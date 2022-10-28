LUBBOCK, Texas —— The following are the 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championships at LCU Cross Country Course in Lubbock, Texas, on Friday, 28 October with Oklahoma State winning both the men’s and women’s team titles.
Friday’s victory was the third in succession for the Cowboys, following wins in 2020 and 2021 before today, while the Cowgirls were winning their second Big 12 Cross Country Championships and their third in the last four years. Read more: How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Cross Country Championships?
On the men’s side, Oklahoma State tallied 21 points to win the team title after placing all five scorers inside the top seven finishers in 8,000m race, including race winner Alex Maier who won with 23:55.3 and Rory Leonard who was second place with 24:10.6.
Also among the top finishers for Oklahoma State was Isai Rodriguez in fifth place with 24:14, followed by Fouad Messaoudi in sixth with 24:14.8, and Ryan Schoppe in seventh with a time of 24:15.
The Cowboys finished ahead of second-place Iowa State which scored 57 points, to just edged out third-place Texas on 59 points. Kansas State was fourth with 123 points and Kansas was fifth with 159 points.
In the women’s 6,000m race, the Cowgirls scored 22 points to defeat West Virginia which finished second with 49 points, followed by Iowa State in third with 64 points, Texas (130 4th), and Oklahoma (145) to round out the top five.
Ceili McCabe of West Virginia clocked 20:08 to finish as the individual champion after getting home ahead of Taylor Roe of Oklahoma State who ran 20:10 for second place and her Cowgirls teammates Billah Jepkirui (20:16), Natalie Cook (20:21), and (20:39).
Big 12 Cross Country Championships Results and Team Scores
|Men 8k CC Team Results (8k)
|PL
|Team
|Total Time
|Avg. Time
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|1
|Oklahoma State
|2:00:50
|24:10:00
|21
|1
|2
|5
|6
|7
|11
|12
|2
|Iowa State
|2:02:52
|24:34:00
|57
|4
|9
|13
|15
|16
|18
|22
|3
|Texas
|2:03:01
|24:36:00
|59
|3
|8
|10
|17
|21
|28
|29
|4
|Kansas State
|2:06:31
|25:18:00
|123
|14
|19
|26
|31
|33
|34
|39
|5
|Kansas
|2:08:54
|25:46:00
|159
|24
|27
|35
|36
|37
|42
|45
|6
|Texas Tech
|2:09:53
|25:58:00
|181
|23
|30
|41
|43
|44
|48
|51
|7
|Baylor
|2:11:03
|26:12:00
|195
|20
|32
|38
|49
|56
|60
|8
|Oklahoma
|2:12:06
|26:25:00
|220
|25
|46
|47
|50
|52
|54
|62
|9
|TCU
|2:16:14
|27:14:00
|263
|40
|53
|55
|57
|58
|59
|61
|Women 6k CC Team Results (6k)
|PL
|Team
|Total Time
|Avg. Time
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|1
|Oklahoma State
|1:42:20
|20:28
|22
|2
|3
|4
|5
|8
|9
|12
|2
|West Virginia
|1:45:29
|21:05
|49
|1
|10
|11
|13
|14
|34
|54
|3
|Iowa State
|1:46:18
|21:15
|64
|6
|7
|15
|16
|20
|24
|36
|4
|Texas
|1:49:56
|21:59
|130
|19
|21
|25
|30
|35
|44
|45
|5
|Oklahoma
|1:50:44
|22:08
|145
|18
|27
|28
|31
|41
|47
|53
|6
|Baylor
|1:52:28
|22:29
|180
|23
|29
|37
|43
|48
|50
|7
|Kansas State
|1:53:17
|22:39
|197
|22
|38
|39
|40
|58
|62
|65
|8
|Kansas
|1:54:07
|22:49
|219
|32
|33
|46
|52
|56
|60
|61
|9
|Texas Tech
|1:56:15
|23:15
|239
|26
|42
|49
|59
|63
|64
|68
|10
|TCU
|1:57:02
|23:24
|246
|17
|51
|55
|57
|66
|67
|Men 8k CC Individual Results (8k)
|PL
|NAME
|TEAM
|TIME
|SCORE
|1
|Alex Maier
|Oklahoma State
|23:55.3
|1
|2
|Rory Leonard
|Oklahoma State
|24:10.6
|2
|3
|Isaac Alonzo
|Texas
|24:13.3
|3
|4
|Ezekiel Rop
|Iowa State
|24:13.6
|4
|5
|Isai Rodriguez
|Oklahoma State
|24:14.7
|5
|6
|Fouad Messaoudi
|Oklahoma State
|24:14.8
|6
|7
|Ryan Schoppe
|Oklahoma State
|24:15.1
|7
|8
|Haftu Knight
|Texas
|24:28.4
|8
|9
|Gable Sieperda
|Iowa State
|24:28.5
|9
|10
|Rodger Rivera
|Texas
|24:31.2
|10
|11
|Will Muirhead
|Oklahoma State
|24:37.7
|11
|12
|Jonas Price
|Oklahoma State
|24:39.1
|12
|13
|Chad Johnson
|Iowa State
|24:39.5
|13
|14
|Alex Stitt
|Oklahoma State
|24:42.8
|15
|Victor Shitsama
|Oklahoma State
|24:44.0
|16
|Stephen Kielhofner
|Kansas State
|24:44.2
|14
|17
|Kelvin Bungei
|Iowa State
|24:45.6
|15
|18
|Titus Winders
|Iowa State
|24:45.8
|16
|19
|Nathanael Berhane
|Texas
|24:48.5
|17
|20
|Silas Winders
|Iowa State
|24:53.4
|18
|Women 6k CC Individual Results (6k)
|PL
|NAME
|TEAM
|TIME
|SCORE
|1
|Ceili McCabe
|West Virginia
|20:08.4
|1
|2
|Taylor Roe
|Oklahoma State
|20:10.8
|2
|3
|Billah Jepkirui
|Oklahoma State
|20:16.0
|3
|4
|Natalie Cook
|Oklahoma State
|20:21.9
|4
|5
|Gabby Hentemann
|Oklahoma State
|20:39.3
|5
|6
|Dana Feyen
|Iowa State
|20:41.4
|6
|7
|Madelynn Hill
|Iowa State
|20:42.2
|7
|8
|Stephanie Moss
|Oklahoma State
|20:52.5
|8
|9
|Gabija Galvydyte
|Oklahoma State
|20:59.7
|9
|10
|Mikaela Lucki
|West Virginia
|21:10.8
|10
|11
|Charlotte Wood
|West Virginia
|21:14.4
|11
|12
|Heidi Demeo
|Oklahoma State
|21:20.4
|12
|13
|Jeanne Reix Charat
|West Virginia
|21:26.1
|13
|14
|Katherine Dowie
|West Virginia
|21:30.5
|14
|15
|Taylor Somers
|Oklahoma State
|21:34.2
|16
|Kiki Connell
|Iowa State
|21:34.9
|15
|17
|Brenna Cohoon
|Iowa State
|21:36.7
|16
|18
|Gracie Morris
|TCU
|21:37.5
|17
|19
|Erin O’Brien
|Oklahoma
|21:40.2
|18
|20
|Monica Hebner
|Texas
|21:41.8
|19
Click here for complete results