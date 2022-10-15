The 2022 TCS Amsterdam Marathon will take place on Sunday (16) and you can watch live streaming coverage of the race and follow all the results and updates as a few track stars take their talents on the road to make respective marathon debuts. Read more: Watch the BMW Berlin Marathon 2022 replay video highlights

Sunday’s race, which is part of the 2022 World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race series, will feature three winners of global titles, including Almaz Ayana and Genzebe Dibaba who will be making their marathon debuts. Live action of the 2022 Amsterdam Marathon will be broadcast on the Amsterdam Marathon official App, At5 channel, as well as Eurosport 2 and NOS and NOS-app. Fans in the United States can follow the action starting at 2:30 am Eastern Time (ET).

Two-time world champion on the track Ayana has decided to test her endurance threshold in a full marathon after competing in a pair of half marathon races earlier this season. She ran 1:08:22 in Madrid in April and then improved her personal best to 1:07:10 when finishing third at the Great North Run in England last month.

Meanwhile, fellow Ethiopian track star and six-time world champion Dibaba, the world 1500m record-holder, is set to make a comeback to road running, after a promising start with an impressive 1:05:18 to win the Valencia Half Marathon on her debut over the distance in 2022.

The field also includes 2017 world marathon champion Rose Chelimo, along with Celestine Chepchirchir and Tsehay Gemechu.

2022 TCS Amsterdam Marathon Leading Entries

Women

Celestine Chepchirchir (KEN) 2:20:10

Azmera Gebru (ETH) 2:20:48

Gebeyanesh Ayele (ETH) 2:21:22

Sintayehu Tilahun (ETH) 2:22:19

Rose Chelimo (BRN) 2:24:14

Fikrte Wereta (ETH) 2:26:15

Almaz Ayana (ETH) debut

Genzebe Dibaba (ETH) debut

Tsehay Gemechu (ETH) debut

Men

Lemi Berhanu (ETH) 2:04:33

Cybrian Kotut (KEN) 2:04:47

Titus Kipruto (KEN) 2:05:05

Tsegaye Getachew (ETH) 2:05:11

Adeladlew Mamo (ETH) 2:05:12

Norbert Kigen (KEN) 2:05:13

Afewerki Berhane (ERI) 2:05:22

Adugna Takele (ETH) 2:05:52

Laban Korir (KEN) 2:05:54

Masreshe Bere (ETH) 2:06:44

Abraham Kiptoo (KEN) 2:06:59

Shuho Dairokuno (JPN) 2:07:12

Bazezew Asmare (ETH) 2:07:13

Josphat Boit (KEN) 2:07:20

Godadaw Belachew (ISR) 2:07:54

Yuki Sato (JPN) 2:08:17

Jake Robertson (NZL) 2:08:26

Akira Tomiyasu (JPN) 2:08:55

Deribe Tefera (ETH) 2:09:15

Bekele Muluneh (ETH) 2:09:51

Khalid Choukoud (NED) 2:09:55

Victor Chumo (KEN) debut

Huseydin Mohamed (ETH) debut