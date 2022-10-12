The 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational Cross Country meet Presented by Under Armour –one of the biggest collegiate races on the schedule this season –will be streamed live via RunnerSpace.com from Madison, Wisconsin on Friday, 14 October 14. Live results and team score updates from the Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course will also be available here.

On Friday at the 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, cross country fans will get the chance to see 12 of the top 15 NCAA DI men's teams and 13 of the top 15 teams on the women's side going head-to-head as they continue to test their fitness ahead of the busy postseason campaign in the coming weeks.

On Friday at the 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, cross country fans will get the chance to see 12 of the top 15 NCAA DI men’s teams and 13 of the top 15 teams on the women’s side going head-to-head as they continue to test their fitness ahead of the busy postseason campaign in the coming weeks.

Among the top teams competing on the men’s side are No. 1 BYU, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Northern Arizona, No. 5 Tulsa, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Colorado, No. 9 Syracuse and No. 10 North Carolina.

On the women’s side, we will see No. 1 NC State, No. 2 New Mexico, No. 4 Northern Arizona, No. 5 BYU, No. 7 Colorado, No. 8 Stanford, No. 9 Washington, and No. 10 Notre Dame.

This is a cross country meet that you will not want to miss this year. There are four races slated to take place in Madison on Friday with the two championship races closing out the day’s schedule. Box Assignments | Men’s Entries | Women’s Entries | Results

The live streaming broadcast begins at 11:45 am ET with the women’s 6k B race going off at 12:00 pm, followed by the men’s 8k B race at 12:40 pm. The women’s 6k championship race will start at 1:20 pm ET and the men’s 8k championship race starting at 1:00 pm.

The beautiful Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course was opened for competition in 2009. It is located adjacent to the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

Zimmer Championship Course | Madison, WI

Fri, October 14th – Time ET