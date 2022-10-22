No. 2 Taylor dominated its rivals en route to scoring 46 points to win the women’s team title at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022, held at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Saturday (22). The loaded women’s maroon field featured 17 ranked teams or teams receiving votes battling here today and the following are the top results and scores at the end of the busy day.

KCAC Conference champion and No. 3 Saint Mary (Kan.) finished second with 126 points, followed by No. 7 Cornerstone third with 129 points, No. 4 Saint Francis (Ill.) fourth with 161, and No. 17 Huntington in fifth place with 202 points. Read More Here: RESULTS – No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan wins NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022 men’s title, Jason Bowers sets course record

Meanwhile, Addy Wiley of Huntington broke away from the field late in the contest before clocking a brilliant time of 16:57 to win the women’s Maroon 5K race unchallenged.

Abbey Brennan was the first finisher for the second-ranked Taylor team after she finished second in the race with a big time personal best of 17:19 which is also the fastest time in program history. She was well supported by freshman standout Noel Vanderwall, who ran 17:40.80 for sixth place, and Ahna Vanderwall in seventh place in a PB of 17:45 –times which also ranked among the best in school history. The other scorers for the Trojans were Brooke Studnicki (18:04 PB) in 13th and Giovanna Domene (18:09 PB) in 18th place.

Taylor’s overall team time of 1:28:59.80 is also a school record, breaking the previous record of 1:30:06.40, set at the Louisville Cross Country Classic on Oct. 1.

Meanwhile, Sydney Little Light of Rocky Mountain ran 17:31 for third place, Riley Hiebert of St. Mary (Kan.) clocked 17:37 in fourth, and Alex Ebetino St. Francis (Ind.) (17:40) in the top five finishers.

NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022 Women’s Maroon 5k Results

Addy Wiley Huntington 16:57.60 FR Abbey Brennan Taylor 17:19.40 SR Sydney Little Light Rocky Mountain 17:31.20 SR Riley Hiebert St. Mary (Kan.) 17:37.10 SO Alex Ebetino St. Francis (Ind.) 17:40.10 JR Noel Vanderwall Taylor 17:40.80 FR Ahna Vanderwall Taylor 17:45.80 SO Shelby Christman Huntington 17:47.70 SO Anna Martin Cornerstone 17:54.50 SO Alyssa Armendariz St. Mary (Kan.) 17:54.60 SR Nygia Pollard Cornerstone 17:58.20 SR Morgan Lawson Grand View 18:00.70 SR Brooke Studnicki Taylor 18:04.50 JR Alyssa Campbell Point Park 18:04.90 SR Ana Pineda St. Francis (Ill.) 18:06.20 SR Maggie Whitney Aquinas 18:06.40 SR Heather Plastow Grace 18:08.50 SR Giovanna Domene Taylor 18:09.50 SR Addi Dewey Indiana Wesleyan 18:10.30 FR Hailey Nielson Montana Tech 18:10.70 SO Jenna Couwenhoven Indiana Wesleyan 18:11.50 SR Hannah Adler Aquinas 18:12.10 SR Reghan Worley Carroll (Mont.) 18:17.30 SR Audrey Brinkruff Taylor 18:20.10 SO Malarie Pinwar Cornerstone 18:23.40 FR Bailey Wilk St. Francis (Ill.) 18:24.60 SO Mollie Gamble Taylor 18:25.90 SO Lisa Voyles Indiana Tech 18:27.60 JR Maddy Walter-SherrettsSt. Mary (Kan.) 18:28.20 SO Meredith Johnson Lindsey Wilson 18:29.50 SR

NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022 Women’s Maroon Team Scores

Team Summary Report – Women

Women 5k – Maroon

All Teams

Top 5 ——- Finishers ——-

Place Team Places 1 2 3 4 5 6* 7*

1 Taylor 46 2 6 7 13 18 24 27

Top 5 Times: 1:28:59.80

2 St. Mary (Kan.) 126 4 10 29 31 52 55 68

Top 5 Times: 1:31:42.10

3 Cornerstone 129 9 11 25 33 51 89 103

Top 5 Times: 1:32:02.80

4 St. Francis (Ill.) 161 15 26 32 39 49 67 80

Top 5 Times: 1:32:51.60

5 Huntington 202 1 8 45 50 98 122 151

Top 5 Times: 1:32:33.30

6 Indiana Wesleyan 208 19 21 47 60 61 76 95

Top 5 Times: 1:33:53.10

7 Grace 279 17 46 66 71 79 81 125

Top 5 Times: 1:35:22.20

8 Indiana Tech 291 28 43 56 57 107 123 139

Top 5 Times: 1:35:49.00

9 Carroll (Mont.) 316 23 62 72 74 85 92 96

Top 5 Times: 1:36:09.00

10 Aquinas 327 16 22 82 91 116 132 137

Top 5 Times: 1:35:52.10

11 Rocky Mountain 343 3 37 64 108 131 169 171

Top 5 Times: 1:36:01.40

12 Cumberlands 352 41 63 65 83 100 130 133

Top 5 Times: 1:36:58.50

13 Marian (Ind.) 378 35 44 78 93 128 134 150

Top 5 Times: 1:37:15.10

14 Olivet Nazarene 403 36 54 99 104 110 113 127

Top 5 Times: 1:37:49.00

15 Campbellsville 407 59 77 86 88 97 158 162

Top 5 Times: 1:37:58.30

16 Goshen 423 42 58 90 115 118 120 121

Top 5 Times: 1:38:10.20

17 St. Francis (Ind.) 439 5 69 105 117 143 159 172

Top 5 Times: 1:37:55.80

18 Montana Tech 461 20 38 119 136 148 153

Top 5 Times: 1:38:36.20

19 Point Park 470 14 73 112 129 142 144 164

Top 5 Times: 1:38:43.70

20 Lindsey Wilson 478 30 102 109 111 126 147 165

Top 5 Times: 1:38:57.80

21 Montana Western 485 53 75 87 124 146

Top 5 Times: 1:39:25.90

22 Grand View 505 12 84 94 154 161 163 170

Top 5 Times: 1:39:50.30

23 Mount Mercy 530 40 48 141 145 156 160 168

Top 5 Times: 1:40:21.70

24 Mount Vernon Nazarene 544 34 106 114 135 155 166 167

Top 5 Times: 1:40:27.10

25 Siena Heights 598 70 101 138 140 149 152 157

Top 5 Times: 1:41:26.80

