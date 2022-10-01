North Carolina secured the women’s and men’s respective team titles at the 2022 Paul Short Run Presented by ASICS and hosted by| Lehigh University at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course on Friday (30). Read More: Results from the 2022 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational; NC State, Notre Dame take titles

No. 13 North Carolina, led by a top two finish from Parker Wolfe, who ran 23:02 to take the men’s College Gold 8K title, and teammate Patrick Anderson, who clocked 23:04 to finish second, tallied 64 points to secure the men’s overall team title after fending off the challenge from Villanova, which ended with 100 points.

Villanova made a gallant attempt to steal the title after placing four runners –Liam Murphy (23:07 – 4th), Charlie O’Donovan (23:10 – 5th), Josh Phillips (23:15 – 9th), and Jack Jennings (23:16 – 10th) inside the top 10, but came up short in the end with the Tar Heels eventually winning by a 36 point margin.

Utah State scored 105pts in third place, No. 17 Georgetown ended fourth on 138pts, while Duke was the only other team under 200 points today –finishing fifth with 157pts.

The Women’s College Gold 6K team title also went to North Carolina, but the victory margin was much closer than on the men’s side as the top two teams were only separated by four points in the end.

No. 12 North Carolina finished with 63 points to defeat No. 18 Georgetown, which placed three runners in the top six and four in the top 10 overall in the 6K, but had to settle for second place on 67 points. No. 15 Providence finished third with 176pts, followed by Utah State (191) and Utah Valley (234) to close out the top five teams.

Everlyn Kemboi Utah Valley won the individual 6K title with a time of 19:33, defeating Amina Maatoug (19:34) of Duke, and Georgetown’s Maggie Donahue (19:37), Chloe Scrimgeour (19:37) and Sami Corman Georgetown (19:38).

PHOTO: The North Carolina Tar Heels cross country teams. Photo by UNC Track & Field • XC

Women’s College Gold 6K RACE RESULTS – TOP 15

Everlyn Kemboi Utah Valley 19:33.0 Amina Maatoug Duke 19:34.6 Maggie Donahue Georgetown 19:37.1 Chloe Scrimgeour Georgetown 19:37.5 Sami Corman Georgetown 19:38.6 Brynn Brown North Carolina 19:38.9 Jane Buckley Providence 19:40.8 Kelsey Harrington North Carolina 19:41.8 Grace Forbes Rice 19:45.2 Grace Jensen Georgetown 19:49.5 Daisy Liljegren Boston University 19:49.7 Taryn Parks North Carolina 19:54.2 Analee Weaver Utah State 19:56.5 Sarah Schmitt Indiana 19:57.0 Maeve Stiles Penn 19:57.3

Women’s College Gold 6K TEAM SCORES

North Carolina 63 Georgetown 67 Providence 176 Utah State 191 Utah Valley 234 Villanova 279 Elon 283 Indiana 288 Princeton 301 Duke 323 Wake Forest 347 Guelph 443 Connecticut 443 Georgia Tech 464 Dartmouth 482 Boston University 499 Army West Point 535 Penn 536 Texas A&M 546 Ohio 631 Binghamton 641 Rice 666 Yale 699 Stony Brook 724 Columbia 725 Rutgers 742 William & Mary 771 James Madison 800 Maryland 849 Richmond 880 Central Michigan 882 Bowling Green 893 Siena 902 Johns Hopkins 903 Wingate 927 George Mason 931 UC San Diego 1010 Lehigh 1015 UMass Lowell 1016 Dayton 1037 Albany 1065 New Hampshire 1088 UMass Amherst 1104 Cornell 1210 Marist 1372 Lafayette 1396

PLACE ATHLETE 8K RACE RESULTS – TOP 15

Parker Wolfe North Carolina – 23:02 Patrick Anderson North Carolina – 23:04 Camren Todd Utah State – 23:07 Liam Murphy Villanova – 23:07 Charlie O’Donovan Villanova – 23:10 Eric Casarez Texas A&M – 23:14 Alex Phillip John Carroll – 23:14 Zach Kreft Walsh – 23:14 Josh Phillips Villanova – 23:15 Jack Jennings Villanova – 23:16 Abraham Longosiwa Hofstra – 23:17 Liam Back Providence – 23:17 Perry Mackinnon Cornell – 23:17 Dj Principe Providence – 23:18 Yonas Mogos Utah State – 23:19

Men’s College Gold 8K – TEAM SCORES

North Carolina 64 Villanova 100 Utah State 105 Georgetown 138 Duke 157 Providence 215 Stony Brook 265 Yale 317 Cornell 317 Dartmouth 382 Indiana 398 Wingate 401 UMass Lowell 420 Penn 426 Utah Valley 437 Texas A&M 442 Georgia Tech 475 Guelph 493 Boston University 530 George Mason 567 Army West Point 622 Charleston (W.V.) 648 Iona 679 Walsh 713 RPI 744 Johns Hopkins 777 William & Mary 786 Siena 793 John Carroll 820 La Salle 860 Columbia 887 George Washington 894 St. Joseph’s (Pa.) 898 Dayton 900 UC San Diego 910 Marist 942 Richmond 1082 Ohio 1085 Central Michigan 1164 UMass Amherst 1173 Lehigh 1195 Rutgers 1219 Bowling Green 1267 Binghamton 1269 Albany 1325 Lafayette 1348

FOR THE COMPLETE RESULTS, PLEASE CLICK HERE