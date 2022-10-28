LUBBOCK, Texas —— The following are the 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championships at LCU Cross Country Course in Lubbock, Texas, on Friday, 28 October with Oklahoma State winning both the men’s and women’s team titles.

Friday’s victory was the third in succession for the Cowboys, following wins in 2020 and 2021 before today, while the Cowgirls were winning their second Big 12 Cross Country Championships and their third in the last four years. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Cross Country Championships?

On the men’s side, Oklahoma State tallied 21 points to win the team title after placing all five scorers inside the top seven finishers in 8,000m race, including race winner Alex Maier who won with 23:55.3 and Rory Leonard who was second place with 24:10.6.

Also among the top finishers for Oklahoma State was Isai Rodriguez in fifth place with 24:14, followed by Fouad Messaoudi in sixth with 24:14.8, and Ryan Schoppe in seventh with a time of 24:15.

The Cowboys finished ahead of second-place Iowa State which scored 57 points, to just edged out third-place Texas on 59 points. Kansas State was fourth with 123 points and Kansas was fifth with 159 points.

In the women’s 6,000m race, the Cowgirls scored 22 points to defeat West Virginia which finished second with 49 points, followed by Iowa State in third with 64 points, Texas (130 4th), and Oklahoma (145) to round out the top five.

Ceili McCabe of West Virginia clocked 20:08 to finish as the individual champion after getting home ahead of Taylor Roe of Oklahoma State who ran 20:10 for second place and her Cowgirls teammates Billah Jepkirui (20:16), Natalie Cook (20:21), and (20:39).

Big 12 Cross Country Championships Results and Team Scores

Men 8k CC Team Results (8k) PL Team Total Time Avg. Time Score 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 Oklahoma State 2:00:50 24:10:00 21 1 2 5 6 7 11 12 2 Iowa State 2:02:52 24:34:00 57 4 9 13 15 16 18 22 3 Texas 2:03:01 24:36:00 59 3 8 10 17 21 28 29 4 Kansas State 2:06:31 25:18:00 123 14 19 26 31 33 34 39 5 Kansas 2:08:54 25:46:00 159 24 27 35 36 37 42 45 6 Texas Tech 2:09:53 25:58:00 181 23 30 41 43 44 48 51 7 Baylor 2:11:03 26:12:00 195 20 32 38 49 56 60 8 Oklahoma 2:12:06 26:25:00 220 25 46 47 50 52 54 62 9 TCU 2:16:14 27:14:00 263 40 53 55 57 58 59 61

Women 6k CC Team Results (6k) PL Team Total Time Avg. Time Score 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 Oklahoma State 1:42:20 20:28 22 2 3 4 5 8 9 12 2 West Virginia 1:45:29 21:05 49 1 10 11 13 14 34 54 3 Iowa State 1:46:18 21:15 64 6 7 15 16 20 24 36 4 Texas 1:49:56 21:59 130 19 21 25 30 35 44 45 5 Oklahoma 1:50:44 22:08 145 18 27 28 31 41 47 53 6 Baylor 1:52:28 22:29 180 23 29 37 43 48 50 7 Kansas State 1:53:17 22:39 197 22 38 39 40 58 62 65 8 Kansas 1:54:07 22:49 219 32 33 46 52 56 60 61 9 Texas Tech 1:56:15 23:15 239 26 42 49 59 63 64 68 10 TCU 1:57:02 23:24 246 17 51 55 57 66 67

Men 8k CC Individual Results (8k) PL NAME TEAM TIME SCORE 1 Alex Maier Oklahoma State 23:55.3 1 2 Rory Leonard Oklahoma State 24:10.6 2 3 Isaac Alonzo Texas 24:13.3 3 4 Ezekiel Rop Iowa State 24:13.6 4 5 Isai Rodriguez Oklahoma State 24:14.7 5 6 Fouad Messaoudi Oklahoma State 24:14.8 6 7 Ryan Schoppe Oklahoma State 24:15.1 7 8 Haftu Knight Texas 24:28.4 8 9 Gable Sieperda Iowa State 24:28.5 9 10 Rodger Rivera Texas 24:31.2 10 11 Will Muirhead Oklahoma State 24:37.7 11 12 Jonas Price Oklahoma State 24:39.1 12 13 Chad Johnson Iowa State 24:39.5 13 14 Alex Stitt Oklahoma State 24:42.8 15 Victor Shitsama Oklahoma State 24:44.0 16 Stephen Kielhofner Kansas State 24:44.2 14 17 Kelvin Bungei Iowa State 24:45.6 15 18 Titus Winders Iowa State 24:45.8 16 19 Nathanael Berhane Texas 24:48.5 17 20 Silas Winders Iowa State 24:53.4 18 Women 6k CC Individual Results (6k) PL NAME TEAM TIME SCORE 1 Ceili McCabe West Virginia 20:08.4 1 2 Taylor Roe Oklahoma State 20:10.8 2 3 Billah Jepkirui Oklahoma State 20:16.0 3 4 Natalie Cook Oklahoma State 20:21.9 4 5 Gabby Hentemann Oklahoma State 20:39.3 5 6 Dana Feyen Iowa State 20:41.4 6 7 Madelynn Hill Iowa State 20:42.2 7 8 Stephanie Moss Oklahoma State 20:52.5 8 9 Gabija Galvydyte Oklahoma State 20:59.7 9 10 Mikaela Lucki West Virginia 21:10.8 10 11 Charlotte Wood West Virginia 21:14.4 11 12 Heidi Demeo Oklahoma State 21:20.4 12 13 Jeanne Reix Charat West Virginia 21:26.1 13 14 Katherine Dowie West Virginia 21:30.5 14 15 Taylor Somers Oklahoma State 21:34.2 16 Kiki Connell Iowa State 21:34.9 15 17 Brenna Cohoon Iowa State 21:36.7 16 18 Gracie Morris TCU 21:37.5 17 19 Erin O’Brien Oklahoma 21:40.2 18 20 Monica Hebner Texas 21:41.8 19

Click here for complete results