LARAMIE, Wyo. — You can watch the 2022 Mountain West Cross Country Championships live streaming coverage on the Mountain West Network this Friday, October 28. This year’s championships are hosted by the University of Wyoming at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie.

Where to watch the 2022 Mountain West Cross Country Championships?

The women’s 6K Championship race will get the schedule going with the race slated to begin at 10:15 a.m. MT / 12::15 pm ET, followed by the men’s 8K race at 11:00 a.m MT / 1:00 p.m. ET. Heading into the championships this week, New Mexico women and Air Force men are the top teams in the latest USTFCCCA rankings.

WATCH LIVE: | Follow Live Results – Women’s 6K Race – 10:15 a.m. MT | WATCH LIVE | Follow Live Results – Men’s 8K Race – 11 a.m. MT

New Mexico is ranked at No. 2 on the women’s side and the Lobos will be looking to add to the 14 straight conference titles they won after last year’s success. Coach Joe Franklin’s team delivered a record-breaking performance at the 2021 Mountain West Championships after scoring 15 points to take first place and tallied the third perfect score in conference championship history.

The team was able to break the record of becoming the only team in Mountain West history to finish the championships with the top seven runners all being from the same school. Colorado State, which is ranked No. 20 in the national poll, released on Tuesday, is the second highest-ranked team among the women’s Mountain West programs and the Rams will be hoping to improve from their third place finish last season.

Meanwhile, Air Force will go in search of its third successive team title on the men’s side after winning the crowns in 2020 and 2021.

Utah State is ranked No. 24 and Colorado State heads into the championship as the No. 28 ranked team in the country, according the latest USTFCCCA poll.