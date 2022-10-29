The Summit League Cross Country Championships 2022 will take place Saturday, October 29th at the Ray Richards Golf Course (3501 Demers Ave.) in Grand Forks, N.D and you can watch all the live streaming coverage online for FREE!. Eight men’s teams and nine women’s teams will compete at the 2022 championships.

The women's race will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET with the men's to follow at 1:00 p.m. ET. The awards ceremony will take place immediately following the second race. Live Resulsts and Updates will also be available. Live Results Here

WEB STREAMING:

The Cross Country Championships will have a multi-camera stream with three commentators providing information prior to, during, and after each race.

Saturday, October 29, 2022

12:00 P.M. Grand Forks, N.D.

The Summit League Cross Country Championships

PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS:

Kansas City, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Omaha, Oral Roberts, South Dakota, South Dakota State, St. Thomas, Western Illinois

COURSE INFORMATION:

The women’s 6,000-meters and men’s 8,000-meter courses will run throughout the nine-hole Ray Richards Golf Course. The route hits a variety of grass surfaces and crosses over a small amount of gravel. The women’s race will run the 1,000-meter loop twice to begin and then one pass through the 4,000-meter loop. The men’s race will utilize the 4,000-meter loop twice.

SPECTATOR INFORMATION:

Parking: Parking will be available near the main golf course entrance and along the east side of the course. See Appendix IV for the parking map.

Ticket Prices: Admission will be free for spectators.

