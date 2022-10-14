MADISON, Wis.— No. 1 NC State and No. 2 New Mexico both scored 80 points to tie for first in the 6K Championship race at Friday’s 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, held at the Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course. Read more: The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon results

In the end, though, the Wolfpack secured the team title on a tiebreaker, with the five scorers going head-to-head against each other. At the end of the day, NC State had the 1-2-18-23-36 finishers, while New Mexico closed at 8-9-12-25-26, and was edged out in the end.

Top runner and high school phenom Katelyn Tuohy and teammate Kelsey Chmiel, who was racing for the first time this fall, put NC State in the ideal position after they finished first and second in the race with respective times of 19:44.3 and 19:49.4.

Defending champion New Mexico then placed three runners in the top 12, including eighth-place Samree Dishon (20:05.9) and ninth-place Gracelyn Larkin (20:06.0) who finished in the top 10 and Amelia Mazza-Downie (20:08.1) who was 12th overall –to set up a thriller in the race for the women’s team title down the stretch.

In the best-ever field assembled for the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, the women’s competition featured more than 20 top 30 teams participating in the event.

Finishing behind the Wolfpack and the Lobos was No. 4 Northern Arizona in third place with 244 points, followed by No. 5 BYU with 252 points and No. 10 Notre Dame (257).

Photo by: NC State Athletics

Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational 2022

Women’s 6K Individual Results

PL NAME TEAM TIME

1 Katelyn Tuohy NC State 19:44.3

2 Kelsey Chmiel NC State 19:49.4

3 Elise Stearns Northern Arizona 19:57.5

4 Kaylee Mitchell Oregon State 20:00.5

5 Bailey Hertenstein Colorado 20:02.7

6 Emily Venters Utah 20:02.8

7 Maia Ramsden Harvard 20:04.5

8 Samree Dishon New Mexico 20:05.9

9 Gracelyn Larkin New Mexico 20:06.0

10 Isabel Van Camp Arkansas 20:06.2

11 Aubrey Frentheway BYU 20:06.6

12 Amelia Mazza-Downie New Mexico 20:08.1

13 Everlyn Kemboi Utah Valley 20:09.2

14 Grace Fetherstonhaugh Oregon State 20:10.9

15 McKenna Lee BYU 20:11.6

16 Zofia Dudek Stanford 20:11.9

17 Olivia Markezich Notre Dame 20:11.9

18 Samantha Bush NC State 20:11.9

19 Brynn Brown North Carolina 20:13.9

20 Lindsey Peters Air Force 20:15.9

Click Here For Full Results

Women’s 6K Team Scores

PL Team Score

1 NC State 80

2 New Mexico 80

3 Northern Arizona 244

4 BYU 252

5 Notre Dame 257

6 North Carolina 280

7 Stanford 285

8 Utah 303

9 Colorado 306

10 Georgetown 310

11 Oregon 363

12 Toledo 500

13 Syracuse 506

14 Wisconsin 506

15 Providence 511

16 Washington 515

17 Colorado St. 518

18 Michigan State 530

19 Arkansas 533

20 Utah Valley 544

21 Michigan 545

22 Furman 556

23 Air Force 567

24 Florida State 588

25 Indiana 620

26 Oregon State 626

27 Iowa State 631

28 Utah State 647

29 Harvard 652

30 Boise State 663

31 Princeton 672

32 Duke 676

33 Portland 752

34 Minnesota 789

35 Tulsa 885

36 Gonzaga 977