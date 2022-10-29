ANN ARBOR, Michigan —— No. 9 Wisconsin and No. 23 Michigan State have been crowned men’s and women’s championships at the Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 at the U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, on Friday, 28 October. The Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 results and recap from what was an exciting competition.

On the men’s side, Wisconsin scored 25 points –the lowest in the championships history since the Badgers scored 17 to win the 2011 title. Wisconsin was winning its fifth successive Big Ten Cross Country Championships team crown and for a 53rd time overall, while Michigan State captured the women’s title after tallying 78 points for a fourth team title in the last six seasons, despite just putting two runners in the top 10 finishers in the women’s 6,000m race.

No. 26 Michigan was second in the women’s contest with 86 points, followed by No. 17 Wisconsin with 94, No. 22 Ohio State with 104 and No. 29 Northwestern rounding out the top five in the team standings with 116 points.

Addie Engel of Ohio State won the women’s 6K individual title after clocking 20:00 to finish ahead of Michigan State’s Katie Osika who ran 20:04, while Ericka VanderLende of Michigan clocked 20:13 for third place. Daniella Santos from Ohio State was fourth with a time of 20:15 and Sarah Schmitt of Indiana fifth with 20:18.

Ohio State had three scorers in the top-6, but was unable to find the depth to challenge for the team title.

Bob Liking ran 23:48 to defend his title in the 8K race and led the way for Wisconsin. His teammate Jackson Sharp was second with 23:49, while Adam Spencer (23:59) was 6th, Rowen Ellenberg (24:03) and Charlie Wheeler (24:07) was ninth.

No. 29 Michigan was runner-up with 57 points, followed by Indiana ahead of Michigan State for third place with both teams tallying 89 points. Purdue completed the top-5 with 156 points.

Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 results and team scores

Men 8k Run CC Team Results (8k) PL Team Total Time Avg. Time Score 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 Wisconsin 1:59:47 23:57 25 1 2 6 7 9 10 11 2 Michigan 2:01:20 24:16:00 57 4 8 12 13 20 21 32 3 Indiana 2:02:45 24:33:00 89 3 15 19 22 30 44 51 4 Michigan State 2:02:36 24:31:00 89 5 14 16 23 31 33 35 5 Purdue 2:04:41 24:56:00 156 18 24 37 38 39 41 47 6 Illinois 2:04:50 24:58:00 161 17 27 29 42 46 52 58 7 Iowa 2:06:27 25:17:00 225 26 34 49 57 59 68 75 8 Ohio State 2:06:42 25:20:00 232 25 48 50 53 56 65 72 9 Penn State 2:07:10 25:26:00 262 36 40 54 63 69 70 71 10 Minnesota 2:08:05 25:37:00 295 45 55 60 62 73 76 82 11 Nebraska 2:08:17 25:39:00 296 28 61 66 67 74 77 80 12 Rutgers 2:09:45 25:57:00 345 43 64 78 79 81 83 84

Men 8k Run CC Individual Results (8k) PL NAME YEAR TEAM Avg. Mile TIME SCORE 1 Bob Liking SO-2 Wisconsin 04:47.4 23:48.9 1 2 Jackson Sharp JR-3 Wisconsin 04:47.5 23:49.0 2 3 Gabriel Sanchez SO-2 Indiana 04:47.7 23:50.4 3 4 Tom Brady SR-4 Michigan 04:48.1 23:52.3 4 5 CarLee Stimpfel SR-4 Michigan State 04:48.4 23:53.6 5 6 Adam Spencer FR-1 Wisconsin 04:49.5 23:59.0 6 7 Rowen Ellenberg SO-2 Wisconsin 04:50.3 24:03.1 7 8 Zach Stewart JR-3 Michigan 04:50.9 24:06.3 8 9 Charlie Wheeler SR-4 Wisconsin 04:51.2 24:07.6 9 10 Jack Meijer SO-2 Wisconsin 04:51.4 24:08.4 10 11 Evan Bishop SO-2 Wisconsin 04:52.1 24:12.2 11 12 Nick Foster SR-4 Michigan 04:53.3 24:18.1 12 13 Arjun Jha SR-4 Michigan 04:53.4 24:18.7 13 14 Riley Hough FR-1 Michigan State 04:53.6 24:19.8 14 15 Shuaib Aljabaly SR-4 Wisconsin 04:54.3 24:23.0 16 Jake Gebhardt JR-3 Indiana 04:54.8 24:25.7 15 17 Andrew Nolan SO-2 Michigan State 04:56.5 24:34.2 16 18 Colin Yandel SR-4 Illinois 04:57.2 24:37.3 17 19 Nathan Walker FR-1 Purdue 04:57.2 24:37.4 18 20 Jake Bourget FR-1 Wisconsin 04:57.6 24:39.4

Women 6k Run CC Team Results (6k) PL Team Total Time Avg. Time Score 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 Michigan State 1:42:58 20:35 78 2 9 15 24 28 33 41 2 Michigan 1:43:24 20:40 86 3 10 22 25 26 31 37 3 Wisconsin 1:43:38 20:43 94 8 13 14 29 30 38 44 4 Ohio State 1:43:21 20:40 104 1 4 6 32 61 69 77 5 Northwestern 1:43:59 20:47 116 7 11 16 40 42 54 71 6 Penn State 1:45:11 21:02 159 20 21 34 35 49 59 63 7 Indiana 1:45:02 21:00 162 5 19 27 46 65 75 76 8 Minnesota 1:46:03 21:12 202 18 36 43 50 55 67 73 9 Illinois 1:46:10 21:14 210 12 23 51 56 68 79 85 10 Nebraska 1:47:40 21:32 273 39 45 57 58 74 80 81 11 Purdue 1:48:09 21:37 295 48 52 53 70 72 84 86 12 Rutgers 1:48:29 21:41 301 17 47 64 83 90 93 98 13 Maryland 1:51:55 22:23 399 62 66 82 94 95 96 97 14 Iowa 1:50:41 22:08 402 60 78 87 88 89 91 92

Women 6k Run CC Individual Results (6k) PL NAME YEAR TEAM Avg. Mile TIME SCORE 1 Addie Engel SO-2 Ohio State 05:21.8 20:00.0 1 2 Katie Osika JR-3 Michigan State 05:23.1 20:04.6 2 3 Ericka VanderLende SR-4 Michigan 05:25.5 20:13.6 3 4 Daniella Santos SO-2 Ohio State 05:26.1 20:15.8 4 5 Sarah Schmitt JR-3 Indiana 05:26.7 20:18.2 5 6 Andrea Kuhn JR-3 Ohio State 05:26.9 20:18.7 6 7 Rachel McCardell SR-4 Northwestern 05:28.3 20:23.9 7 8 Shea Ruhly JR-3 Wisconsin 05:28.9 20:26.3 8 9 Makenna Veen SO-2 Michigan State 05:29.1 20:27.1 9 10 Samantha Tran JR-3 Michigan 05:29.6 20:29.1 10 11 Kalea Bartolotto JR-3 Northwestern 05:29.7 20:29.3 11 12 Emma Milburn SR-4 Illinois 05:30.0 20:30.5 12 13 Samantha Stieve JR-3 Wisconsin 05:30.5 20:32.4 13 14 Lucinda Crouch SR-4 Wisconsin 05:31.6 20:36.5 14 15 Kaitlyn Hynes SO-2 Michigan State 05:32.0 20:38.0 15 16 Ari Marks JR-3 Northwestern 05:32.4 20:39.4 16 17 Alexandra Carlson SO-2 Rutgers 05:32.6 20:40.1 17 18 Ali Weimer FR-1 Minnesota 05:32.8 20:41.0 18 19 Mariah Wehrle SO-2 Indiana 05:32.9 20:41.4 19 20 Kileigh Kane JR-3 Penn State 05:34.2 20:46.0 20

Click Here for complete results