GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan —— The Aquinas men’s and women’s cross country teams will entertain very strong fields when they host the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022 on Saturday (Oct. 22) and you can watch live streaming coverage of the meeting and follow live results and updates.

Fans can watch the live online broadcast for free on the Aquinas Sports Network – PLEASE CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE and the live race updates and team scores will be available HERE – Live Results. | READ ALSO: How to watch the 2022 NAIA Mid-States Classic meet?

The NAIA Great Lakes Challenge this year is the 14th edition of the meet and the action will take place at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Mich. On the men’s side, the maroon race will feature 19 out of 27 total teams that are ranked or receiving votes in the latest NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll while the women’s maroon race will see 17 ranked teams or teams receiving votes –out of the field of 25 total in the battling.

The men’s maroon race will open the day’s schedule and this race will start at 10:00 a.m. with the live stream available 15-minutes earlier at 9:45 a.m. The first women’s race goes off at 11:00 a.m., with the second getting underway at 12:45 p.m. The second men’s race will start at 11:45 a.m

The awards for the maroon races will take place at noon and the white races awards are set to take place at 1:30 p.m.

The men’s field will feature No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan, No. 6 Saint Mary, No. 8 Grace, No. 12 Huntington, No. 13 Grand View, No. 14 Goshen, No. 15 Cornerstone, No. 17 St. Francis (Ill.), No. 19 Aquinas, No. 20 Taylor, No. 21 Spring Arbor, No. 23 Lawrence Tech, and No. 24 Shawnee State.

They are joined by other teams receiving votes such as Carroll, Marian, Doane, Montana Western, Montana Tech, and Olivet Nazarene. Defending individual champion, Haile Stutzman of Huntington senior is back to defend his crown and maybe try and break his own course record of 24:16, set last year.

On the women’s side, the field includes, No. 2 Taylor, No. 3 St. Mary, No. 4 St. Francis (Ill.), No. 7 Cornerstone, No. 9 Grace, No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan, No. 14 Aquinas, No. 17 Huntington, No. 19 Carroll, No. 20 Cumberlands (Ken.), No. 23 Goshen, No. 24 Indiana Tech, and No. 25 Rocky Mountain.

Marian, Campbellsville, Olivet Nazarene, and Montana Tech are the schools that received votes in the most recent poll. Cornerstone sophomore Anna Martin will look to reclaim her crown this year after winning last year’s NAIA Great Lakes Challenge title with a time of 17:34.

PHOTO: Anna Martin from Cornerstone in action- Photo by Cornerstone Athletics