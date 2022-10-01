The North Carolina Tar Heels cross country teams
North Carolina secured the women’s and men’s respective team titles at the 2022 Paul Short Run Presented by ASICS and hosted by| Lehigh University at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course on Friday (30). Read More: Results from the 2022 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational; NC State, Notre Dame take titles

No. 13 North Carolina, led by a top two finish from Parker Wolfe, who ran 23:02 to take the men’s College Gold 8K title, and teammate Patrick Anderson, who clocked 23:04 to finish second, tallied 64 points to secure the men’s overall team title after fending off the challenge from Villanova, which ended with 100 points.

Villanova made a gallant attempt to steal the title after placing four runners –Liam Murphy (23:07 – 4th), Charlie O’Donovan (23:10 – 5th), Josh Phillips (23:15 – 9th), and Jack Jennings (23:16 – 10th) inside the top 10, but came up short in the end with the Tar Heels eventually winning by a 36 point margin.

Utah State scored 105pts in third place, No. 17 Georgetown ended fourth on 138pts, while Duke was the only other team under 200 points today –finishing fifth with 157pts.

The Women’s College Gold 6K team title also went to North Carolina, but the victory margin was much closer than on the men’s side as the top two teams were only separated by four points in the end.

No. 12 North Carolina finished with 63 points to defeat No. 18 Georgetown, which placed three runners in the top six and four in the top 10 overall in the 6K, but had to settle for second place on 67 points. No. 15 Providence finished third with 176pts, followed by Utah State (191) and Utah Valley (234) to close out the top five teams.

Everlyn Kemboi Utah Valley won the individual 6K title with a time of 19:33, defeating Amina Maatoug (19:34) of Duke, and Georgetown’s Maggie Donahue (19:37), Chloe Scrimgeour (19:37) and Sami Corman Georgetown (19:38).

Women’s College Gold 6K RACE RESULTS – TOP 15

  1. Everlyn Kemboi Utah Valley 19:33.0
  2. Amina Maatoug Duke 19:34.6
  3. Maggie Donahue Georgetown 19:37.1
  4. Chloe Scrimgeour Georgetown 19:37.5
  5. Sami Corman Georgetown 19:38.6
  6. Brynn Brown North Carolina 19:38.9
  7. Jane Buckley Providence 19:40.8
  8. Kelsey Harrington North Carolina 19:41.8
  9. Grace Forbes Rice 19:45.2
  10. Grace Jensen Georgetown 19:49.5
  11. Daisy Liljegren Boston University 19:49.7
  12. Taryn Parks North Carolina 19:54.2
  13. Analee Weaver Utah State 19:56.5
  14. Sarah Schmitt Indiana 19:57.0
  15. Maeve Stiles Penn 19:57.3

Women’s College Gold 6K TEAM SCORES

  1. North Carolina 63
  2. Georgetown 67
  3. Providence 176
  4. Utah State 191
  5. Utah Valley 234
  6. Villanova 279
  7. Elon 283
  8. Indiana 288
  9. Princeton 301
  10. Duke 323
  11. Wake Forest 347
  12. Guelph 443
  13. Connecticut 443
  14. Georgia Tech 464
  15. Dartmouth 482
  16. Boston University 499
  17. Army West Point 535
  18. Penn 536
  19. Texas A&M 546
  20. Ohio 631
  21. Binghamton 641
  22. Rice 666
  23. Yale 699
  24. Stony Brook 724
  25. Columbia 725
  26. Rutgers 742
  27. William & Mary 771
  28. James Madison 800
  29. Maryland 849
  30. Richmond 880
  31. Central Michigan 882
  32. Bowling Green 893
  33. Siena 902
  34. Johns Hopkins 903
  35. Wingate 927
  36. George Mason 931
  37. UC San Diego 1010
  38. Lehigh 1015
  39. UMass Lowell 1016
  40. Dayton 1037
  41. Albany 1065
  42. New Hampshire 1088
  43. UMass Amherst 1104
  44. Cornell 1210
  45. Marist 1372
  46. Lafayette 1396

PLACE ATHLETE 8K RACE RESULTS – TOP 15

  1. Parker Wolfe North Carolina – 23:02
  2. Patrick Anderson North Carolina – 23:04
  3. Camren Todd Utah State – 23:07
  4. Liam Murphy Villanova – 23:07
  5. Charlie O’Donovan Villanova – 23:10
  6. Eric Casarez Texas A&M – 23:14
  7. Alex Phillip John Carroll – 23:14
  8. Zach Kreft Walsh – 23:14
  9. Josh Phillips Villanova – 23:15
  10. Jack Jennings Villanova – 23:16
  11. Abraham Longosiwa Hofstra – 23:17
  12. Liam Back Providence – 23:17
  13. Perry Mackinnon Cornell – 23:17
  14. Dj Principe Providence – 23:18
  15. Yonas Mogos Utah State – 23:19

Men’s College Gold 8K – TEAM SCORES

  1. North Carolina 64
  2. Villanova 100
  3. Utah State 105
  4. Georgetown 138
  5. Duke 157
  6. Providence 215
  7. Stony Brook 265
  8. Yale 317
  9. Cornell 317
  10. Dartmouth 382
  11. Indiana 398
  12. Wingate 401
  13. UMass Lowell 420
  14. Penn 426
  15. Utah Valley 437
  16. Texas A&M 442
  17. Georgia Tech 475
  18. Guelph 493
  19. Boston University 530
  20. George Mason 567
  21. Army West Point 622
  22. Charleston (W.V.) 648
  23. Iona 679
  24. Walsh 713
  25. RPI 744
  26. Johns Hopkins 777
  27. William & Mary 786
  28. Siena 793
  29. John Carroll 820
  30. La Salle 860
  31. Columbia 887
  32. George Washington 894
  33. St. Joseph’s (Pa.) 898
  34. Dayton 900
  35. UC San Diego 910
  36. Marist 942
  37. Richmond 1082
  38. Ohio 1085
  39. Central Michigan 1164
  40. UMass Amherst 1173
  41. Lehigh 1195
  42. Rutgers 1219
  43. Bowling Green 1267
  44. Binghamton 1269
  45. Albany 1325
  46. Lafayette 1348

