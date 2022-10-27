The 2022 Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Friday at the U-M Golf Course in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will be streamed live online and you can watch all the coverage via the B1G+ LIVE STREAM. Fans can also Follow Live Results and updates from the meet as the post-season schedule begins.

The University of Michigan cross country programs will host the Big Ten Championships at the U-M Golf Course for the first time since 2008 and the championship races are scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., respectively. 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships – Final Results

COURSE MAPS | DIRECTION & PARKING | LODGING | DINING | LOCAL WEATHER

B1G+ LIVE STREAM | USTFCCCA POLL

No. 17 Wisconsin heads into the meet as the team to beat and the Badgers will be seeking to win their first women’s Big Ten Cross Country Championships since 2000. Minnesota comes in as the defending champion after claiming its first women’s title since 2008. Read More: How to watch the 2022 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships?

Ohio States comes in ranked at No. 22, Michigan State sits at No. 23, Michigan is at No. 26 and Northwestern is at No. 29 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings, released on Tuesday.

Wisconsin, in the meantime, will aim to win its fifth straight men’s crown at the 2021 Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Friday and the Badgers are starting as the favorites after some quality performances this season.

At No. 9, Wisconsin sits as the highest ranked team in the latest USTFCCCA rankings, while Michigan is tied with ACC outfit Duke at No. 29 in the Top 30 poll.