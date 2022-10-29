ANN ARBOR, Michigan —— No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 23 Michigan State have been crowned men’s and women’s championships at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 at the U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, on Friday, 28 October. The Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 results and recap from what was an exciting competition.
On the men’s side, Wisconsin scored 25 points –the lowest in the championships history since the Badgers scored 17 to win the 2011 title. Wisconsin was winning its fifth successive Big Ten Cross Country Championships team crown and for a 53rd time overall, while Michigan State captured the women’s title after tallying 78 points for a fourth team title in the last six seasons, despite just putting two runners in the top 10 finishers in the women’s 6,000m race.
No. 26 Michigan was second in the women’s contest with 86 points, followed by No. 17 Wisconsin with 94, No. 22 Ohio State with 104 and No. 29 Northwestern rounding out the top five in the team standings with 116 points.
Addie Engel of Ohio State won the women’s 6K individual title after clocking 20:00 to finish ahead of Michigan State’s Katie Osika who ran 20:04, while Ericka VanderLende of Michigan clocked 20:13 for third place. Daniella Santos from Ohio State was fourth with a time of 20:15 and Sarah Schmitt of Indiana fifth with 20:18.
Ohio State had three scorers in the top-6, but was unable to find the depth to challenge for the team title.
Bob Liking ran 23:48 to defend his title in the 8K race and led the way for Wisconsin. His teammate Jackson Sharp was second with 23:49, while Adam Spencer (23:59) was 6th, Rowen Ellenberg (24:03) and Charlie Wheeler (24:07) was ninth.
No. 29 Michigan was runner-up with 57 points, followed by Indiana ahead of Michigan State for third place with both teams tallying 89 points. Purdue completed the top-5 with 156 points.
Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 results and team scores
|Men 8k Run CC Team Results (8k)
|PL
|Team
|Total Time
|Avg. Time
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|1
|Wisconsin
|1:59:47
|23:57
|25
|1
|2
|6
|7
|9
|10
|11
|2
|Michigan
|2:01:20
|24:16:00
|57
|4
|8
|12
|13
|20
|21
|32
|3
|Indiana
|2:02:45
|24:33:00
|89
|3
|15
|19
|22
|30
|44
|51
|4
|Michigan State
|2:02:36
|24:31:00
|89
|5
|14
|16
|23
|31
|33
|35
|5
|Purdue
|2:04:41
|24:56:00
|156
|18
|24
|37
|38
|39
|41
|47
|6
|Illinois
|2:04:50
|24:58:00
|161
|17
|27
|29
|42
|46
|52
|58
|7
|Iowa
|2:06:27
|25:17:00
|225
|26
|34
|49
|57
|59
|68
|75
|8
|Ohio State
|2:06:42
|25:20:00
|232
|25
|48
|50
|53
|56
|65
|72
|9
|Penn State
|2:07:10
|25:26:00
|262
|36
|40
|54
|63
|69
|70
|71
|10
|Minnesota
|2:08:05
|25:37:00
|295
|45
|55
|60
|62
|73
|76
|82
|11
|Nebraska
|2:08:17
|25:39:00
|296
|28
|61
|66
|67
|74
|77
|80
|12
|Rutgers
|2:09:45
|25:57:00
|345
|43
|64
|78
|79
|81
|83
|84
|Men 8k Run CC Individual Results (8k)
|PL
|NAME
|YEAR
|TEAM
|Avg. Mile
|TIME
|SCORE
|1
|Bob Liking
|SO-2
|Wisconsin
|04:47.4
|23:48.9
|1
|2
|Jackson Sharp
|JR-3
|Wisconsin
|04:47.5
|23:49.0
|2
|3
|Gabriel Sanchez
|SO-2
|Indiana
|04:47.7
|23:50.4
|3
|4
|Tom Brady
|SR-4
|Michigan
|04:48.1
|23:52.3
|4
|5
|CarLee Stimpfel
|SR-4
|Michigan State
|04:48.4
|23:53.6
|5
|6
|Adam Spencer
|FR-1
|Wisconsin
|04:49.5
|23:59.0
|6
|7
|Rowen Ellenberg
|SO-2
|Wisconsin
|04:50.3
|24:03.1
|7
|8
|Zach Stewart
|JR-3
|Michigan
|04:50.9
|24:06.3
|8
|9
|Charlie Wheeler
|SR-4
|Wisconsin
|04:51.2
|24:07.6
|9
|10
|Jack Meijer
|SO-2
|Wisconsin
|04:51.4
|24:08.4
|10
|11
|Evan Bishop
|SO-2
|Wisconsin
|04:52.1
|24:12.2
|11
|12
|Nick Foster
|SR-4
|Michigan
|04:53.3
|24:18.1
|12
|13
|Arjun Jha
|SR-4
|Michigan
|04:53.4
|24:18.7
|13
|14
|Riley Hough
|FR-1
|Michigan State
|04:53.6
|24:19.8
|14
|15
|Shuaib Aljabaly
|SR-4
|Wisconsin
|04:54.3
|24:23.0
|16
|Jake Gebhardt
|JR-3
|Indiana
|04:54.8
|24:25.7
|15
|17
|Andrew Nolan
|SO-2
|Michigan State
|04:56.5
|24:34.2
|16
|18
|Colin Yandel
|SR-4
|Illinois
|04:57.2
|24:37.3
|17
|19
|Nathan Walker
|FR-1
|Purdue
|04:57.2
|24:37.4
|18
|20
|Jake Bourget
|FR-1
|Wisconsin
|04:57.6
|24:39.4
|Women 6k Run CC Team Results (6k)
|PL
|Team
|Total Time
|Avg. Time
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|1
|Michigan State
|1:42:58
|20:35
|78
|2
|9
|15
|24
|28
|33
|41
|2
|Michigan
|1:43:24
|20:40
|86
|3
|10
|22
|25
|26
|31
|37
|3
|Wisconsin
|1:43:38
|20:43
|94
|8
|13
|14
|29
|30
|38
|44
|4
|Ohio State
|1:43:21
|20:40
|104
|1
|4
|6
|32
|61
|69
|77
|5
|Northwestern
|1:43:59
|20:47
|116
|7
|11
|16
|40
|42
|54
|71
|6
|Penn State
|1:45:11
|21:02
|159
|20
|21
|34
|35
|49
|59
|63
|7
|Indiana
|1:45:02
|21:00
|162
|5
|19
|27
|46
|65
|75
|76
|8
|Minnesota
|1:46:03
|21:12
|202
|18
|36
|43
|50
|55
|67
|73
|9
|Illinois
|1:46:10
|21:14
|210
|12
|23
|51
|56
|68
|79
|85
|10
|Nebraska
|1:47:40
|21:32
|273
|39
|45
|57
|58
|74
|80
|81
|11
|Purdue
|1:48:09
|21:37
|295
|48
|52
|53
|70
|72
|84
|86
|12
|Rutgers
|1:48:29
|21:41
|301
|17
|47
|64
|83
|90
|93
|98
|13
|Maryland
|1:51:55
|22:23
|399
|62
|66
|82
|94
|95
|96
|97
|14
|Iowa
|1:50:41
|22:08
|402
|60
|78
|87
|88
|89
|91
|92
|Women 6k Run CC Individual Results (6k)
|PL
|NAME
|YEAR
|TEAM
|Avg. Mile
|TIME
|SCORE
|1
|Addie Engel
|SO-2
|Ohio State
|05:21.8
|20:00.0
|1
|2
|Katie Osika
|JR-3
|Michigan State
|05:23.1
|20:04.6
|2
|3
|Ericka VanderLende
|SR-4
|Michigan
|05:25.5
|20:13.6
|3
|4
|Daniella Santos
|SO-2
|Ohio State
|05:26.1
|20:15.8
|4
|5
|Sarah Schmitt
|JR-3
|Indiana
|05:26.7
|20:18.2
|5
|6
|Andrea Kuhn
|JR-3
|Ohio State
|05:26.9
|20:18.7
|6
|7
|Rachel McCardell
|SR-4
|Northwestern
|05:28.3
|20:23.9
|7
|8
|Shea Ruhly
|JR-3
|Wisconsin
|05:28.9
|20:26.3
|8
|9
|Makenna Veen
|SO-2
|Michigan State
|05:29.1
|20:27.1
|9
|10
|Samantha Tran
|JR-3
|Michigan
|05:29.6
|20:29.1
|10
|11
|Kalea Bartolotto
|JR-3
|Northwestern
|05:29.7
|20:29.3
|11
|12
|Emma Milburn
|SR-4
|Illinois
|05:30.0
|20:30.5
|12
|13
|Samantha Stieve
|JR-3
|Wisconsin
|05:30.5
|20:32.4
|13
|14
|Lucinda Crouch
|SR-4
|Wisconsin
|05:31.6
|20:36.5
|14
|15
|Kaitlyn Hynes
|SO-2
|Michigan State
|05:32.0
|20:38.0
|15
|16
|Ari Marks
|JR-3
|Northwestern
|05:32.4
|20:39.4
|16
|17
|Alexandra Carlson
|SO-2
|Rutgers
|05:32.6
|20:40.1
|17
|18
|Ali Weimer
|FR-1
|Minnesota
|05:32.8
|20:41.0
|18
|19
|Mariah Wehrle
|SO-2
|Indiana
|05:32.9
|20:41.4
|19
|20
|Kileigh Kane
|JR-3
|Penn State
|05:34.2
|20:46.0
|20
