MADISON, Wis.— No. 1 NC State and No. 2 New Mexico both scored 80 points to tie for first in the 6K Championship race at Friday's 2022 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, held at the Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course.
In the end, though, the Wolfpack secured the team title on a tiebreaker, with the five scorers going head-to-head against each other. At the end of the day, NC State had the 1-2-18-23-36 finishers, while New Mexico closed at 8-9-12-25-26, and was edged out in the end.
Top runner and high school phenom Katelyn Tuohy and teammate Kelsey Chmiel, who was racing for the first time this fall, put NC State in the ideal position after they finished first and second in the race with respective times of 19:44.3 and 19:49.4.
Defending champion New Mexico then placed three runners in the top 12, including eighth-place Samree Dishon (20:05.9) and ninth-place Gracelyn Larkin (20:06.0) who finished in the top 10 and Amelia Mazza-Downie (20:08.1) who was 12th overall –to set up a thriller in the race for the women’s team title down the stretch.
In the best-ever field assembled for the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, the women’s competition featured more than 20 top 30 teams participating in the event.
Finishing behind the Wolfpack and the Lobos was No. 4 Northern Arizona in third place with 244 points, followed by No. 5 BYU with 252 points and No. 10 Notre Dame (257).
Photo by: NC State Athletics
Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational 2022
Women’s 6K Individual Results
PL NAME TEAM TIME
1 Katelyn Tuohy NC State 19:44.3
2 Kelsey Chmiel NC State 19:49.4
3 Elise Stearns Northern Arizona 19:57.5
4 Kaylee Mitchell Oregon State 20:00.5
5 Bailey Hertenstein Colorado 20:02.7
6 Emily Venters Utah 20:02.8
7 Maia Ramsden Harvard 20:04.5
8 Samree Dishon New Mexico 20:05.9
9 Gracelyn Larkin New Mexico 20:06.0
10 Isabel Van Camp Arkansas 20:06.2
11 Aubrey Frentheway BYU 20:06.6
12 Amelia Mazza-Downie New Mexico 20:08.1
13 Everlyn Kemboi Utah Valley 20:09.2
14 Grace Fetherstonhaugh Oregon State 20:10.9
15 McKenna Lee BYU 20:11.6
16 Zofia Dudek Stanford 20:11.9
17 Olivia Markezich Notre Dame 20:11.9
18 Samantha Bush NC State 20:11.9
19 Brynn Brown North Carolina 20:13.9
20 Lindsey Peters Air Force 20:15.9
Women’s 6K Team Scores
PL Team Score
1 NC State 80
2 New Mexico 80
3 Northern Arizona 244
4 BYU 252
5 Notre Dame 257
6 North Carolina 280
7 Stanford 285
8 Utah 303
9 Colorado 306
10 Georgetown 310
11 Oregon 363
12 Toledo 500
13 Syracuse 506
14 Wisconsin 506
15 Providence 511
16 Washington 515
17 Colorado St. 518
18 Michigan State 530
19 Arkansas 533
20 Utah Valley 544
21 Michigan 545
22 Furman 556
23 Air Force 567
24 Florida State 588
25 Indiana 620
26 Oregon State 626
27 Iowa State 631
28 Utah State 647
29 Harvard 652
30 Boise State 663
31 Princeton 672
32 Duke 676
33 Portland 752
34 Minnesota 789
35 Tulsa 885
36 Gonzaga 977