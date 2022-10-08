The Generali Munchen Marathon –World Athletics Elite Label Road Race –will take place in Germany on Sunday (9) and you can watch live streaming coverage on the organizers’ YouTube Channel worldwide and for free! For results and to track your favorite runners, please click here

The Generali Munchen Marathon is just one of the six World Athletics Label Road Races taking place this weekend, with the Bank of America Chicago Marathon 2022 and the EDP Maratona de Lisboa also going off on Sunday. Read More News: How to watch the Chicago Marathon 2022 free?

WATCH LIVE STREAMING HERE

Fans in the United States can watch the Generali München Marathon, starting at 2:00 am ET or 9:00 am Central European Time in Germany. The race will start and finish at the famous Olympic Stadium which hosted the European Championships 2022 this summer.

The race will see Tsegaye Mekonnen, the unofficial world junior record holder, along with fellow Ethiopian Mare Dibaba, who was the World marathon champion in 2015, heading the start lists.

Mekonnen enters Sunday’s race with a personal best time of 2:04:32 and he is targeting something fast at the end of the contest. His last competitive marathon race was in Shanghai three years ago when he clocked 2:09:18 for a second-place finish in that race.

Dibaba, in the meantime, comes into this race with a personal best of 2:19:52, which was set 10-years-ago in Dubai. The Ethiopian 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in Rio, along with Mekonnen, are part of the international elite field that has been assembled to compete here for the first time in over 20 years.

The Ethiopians are the fastest runners ever to enter in the traditional Bavarian race and the organizers are hoping that both course records will fall on Sunday.

More than 18,000 runners are expected to take part in the Generali Munchen Marathon 2022 with about 5,000 of them running the classic distance.

PHOTO: GENERALI MUNICH MARATHON

ELITE RUNNERS WITH PERSONAL BESTS:

MEN:

Tsegaye Mekonnen ETH 2:04:32

Mengistu Zelalem ETH 2:08:48

Edwin Kimaiyo KEN 2:09:12

Meshack Koech KEN 2:10:17

Emmanuel Sikuku KEN 2:11:05

Ngonidzashe Ncube ZIM 2:11:46

Justus Kangogo KEN 2:13:34

Berhane Tesfay ERI 2:14:42

Vincent Kiprotich KEN Debüt

Philimon Kipchumba KEN Debüt

Rodgers Keror KEN Debüt

Sebastian Hendel GER Debüt

WOMEN:

Mare Dibaba ETH 2:19:52

Atsede Bayisa ETH 2:22:03

Aberu Zennebe ETH 2:24:30

Agnes Keino KEN 2:25:08

Viola Yator KEN 2:26:51

Mercy Kwambai KEN 2:27:32

Souad Kambouchia MAR 2:27:49

Helen Jepkurgat KEN 2:29:10

Caroline Nahimana BUR 2:30:09