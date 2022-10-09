PORTUGAL —— Ethiopia’s Andualem Shiferaw and Bornes Chepkirui of Kenya secured the men’s and women’s respective titles at the EDP Maratona de Lisboa 2022 — World Athletics Elite Label Road Race event on Sunday (9). Read More: The 2022 Generali München Marathon results; wins for Kipchumba, Keino

In the men’s contest, Shiferaw clocked a time of 2:05:45 in his first competitive marathon race. The 30-year-old Ethiopian easily got the better of a field that featured five finishers under 2:10 today with his countryman Haftu Teklu running 2:06:33 for second place.

Birhan Nebebew completed the Ethiopian podium sweep with a third-place finish at a time of 2:07:04 with Julius Tuwei of Kenya running 2:08:23 for fourth and Tsedat Ayana of Ethiopia collecting fifth with a time of 2:08:32.

Meanwhile, Bornes Chepkirui took control of the women’s race at the EDP Maratona de Lisboa 2022 –winning with a time of 2:24:17 in her first marathon since Valencia in 2021. The 35-year-old Kenyan was followed home by a host of Ethiopians, including Amente Negash who ran 2:25:57 for second place, and third-place Buzunesh Getachew (2:26:01).

Photo Credit: Athletics News

EDP Maratona de Lisboa 2022 Results

Men’s Marathon Shiferaw

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Andualem Belay SHIFERAW ETH 2:05:45

2 Haftu TEKLU ETH 2:06:33

3 Birhan NEBEBEW ETH 2:07:04

4 Julius TUWEI KEN 2:08:23

5 Tsedat Abeje AYANA ETH 2:08:32

6 Mekuant AYENEW ETH 2:10:13

7 Debeko DASA ETH 2:10:31

8 Paul EYANAE KEN 2:13:46

9 Nicholas KIRWA KEN 2:14:31

10 Alemayehu Ameta BELACHEW ETH 2:14:51

11 Shumet AKALNEW ETH 2:16:38

12 Abraham HABTE ERI 2:18:34

13 Fred MUSOBO UGA 2:20:46

14 José SOUSA POR 2:24:17

15 Andre COSTA POR 2:39:35

Yago ROJO ESP DNF

Alfonce KIBIWOTT KEN DNF

Bonsa DIDA ETH DNF

Joseph Tiophil PANGA TAN DNF

Bernard Kiprop KIPYEGO KEN DNF

Josephat Joshua GISEMO TAN DNF

Yitayal Atnafu ZERIHUN ETH DNF

Juan Antonio PÉREZ ESP DNF

Nguse AMLOSOM ERI DNF

Women’s Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Bornes CHEPKIRUI KEN 2:24:17

2 Amente Sorome NEGASH ETH 2:25:57

3 Buzunesh GETACHEW ETH 2:26:01

4 Urge DIRO ETH 2:27:34

5 Amid Fozya JEMAL ETH 2:28:30

6 Zerfie LIMENEH ETH 2:29:56

7 Jane Jelagat SEUREY KEN 2:30:34

8 Tsedal GEBRETSADIK ETH 2:35:30

9 Joana FONSECA POR 2:40:24

10 Gete GUTA ETH 2:43:01

11 Maria Ceu NUNES POR 2:59:32

Feyne GEMEDA ETH DNF

Louise SMALL GBR DNF

Prisca JEPTOO KEN DNF

Abebech AFEWORK ETH DNF

Almaz NEGEDE ETH DNF