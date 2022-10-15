Freshman phenom Natalie Cook and fellow superstar runner Taylor Roe will lead No. 3 Oklahoma State at today’s (15) Weis-Crockett Invitational on the state-of-the-art Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater. Read More: Natalie Cook opens OSU career with impressive win at 2022 Cowboy Jamboree – Women’s results, team scores

Where can I follow the Oklahoma State Weis-Crockett Invitational?

You can follow all the live results, updates and team score during and after the event on the PrimeTime Timing website. Please Click Here for all the live results from the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course. The men’s 8K kicks things off at 9:30 a.m. ET with the women’s 6K race following immediately at 10:20 a.m. ET. Please also follow the updates on the OK-State Twitter page

The Cowgirls enter the Weis-Crockett Invitational in good form, following their victory at the 2022 Cowboy Jamboree on Sept. 24 and they will be hoping to use their home advantage again this weekend when they get another test run on the course ahead of the 2022 NCAA Championships which will be hosted in Stillwater for a second successive year.

Following a victory at the Cowboy Jamboree last month, Oklahoma State surged to its highest ranking in program history at No. 2 before falling lately behind NC State and New Mexico. Meanwhile, in addition to Cook and Roe, the Cowgirls will also be supported by Gabby Hentemann and Billah Jepkirui.

This weekend Oklahoma State women will battle with No. 19 California Baptist, along with Liberty, which is receiving votes in the latest USTFCCCA rankings.

In the meantime, the Cowboys enter this weekend ranked No. 4 in the latest USTFCCCA poll following their fourth-place finish at the loaded Cowboy Jamboree. Alex Maier and Victor Shitsama took home first and third-place finishes in a field that included each of the top-5 ranked teams in the country currently. Rory Leonard also earned a top-20 finish at the Jamboree as the Cowboys look to defend their home course on Saturday.

The men’s field will include 27 teams, led by four nationally ranked top 30 programs. Besides the host school Oklahoma State, No. 21 Arkansas, No. 25 Montana State, and No. 29 California Baptist are also set to compete.

The overall field will also include UCLA, Butler, Charleston Southern, Wyoming, Oklahoma, DePaul, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Liberty, Little Rock, Missouri, Nebraska, Abilene Christian, Oral Roberts, Pittsburgh, Portland State, Purdue, St. Louis, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, UC Santa Barbara, and Washington State.

Photo by Oklahoma State Athletics