RIVERSIDE, Calif. —— The 2022 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships will be held on Friday, 28 October at UC Riverside’s Agricultural Operations Course in Riverside, CA and hosted by USC . Live television and online streaming will be on Pac-12 Networks and you can Watch Live Stream Here.

The women’s 6K race will open the day’s schedule on Pac-12 Networks at 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.a. ET, followed by the men’s 8K race at 9:40 a.m. PT / 12:40 p.m. ET. You can also follow live results and updates of the team scores on Flash Results Here.

Colorado women and men won the team titles at the 2021 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships but the Buffs are expected to well challenge this year by Stanford and Utah. READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championship?

In the meanwhile, a combined 10 nationally-ranked teams with four inside the top 10 and one No. 1, will headline next week’s 2022 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships.

On the men’s side, Stanford comes in as the No. 1 team in the country in the latest USTFCCCA rankings, with Colorado sitting at No. 10, Oregon at No. 15 and Washington at No. 20.

On the women’s side meanwhile, the Cardinal are ranked No. 9 nationally and are followed closely by Utah at No. 10 and Colorado at No. 11. Oregon is tied with Georgetown at No. 12 and Washington at No. 20.

In an exciting battle at the 2022 Nuttycombe Cross Country meeting earlier this month, the women’s race saw Stanford finishing seventh, Utah eighth, Colorado ninth, then Oregon 11th.

The experts believe that the women’s 6k team title race could see the top three teams separated by less than three points!

In the men’s race at the 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational cross-country, Ky Robinson and Charles Hicks finished first and third in the men’s 8k to lead Stanford to victory with Colorado coming home in eighth place, Oregon taking 12th, and Washington at 15th.