Tallahassee, Fla. —— The Florida State cross country teams will return to action this week when the Seminoles host the 2022 FSU Invitational here at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, on Friday morning. The FSU Invitational has been held in Tallahassee since 1973 while the Apalachee Regional Park has been hosting the meet since 2009.

This year’s meet will feature over 30 teams in each race, with the men’s 8K set to get going at 7:40 a.m. ET, and the women’s 5K following at 8:15 a.m ET. There is no live streaming coverage available, however, you can follow all the live timing results and updates which will be available at this link.

No. 24 Florida State women are coming off a 5th-place finish at the 2022 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational last week, while the men’s team finished 11th. Read More: Results from the 2022 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational; NC State, Notre Dame take titles

Friday’s 2022 FSU Invitational will be the first collegiate cross country meet held at the Apalachee Regional Park since hosting the 2021 NCAA Championships.

“It’s really exciting for us,” FSU head coach Bob Braman said. “We’ve got over 30 teams for each gender. Statistically, it will be the largest number of people to ever run a collegiate race with over 300 people in each field.

“This will be a lot of fun. For us, this is a big deal for our athletes that want to make the ACC team in three weeks and they need to race.”

Adding about the venue returning to hosting cross country meets, Braman said: “The good thing about our course is that it yields information. No matter the level of competition, you know what a fast time is, you know what your splits are, and you know how to dissect this course.

“We can get a lot of value and some of these athletes that are running on Friday could end up running in the national meet.”

Fri, October 7th

Local (EDT)

Men’s Garnet 8k 7:40 AM Women’s Garnet 5k 8:10 AM Boys’ Middle School 3k 5:00 PM Girls’ Middle School 3k 5:25 PM Boys’ JV 5k 5:50 PM Girls’ JV 5k 6:20 PM

Sat, October 8th

Local (EDT)

Boys’ Elite 5k 7:40 AM Girls’ Elite 5k 8:05 AM Boys’ Select 5k 8:30 AM Girls’ Select 5k 8:55 AM Boys’ Varsity A 5k 9:20 AM Girls’ Varsity A 5k 9:50 AM Boys’ Varsity B 5k 10:20 AM Girls’ Varsity B 5k 10:50 AM

Teams – For The 2022 FSU Invitational

NR/No. 24 Florida State

RV/NR Embry-Riddle (NCAA II)

NR/RV Tampa (NCAA II)

No. 2/NR Indiana Wesleyan (NAIA)

No.4 /No. 5 The Master’s (NAIA)

NR/ No. 18 William Carey (NAIA)

NR/RV Southeastern(NAIA)

No. 7/ NR Daytona State College (NJCAA)

No. 15/ NR Lake Sumter State College (NJCAA)

No. 17/NR Pasco-Hernando State College (NJCAA)

Bethune-Cookman

Eastern Florida

Flagler

Florida A&M (Women only)

Florida Gateway College (Women only)

Florida Tech

Jacksonville

Jacksonville State

Life

LSU

Miami (Fla.)

Mobile

North Georgia (Women only)

Palm Beach Atlantic

Saint Leo

Shawnee State

USF

Southern Wesleyan

Stetson (Men only)

Tallahassee CC

Thomas (Ga.)

Valdosta State

West Florida

PHOTO: Florida State Cross Country Invitational. Photo By Florida State Seminoles Athletics