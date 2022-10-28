The 2022 Big Sky Cross Country Championships will take place on Friday, 28 October at the Fairways Golf Course and yes, you can follow all the live results and updates from the meeting. Live Results | Championship Manual | Course Map | Spectator Information | Big Sky Conference. The men’s 8K championship race begins at 1:00 p.m. EST while the women’s 5K championship race will begin at 1:00 p.m. EST.

On the men’s side, the No. 3 Northern Arizona University men and the No. 4 NAU women will start as the favorites to defend their respective Big Sky Conference Championships team crowns and both teams travel to Cheney, Washington, seeking to repeat their performances from last season when they swept the conference titles. Read More: How to watch the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships?

Who are the teams competing at the 2022 Big Sky Cross Country Championships?

Eastern Washington Idaho Idaho State Montana Montana State Northern Arizona Northern Colorado Portland State Sacramento St. Weber State

Last year the Lumberjacks captured their 30th men’s all-time conference title, while the women earned their 22nd. The women scored a total of 37 points to win a third successive cross country team crown last season, and the men scored 30 points to secure a fifth in six seasons.

Heading into this year’s meeting, Northern Arizona will not only be the reigning men and women league champions, but each ranked in the Top 4 nationally, while each team has won the conference title five of the six past seasons.

The 2022 Big Sky Conference Championships is being hosted by Eastern Washington in Cheney, Washington on Friday, Oct. 28. The men will run an 8K race that begins at 10:00 a.m. MST while the women will run a 5K beginning at 11:00 a.m. MST. Live results from the race can be found here.