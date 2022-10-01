SOUTH BEND —— Notre Dame and NC State won the women’s and men’s team titles at the 2022 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, held at the Burke Golf Course on Friday (30). The individual men’s 5-mile race and women’s 5k race winners are also listed below along with the complete final team scores. Read Also: Results from the 2022 Baker University Maple Leaf Invite cross country meet

In the team score battle in South Bend, No. 1 NC State, competing for the first time since the 2022 Adidas XC Challenge on September 16 in Cary, tallied 55 points to secure the women’s team title over a very tough New Mexico squad which totaled 68 points to take second place and held off

Alabama which ended with 70pts. Notre Dame finished fourth with 144pts and Florida State rounded out the top five teams with 176pts.

The NC State women finished with three runners in the top 15 –led by Katelyn Tuohy, who crossed the finish line at 15:50 to take the 5k race, ahead of Alabama's Mercy Chelangat who ran 16:02.1 for second place.

The Wolfpack other scorers were Samatha Bush (16:11.7) in fifth, Sydney Seymour (16:11.9) in sixth Marlee Starliper in 12th (16:21.9), and Gionna Quarzo (16:42.3) in 31st.

Victor Kiprop of Alabama clocked 23:16.5 to win the men’s 5-mile race ahead of Nickolas Scudder of Charlotte at 23:18 and Eliud Kipsang of Alabama at 23:19.9.

But despite placing three runners in the top six, Alabama was beaten out by a well-balanced Notre Dame squad in the overall team title battle, with Kevin Berry leading the Irish with a 10th place finish at 23:31.9.

The 2022 Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational Results and Team Scores

Men’s Blue 5 Mile TOP 20 RESULTS

Victor Kiprop Alabama 23:16.5 Nickolas Scudder Charlotte 23:18.0 Eliud Kipsang Alabama 23:19.9 Yaseen Abdalla Tennessee 23:24.4 Ferghal Curtin Florida State 23:24.7 Hillary Cheruiyot Alabama 23:24.8 Ian Shanklin NC State [SR] 23:25.2 Dylan Jacobs Tennessee 23:26.3 Barry Keane Butler 23:30.2 Kevin Berry Notre Dame 23:31.9 Nicholas Kiprotich Liberty 23:33.9 Jonathan Shields Boise State 23:36.4 Carter Solomon Notre Dame 23:37.7 Izaiah Steury Notre Dame 23:38.3 Nick Foster Michigan 23:38.4 Jesse Hamlin Butler 23:44.0 Ahmed Ibrahim Boise State 23:44.5 Matthew Carmody Notre Dame 23:44.6 Eli Nahom Tennessee [23:45.1 Ben Perrin Montana State 23:47.0

WOMEN’S 5K TOP 20 Results

Katelyn Tuohy NC State 15:50.0 Mercy Chelangat Alabama 16:02.1 Hilda Olemomoi Alabama 16:05.0 Kaylee Mitchell Oregon State 16:09.9 Samantha Bush NC State 16:11.8 Sydney Seymour NC State 16:12.0 Calli Doan Liberty 16:15.1 Olivia Markezich Notre Dame 16:17.9 Gracelyn Larkin New Mexico 16:20.4 Amelia Mazza-Downie New Mexico 16:21.3 Joy Chirchir Toledo 16:21.8 Marlee Starliper NC State 16:21.9 Samree Dishon New Mexico 16:22.0 Grace Fetherstonhaugh Oregon State 16:23.4 Amaris Tyynismaa Alabama 16:23.7 Emma Heckel New Mexico 16:24.5 Emmy Van Den Berg Florida State 16:27.8 Flomena Asekol Alabama 16:28.4 Nicola Jansen Bradley 16:30.8 Elise Thorner New Mexico 16:33.0

MEN’S 5 MILE RACE

PLACE TEAM

Notre Dame 81 Tennessee 104 Alabama 126 Montana State 144 Charlotte 180 Butler 180 Cal Poly 192 Michigan 217 NC State 218 Boise State 265 Florida State 267 Navy 332 Pittsburgh 339 Eastern Kentucky 340 Southern Utah 384 Liberty 411 New Mexico 412 Purdue 426 Bradley 448 UC Santa Barbara 583 Penn State 642

WOMEN’S 5K RACE

PLACE TEAM

NC State 55 New Mexico 68 Alabama 70 Notre Dame 144 Florida State 176 Liberty 188 Toledo 212 Oregon State 257 Boise State 258 Bradley 280 San Francisco 293 Penn State 302 Vanderbilt 362 Butler 379 Charlotte 381 Southern Utah 411 Purdue 425 Navy 431 SMU 519 UC Santa Barbara 533