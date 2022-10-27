TULSA, Oklahoma —— The 2022 American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships are set to take place on Friday, 28 October at Mohawk Park in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Tulsa heads into the meet looking to defend both team titles. Fans who are not able to go to the meet can watch the live streaming coverage on ESPN+. WATCH LIVE ON ESPN+ | LIVE EVENT TIMING

The women’s championship 6K race is scheduled for a 10:15 a.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. local time with the men’s championship 8K race following at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. local time The live broadcast on ESPN+ will see Kit McConnico and Arch Bell on the call for both races. Read More: How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Cross Country Championships?

The No. 7 ranked Tulsa men’s team looks to extend its reign of team success at the American Cross Country Championships at Mohawk Park. The Golden Hurricane has captured the men’s team title at every American championship meet dating back to 2014, winning by 10 or more points in each of the eight consecutive victories.

Tulsa runners have won five individual conference championships during the streak, with American Runner of the Year Scott Beattie capturing the 2021 title in Lakeland, Florida.

Tulsa’s women’s program has also emerged as a force dating back to the 2019 American Cross Country Championships, as the Golden Hurricane look for a fourth straight meet victory in 2022. Tulsa, a five-time American champion (2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021), has missed the podium just once (fourth in 2017) since joining The American prior to the 2014 season.

The American Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships will have new individual champions in both the women’s championship 6K and the men’s championship 8K at this season’s conference meet.

Yazmine Wright, the 2021 American women’s champion while at Wichita State, transferred to Oklahoma to complete her final season of collegiate eligibility in 2022 while the men’s individual champion in 2022, Beattie of Tulsa, graduated after a successful year last season.