58:13 214

7 Wisconsin 1:58:22 221

8 Colorado 1:58:30 225

9 Villanova 1:59:27 343

10 NC State 1:59:37 366

11 Portland 1:59:33 367

12 Oregon 1:59:31 368

13 Syracuse 1:59:29 370

14 North Carolina 1:59:32 384

15 Washington 1:59:45 398

16 Utah State 1:59:54 443

17 Georgetown 2:00:04 457

18 Colorado St. 2:00:14 475

19 Duke 2:00:24 495

20 Michigan 2:00:34 526

21 Harvard 2:00:37 538

22 Iowa State 2:00:44 543

23 Michigan State 2:01:03 608

24 Boise State 2:01:04 617

25 Providence 2:01:17 628

26 Gonzaga 2:01:43 682

27 Furman 2:01:49 683

28 Indiana 2:01:54 684

29 Iona 2:02:20 720

30 Florida State 2:02:51 788

31 New Mexico 2:02:55 791

32 Santa Clara 2:02:53 794

33 Minnesota 2:04:41 987