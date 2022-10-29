NEW YORK – The Butler men’s team and the Georgetown women’s squad are each eyeing a three-peat at the BIG EAST Cross Country Championships 2022 Presented by JEEP to be held at Highland Park in Attleboro, Mass., on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Where to watch the BIG EAST Cross Country Championship 2022?

The broadcast of the BIG EAST Cross Country Championship Presented by JEEP is being produced by the BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports. Mike Mancuso will call the races with former collegiate distance running standouts Sam Roecker and Jordan Mann serving as analysts.

You can watch the races live on FloSports, click HERE. To view the live results, times, and the final team scores, please click HERE. Read More Here: Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 results and team scores; Wisconsin, Michigan State take titles

The women’s 6,000m championship race begins at 11:00 a.m. ET and the men’s 8,000m championship race starts at 11:50 a.m. The Highland Park Course will be the cross country host venue for the first time and we could see some quick times today as the busy postseason continues throughout the weekend.

The Butler men and the Georgetown women captured their championship crowns last fall at the Northview Church course in Carmel, Ind. Because of COVID, the 2020 championships were held in the spring of 2021 at WakeMed Soccer Park Field in Cary, N.C.

Heading into this weekend’s championships, Butler men’s and the Georgetown women’s squads are each eyeing a three-peat.

In the men’s field this year, there are a pair of nationally-ranked teams No. 11 Villanova and No. 26 Georgetown, while Butler is receiving votes in the most recent national coaches poll.

On the women’s side, the field also includes two nationally-ranked teams in No. 12 Georgetown and No. 18 Providence.

