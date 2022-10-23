VALENCIA, Spain —— The 2022 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich results on Sunday (23) with Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie and Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen winning the respective race at the World Athletics Elite Label road race.

World half marathon silver medalist Kandie took the top podium place in the men’s race after he broke the tape at 58:10, despite the somewhat humid conditions that affected the early parts of the race. Read More: NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022 women’s results – No. 2 Taylor wins team title

Ethiopian two-time world indoor 3000m champion Yomif Kejelcha followed home in second place at a time of 58:32, while Kandie’s Kenyan compatriot and last year’s third-placed finisher, Ethiopian Daniel Mateiko grabbed the bronze at 58:40. The top five finishers were completed by Tadese Worku (58:47), who finished fourth on his debut over the distance and Kenya’s Kennedy Kimutai (59:04).

Meanwhile, the women’s contest went to Konstanze Klosterhalfen, who was making her half-marathon debut. The German made her move in the last kilometer on her way to stopping the clock at a time of 1:05:41.

Tsigie Gebreselama of Ethiopia finished second at a time of 1:05:45, followed by Hawi Feysa of Ethiopia in a time of 1:06:00. Then came Kenya’s Agnes Ngolo at 1:06:38 and her compatriot Margaret Chelimo at 1:06:50.

2022 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich Results

Men’s Half Marathon

Final

1 Kibiwott KANDIE KEN 58:10:00

2 Yomif KEJELCHA ETH 58:32:00

3 Daniel MATEIKO KEN 58:40:00

4 Tadese WORKU ETH 58:47:00

5 Kennedy KIMUTAI KEN 59:04:00

6 Sabastian Kimaru SAWE KEN 59:23:00

7 Ronald Kiprotich KIRUI KEN 1:00:10

8 Isaac KIPKEMBOI KEN 1:00:11

9 Edward CHESEREK KEN 1:00:13

10 Weldon LANGAT KEN 1:00:28

11 Pietro RIVA ITA 1:00:30

12 Emile CAIRESS GBR 1:00:32

13 Samsom AMARE ERI 1:00:33

14 Laban KIPLIMO KEN 1:00:34

15 Mehdi FRÈRE FRA 1:00:34

16 Boniface KIBIWOTT KEN 1:00:34

17 Abbabiya SIMBASSA USA 1:00:37

18 Benjamin FLANAGAN CAN 1:01:00

19 Cameron LEVINS CAN 1:01:04

20 Pasquale SELVAROLO ITA 1:02:00

21 Mahamed MAHAMED GBR 1:02:11

22 Juan Antonio PÉREZ ESP 1:02:22

23 Miguel Ángel BARZOLA ARG 1:02:41

24 Jack ROWE GBR 1:03:05

25 Kirubel ERASSA USA 1:03:15

26 David NILSSON SWE 1:03:28

27 Jorge GONZALEZ RIVERA ESP 1:03:30

28 Callum HAWKINS GBR 1:03:35

29 Edward GODDARD AUS 1:03:38

30 Javier GUERRA ESP 1:03:39

Women’s Half Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Konstanze KLOSTERHALFEN GER 1:05:41

2 Tsigie GEBRESELAMA ETH 1:05:46

3 Hawi FEYSA ETH 1:06:00

4 Agnes Mumbua NGOLO KEN 1:06:38

5 Margaret Chelimo KIPKEMBOI KEN 1:06:50

6 Magdalena SHAURI TAN 1:07:09

7 Irine Jepchumba KIMAIS KEN 1:07:11

8 Purity Temutai KOMEN KEN 1:07:29

9 Yasemin CAN TUR 1:07:46

10 Vicoty CHEPNGENO KEN 1:07:55

11 Dorcas Jepchumba KIMELI KEN 1:08:16

12 Vivian MELLY KEN 1:08:51

13 Samantha HARRISON GBR 1:09:36

14 Fatima Ezzahra OUHADDOU MAR 1:10:37

15 Marta GALIMANY ESP 1:10:49

16 Yuka ANDO JPN 1:11:00

17 Élissa LEGAULT CAN 1:11:37

18 Carolina WIKSTRÖM SWE 1:12:16

19 Laura LUENGO ESP 1:12:39

20 Karen EHRENREICH DEN 1:13:32

21 Kate DREW GBR 1:13:36

22 Marcella HERZOG NED 1:13:44

23 Michelle SCHAUB SUI 1:14:12

24 Cecile JAROUSSEAU FRA 1:14:39

25 Gema MARTÍN ESP 1:14:45

26 Georgia MALIR GBR 1:16:10

27 Clarysse PICARD FRA 1:16:11

28 Giulia VETTOR ITA 1:17:01

29 Katerine TISALEMA ECU 1:17:04

30 Roberta SCHEMBRI MLT 1:17:09

Complete results here