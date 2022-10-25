How to watch the 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championship

The 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championship will take place at the Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course in Lubbock, Texas with Texas Tech set to host the meeting on Friday, 28 October. You can watch live streaming coverage of this year’s Big 12 Cross Country Championship on ESPN+ with you subscription. Click Here To Watch Live Streamingh and follow teams scores and individual race result here: Live Results



The women’s 6,000-meter race will begin at 10:00 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET and this race will be followed by the men’s 8,000-meter contest, which starts at 11 a.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. ET. Both races will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. READ MORE: 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational men’s results, team scores; No. 2 Stanford holds off No. 1 BYU



Admission is free to the event on Friday, while spectator parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in any of the designated parking lots near the Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course.

Oklahoma State captured men’s and women’s team titles at the 2021 Big 12 Cross Country Championship titles in Stillwater, Oklahoma and both teams will start as the favorites to repeat at this year’s championships.

The Cowboys won their second consecutive title and 11th overall after scoring 24 points to edge Iowa State (31pts) and Texas (77pts), while the Cowgirls earned their third team Big 12 Cross Country Championship with a narrow one point victory over Iowa State, following the 35 vs 36 final scores.

Oklahoma State heads into this week’s 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championship as the top ranked in the conference and is ranked No. 3 nationally. West Virginia, at No. 28 is the other Top 30 ranked team in the latest USTFCCCA rankings.

Oklahoma State at No. 4 nationally, is the top ranked team on the men’s side among Big 12 teams and Dave Smith’s men will certainly be aiming to keep their good form going at the championship meet on Friday.

Texas comes next at No. 23 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings, released this week.