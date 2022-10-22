WINFIELD, Kansas —— One of the leading cross country meetings in the Kansas area will take place this weekend, on Saturday (22), at the Kansas Veterans Home of Winfield when Southwestern College hosts the 2022 NAIA Mid-States Classic and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online for free and get the latest results and updates.

43rd annual NAIA Mid-States Classic 2022

The 2022 NAIA Mid-States Classic will start at 11:00 a.m. CT and live video streaming will be available for free. PLEASE CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE. You can also follow all the live results and team scores as several NAIA programs look to wrap up the regular season schedule ahead of their respective conference championships in the coming weeks.

The women’s 5K race will get the action underway at 10:15 a.m. CT and this race will be followed by the men’s 8K at 11:00 a.m. CT. The meet will feature a number of top NAIA teams and national contenders on both the women’s and men’s sides. Read More: How to watch the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022?

On the men’s side we will see No. 7 Oklahoma City University, No. 15 Southern Oregon University, plus Doane University (Neb.), Benedictine College (Kan.), and the host school Southwestern College –which all received votes in the last NAIA men’s cross country poll competing. William Woods University (Mo.) and Tabor College (Kan.) will also feature.

The women’s race will feature No. 10 Southern Oregon University, No. 13 Benedictine College (Kan.), along with Oklahoma City, which recently fell out of the Top 25 rankings, and William Woods (Mo.) which is also receiving votes.

TEAMS COMPETING TODAY: Barclay Benedictine (Kan.), Bethany (Kan.), Bethel (Kan.), Cottey, Cowley College, Doane, Friends, John Brown, Kansas Wesleyan, McPherson, Missouri Baptist, Newman, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Park University, Science & Arts, Southern Oregon, Southwestern (Kan.), Southwestern Assemblies of God, Sterling, Tabor, Texas Wesleyan, Una-Missouri Baptist, Una-William Woods, Unattached, Wayland Baptist, William Woods, York (Neb.)