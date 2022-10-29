Wisconsin wins Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022

ANN ARBOR, Michigan —— No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 23 Michigan State have been crowned men’s and women’s championships at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 at the U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, on Friday, 28 October. The Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 results and recap from what was an exciting competition.

On the men’s side, Wisconsin scored 25 points –the lowest in the championships history since the Badgers scored 17 to win the 2011 title. Wisconsin was winning its fifth successive Big Ten Cross Country Championships team crown and for a 53rd time overall, while Michigan State captured the women’s title after tallying 78 points for a fourth team title in the last six seasons, despite just putting two runners in the top 10 finishers in the women’s 6,000m race.

No. 26 Michigan was second in the women’s contest with 86 points, followed by No. 17 Wisconsin with 94, No. 22 Ohio State with 104 and No. 29 Northwestern rounding out the top five in the team standings with 116 points.

Addie Engel of Ohio State won the women’s 6K individual title after clocking 20:00 to finish ahead of Michigan State’s Katie Osika who ran 20:04, while Ericka VanderLende of Michigan clocked 20:13 for third place. Daniella Santos from Ohio State was fourth with a time of 20:15 and Sarah Schmitt of Indiana fifth with 20:18.

Ohio State had three scorers in the top-6, but was unable to find the depth to challenge for the team title.

Bob Liking ran 23:48 to defend his title in the 8K race and led the way for Wisconsin. His teammate Jackson Sharp was second with 23:49, while Adam Spencer (23:59) was 6th, Rowen Ellenberg (24:03) and Charlie Wheeler (24:07) was ninth.

No. 29 Michigan was runner-up with 57 points, followed by Indiana ahead of Michigan State for third place with both teams tallying 89 points. Purdue completed the top-5 with 156 points.

Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 results and team scores

Men 8k Run CC Team Results (8k)
PLTeamTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore1234567
1Wisconsin1:59:4723:5725126791011
2Michigan2:01:2024:16:0057481213202132
3Indiana2:02:4524:33:00893151922304451
4Michigan State2:02:3624:31:00895141623313335
5Purdue2:04:4124:56:0015618243738394147
6Illinois2:04:5024:58:0016117272942465258
7Iowa2:06:2725:17:0022526344957596875
8Ohio State2:06:4225:20:0023225485053566572
9Penn State2:07:1025:26:0026236405463697071
10Minnesota2:08:0525:37:0029545556062737682
11Nebraska2:08:1725:39:0029628616667747780
12Rutgers2:09:4525:57:0034543647879818384

Men 8k Run CC Individual Results (8k)
PLNAMEYEARTEAMAvg. MileTIMESCORE
1Bob LikingSO-2Wisconsin04:47.423:48.91
2Jackson SharpJR-3Wisconsin04:47.523:49.02
3Gabriel SanchezSO-2Indiana04:47.723:50.43
4Tom BradySR-4Michigan04:48.123:52.34
5CarLee StimpfelSR-4Michigan State04:48.423:53.65
6Adam SpencerFR-1Wisconsin04:49.523:59.06
7Rowen EllenbergSO-2Wisconsin04:50.324:03.17
8Zach StewartJR-3Michigan04:50.924:06.38
9Charlie WheelerSR-4Wisconsin04:51.224:07.69
10Jack MeijerSO-2Wisconsin04:51.424:08.410
11Evan BishopSO-2Wisconsin04:52.124:12.211
12Nick FosterSR-4Michigan04:53.324:18.112
13Arjun JhaSR-4Michigan04:53.424:18.713
14Riley HoughFR-1Michigan State04:53.624:19.814
15Shuaib AljabalySR-4Wisconsin04:54.324:23.0
16Jake GebhardtJR-3Indiana04:54.824:25.715
17Andrew NolanSO-2Michigan State04:56.524:34.216
18Colin YandelSR-4Illinois04:57.224:37.317
19Nathan WalkerFR-1Purdue04:57.224:37.418
20Jake BourgetFR-1Wisconsin04:57.624:39.4

Women 6k Run CC Team Results (6k)
PLTeamTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore1234567
1Michigan State1:42:5820:3578291524283341
2Michigan1:43:2420:40863102225263137
3Wisconsin1:43:3820:43948131429303844
4Ohio State1:43:2120:4010414632616977
5Northwestern1:43:5920:471167111640425471
6Penn State1:45:1121:0215920213435495963
7Indiana1:45:0221:001625192746657576
8Minnesota1:46:0321:1220218364350556773
9Illinois1:46:1021:1421012235156687985
10Nebraska1:47:4021:3227339455758748081
11Purdue1:48:0921:3729548525370728486
12Rutgers1:48:2921:4130117476483909398
13Maryland1:51:5522:2339962668294959697
14Iowa1:50:4122:0840260788788899192

Women 6k Run CC Individual Results (6k)
PLNAMEYEARTEAMAvg. MileTIMESCORE
1Addie EngelSO-2Ohio State05:21.820:00.01
2Katie OsikaJR-3Michigan State05:23.120:04.62
3Ericka VanderLendeSR-4Michigan05:25.520:13.63
4Daniella SantosSO-2Ohio State05:26.120:15.84
5Sarah SchmittJR-3Indiana05:26.720:18.25
6Andrea KuhnJR-3Ohio State05:26.920:18.76
7Rachel McCardellSR-4Northwestern05:28.320:23.97
8Shea RuhlyJR-3Wisconsin05:28.920:26.38
9Makenna VeenSO-2Michigan State05:29.120:27.19
10Samantha TranJR-3Michigan05:29.620:29.110
11Kalea BartolottoJR-3Northwestern05:29.720:29.311
12Emma MilburnSR-4Illinois05:30.020:30.512
13Samantha StieveJR-3Wisconsin05:30.520:32.413
14Lucinda CrouchSR-4Wisconsin05:31.620:36.514
15Kaitlyn HynesSO-2Michigan State05:32.020:38.015
16Ari MarksJR-3Northwestern05:32.420:39.416
17Alexandra CarlsonSO-2Rutgers05:32.620:40.117
18Ali WeimerFR-1Minnesota05:32.820:41.018
19Mariah WehrleSO-2Indiana05:32.920:41.419
20Kileigh KaneJR-3Penn State05:34.220:46.020

