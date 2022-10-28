Oklahoma State wins Big 12 Cross Country Championships with results

LUBBOCK, Texas —— The following are the 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championships at LCU Cross Country Course in Lubbock, Texas, on Friday, 28 October with Oklahoma State winning both the men’s and women’s team titles.

Friday’s victory was the third in succession for the Cowboys, following wins in 2020 and 2021 before today, while the Cowgirls were winning their second Big 12 Cross Country Championships and their third in the last four years. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Cross Country Championships?

On the men’s side, Oklahoma State tallied 21 points to win the team title after placing all five scorers inside the top seven finishers in 8,000m race, including race winner Alex Maier who won with 23:55.3 and Rory Leonard who was second place with 24:10.6.

Also among the top finishers for Oklahoma State was Isai Rodriguez in fifth place with 24:14, followed by Fouad Messaoudi in sixth with 24:14.8, and Ryan Schoppe in seventh with a time of 24:15.

The Cowboys finished ahead of second-place Iowa State which scored 57 points, to just edged out third-place Texas on 59 points. Kansas State was fourth with 123 points and Kansas was fifth with 159 points.

In the women’s 6,000m race, the Cowgirls scored 22 points to defeat West Virginia which finished second with 49 points, followed by Iowa State in third with 64 points, Texas (130 4th), and Oklahoma (145) to round out the top five.

Ceili McCabe of West Virginia clocked 20:08 to finish as the individual champion after getting home ahead of Taylor Roe of Oklahoma State who ran 20:10 for second place and her Cowgirls teammates Billah Jepkirui (20:16), Natalie Cook (20:21), and (20:39).

Big 12 Cross Country Championships Results and Team Scores

Men 8k CC Team Results (8k)
PLTeamTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore1234567
1Oklahoma State2:00:5024:10:0021125671112
2Iowa State2:02:5224:34:0057491315161822
3Texas2:03:0124:36:0059381017212829
4Kansas State2:06:3125:18:0012314192631333439
5Kansas2:08:5425:46:0015924273536374245
6Texas Tech2:09:5325:58:0018123304143444851
7Baylor2:11:0326:12:00195203238495660
8Oklahoma2:12:0626:25:0022025464750525462
9TCU2:16:1427:14:0026340535557585961
Women 6k CC Team Results (6k)
PLTeamTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore1234567
1Oklahoma State1:42:2020:282223458912
2West Virginia1:45:2921:05491101113143454
3Iowa State1:46:1821:1564671516202436
4Texas1:49:5621:5913019212530354445
5Oklahoma1:50:4422:0814518272831414753
6Baylor1:52:2822:29180232937434850
7Kansas State1:53:1722:3919722383940586265
8Kansas1:54:0722:4921932334652566061
9Texas Tech1:56:1523:1523926424959636468
10TCU1:57:0223:24246175155576667

Men 8k CC Individual Results (8k)
PLNAMETEAMTIMESCORE
1Alex MaierOklahoma State23:55.31
2Rory LeonardOklahoma State24:10.62
3Isaac AlonzoTexas24:13.33
4Ezekiel RopIowa State24:13.64
5Isai RodriguezOklahoma State24:14.75
6Fouad MessaoudiOklahoma State24:14.86
7Ryan SchoppeOklahoma State24:15.17
8Haftu KnightTexas24:28.48
9Gable SieperdaIowa State24:28.59
10Rodger RiveraTexas24:31.210
11Will MuirheadOklahoma State24:37.711
12Jonas PriceOklahoma State24:39.112
13Chad JohnsonIowa State24:39.513
14Alex StittOklahoma State24:42.8
15Victor ShitsamaOklahoma State24:44.0
16Stephen KielhofnerKansas State24:44.214
17Kelvin BungeiIowa State24:45.615
18Titus WindersIowa State24:45.816
19Nathanael BerhaneTexas24:48.517
20Silas WindersIowa State24:53.418
Women 6k CC Individual Results (6k)
PLNAMETEAMTIMESCORE
1Ceili McCabeWest Virginia20:08.41
2Taylor RoeOklahoma State20:10.82
3Billah JepkiruiOklahoma State20:16.03
4Natalie CookOklahoma State20:21.94
5Gabby HentemannOklahoma State20:39.35
6Dana FeyenIowa State20:41.46
7Madelynn HillIowa State20:42.27
8Stephanie MossOklahoma State20:52.58
9Gabija GalvydyteOklahoma State20:59.79
10Mikaela LuckiWest Virginia21:10.810
11Charlotte WoodWest Virginia21:14.411
12Heidi DemeoOklahoma State21:20.412
13Jeanne Reix CharatWest Virginia21:26.113
14Katherine DowieWest Virginia21:30.514
15Taylor SomersOklahoma State21:34.2
16Kiki ConnellIowa State21:34.915
17Brenna CohoonIowa State21:36.716
18Gracie MorrisTCU21:37.517
19Erin O’BrienOklahoma21:40.218
20Monica HebnerTexas21:41.819

Click here for complete results

