MADISON, Wisconsin —— The following are the teams down to compete at the 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday morning, a meet that will feature some of the top programs in the country.

The host Wisconsin will line up in a field of more than 20 nationally-ranked top 30 women's programs, while the men's field will also include a loaded nationally-ranked setup so you don't want to miss any of the action.

On the women’s side, fans can enjoy an exciting battle that will be piloted by nine top 10 teams. No. 1 NC State and No. 2 New Mexico lead the talented field that also includes No. 4 Northern Arizona, No. 5 BYU, No. 7 Colorado, No. 8 Stanford, No. 9 Washington, and No. 10 Notre Dame.

The rest of women’s the field includes No. 13 Georgetown, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 21 Oregon, No. 22 Colorado State, No. 23 Utah State, No. 24 Florida State, No. 24 Furman, No. 28 Wisconsin, No. 30 Harvard, Air Force, Boise State, Duke, Gonzaga, Indiana, Iowa State, Minnesota, Oregon State, Portland, Princeton, Toledo, and Tulsa.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 BYU men’s team will face off against 18 teams ranked in the latest USTFCCCA top-30 poll. The field includes seven top-10 programs. Also in the field are No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Northern Arizona, No. 5 Tulsa, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Colorado, No. 9 Syracuse and No. 10 North Carolina.

Women’s Teams: Air Force, No. 14 Arkansas, Boise State No. 5 BYU, No. 7 Colorado, No. 22 Colorado State, Duke, No. 24 Florida State, No. 24 Furman, No. 13 Georgetown, Gonzaga, No. 30 Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, No. 18 Michigan, No. 17 Michigan State, Minnesota, No. 1 NC State, No. 2 New Mexico, North Carolina, No. 4 Northern Arizona, No. 10 Notre Dame, No. 21 Oregon, Oregon State, Portland, Princeton, Providence, Stanford, Syracuse, Toledo, Tulsa, Utah, Utah State, Utah Valley, Washington, No. 28 Wisconsin

Men’s Teams: No. 12 Air Force, Boise State, No. 1 BYU, No. 8 Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Florida State, Furman, No. 28 Georgetown, No. 14 Gonzaga, No. 20 Harvard, Indiana, Iona, No. 11 Iowa State, Michigan, No. 27 Michigan State, Minnesota, NC State, New Mexico, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 3 Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, Oregon, Portland, Providence, Santa Clara, No. 2 Stanford, No. 9 Syracuse, No. 6 Tulsa, No. 23 Utah State, No. 17 Villanova, No. 26 Washington, No. 6 Wisconsin.

B-Race Only Toledo Utah Valley