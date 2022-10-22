GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan —— No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan placed three runners inside the Top 20 finishers en route to scoring 88 points to win the men’s team title at the NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022, while Jason Bowers of Cumberland (Tenn.) ran 24:03 to set a new course record and win the Men’s Maroon 8K race on Saturday (22).

Landon Wakeman led the way for Indiana Wesleyan with a sixth-place finish in the 8,000m with a time of 24:41, while his teammates Ben Neideck (24:51) and Steven Ott (25:04) crossed the finish line 12th and 20th, respectively.

Eli Fullerton wasn’t too far away in 22nd place with a time of 25:07 and Braden Vernot ended 28th at 25:15 to round out the scorers for Indiana Wesleyan, which got the better of a loaded field that featured 19 schools that are ranked or receiving votes in the latest NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll.

No. 17 Saint Francis (Ill.) ran very well today to tally 108 points and finished second in the team title race, with No. 6 Saint Mary University (Kan.) getting third place with 165 points, Huntington scoring 173pts for fourth place, and No. 8 Grace completing the top five scoring men’s team in fifth place with 187pts.

Meanwhile, Jason Bowers of Cumberland (Tenn.) posted a time of 24:03 to set a new course record on his way to winning the Men’s Maroon 8K race. His time bettered the previous course record of 24:16, which was set by last year’s winner Haile Stutzman of Huntington. Stutzman finished 16th at this year’s edition with a time of 24:59.

Bryan Hernandez-Rios of Grace ran 24:19 for second place behind Bowers with third going to Conner Uppleger of Lawrence Tech (24:37), Joe Barrett Marian (Ind.) getting fourth (24:39), and Liam Neidig St. Mary (Kan.) finishing fifth (24:40).

NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022 Men’s 8k Top 30 Results

Name | School | Time | Year

Jason Bowers Cumberland (Tenn.) 24:03.30 FR Bryan Hernandez-Rios Grace 24:19.50 SR Conner Uppleger Lawrence Tech 24:37.70 SO Joe Barrett Marian (Ind.) 24:39.70 JR Liam Neidig St. Mary (Kan.) 24:40.10 SO Landon Wakeman Indiana Wesleyan 24:41.30 JR Kent Yoder Huntington 24:41.80 SR Taylor Vallangeon Olivet Nazarene 24:46.20 JR Jordan Freese St. Francis (Ill.) 24:48.50 JR Logan Rufenacht Grace 24:49.30 SR Nathan Stout Spring Arbor 24:50.00 SR Ben Neideck Indiana Wesleyan 24:51.40 JR Aiden Kammler Shawnee State 24:52.20 JR Sam Mickelson Grand View 24:52.70 JR Edwin Kipainoi Montana Tech 24:54.80 SO Haile Stutzman Huntington 24:59.60 SR Colten Covington Cornerstone 25:00.50 JR Michael Reif St. Francis (Ill.) 25:01.00 SO Jonathan Harrison Montana Western 25:04.00 JR Steven Ott Indiana Wesleyan 25:04.60 SR Noah Friske St. Francis (Ill.) 25:05.70 JR Eli Fullerton Indiana Wesleyan 25:07.50 SO Reece Gibson Huntington 25:08.10 JR Joshua Harden Taylor 25:08.40 JR Tony Rodriguez Grand View 25:09.60 SR Luke Pohl Cornerstone 25:11.90 JR Oscar Tejeda St. Francis (Ill.) 25:14.10 JR Braden Vernot Indiana Wesleyan 25:15.30 SO Dimitri Margaritidis Grace 25:17.70 SR Brig Merritt St. Mary (Kan.) 25:18.30 JR

NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022 Men’s 8k Team Scores

Team Summary Report – Men

Men 8K – Maroon

All Teams

Top 5 ——- Finishers ——-

Place Team Places 1 2 3 4 5 6* 7*

1 Indiana Wesleyan 88 6 12 20 22 28 36 52

Top 5 Times: 2:04:59.90

2 St. Francis (Ill.) 108 9 18 21 27 33 87 93

Top 5 Times: 2:05:31.50

3 St. Mary (Kan.) 165 5 30 40 44 46 50 51

Top 5 Times: 2:06:50.00

4 Huntington 173 7 16 23 38 89 179 189

Top 5 Times: 2:06:38.90

5 Grace 187 2 10 29 49 97 114 128

Top 5 Times: 2:06:42.30

6 Taylor 222 24 39 42 57 60 105 126

Top 5 Times: 2:08:01.40

7 Grand View 232 14 25 48 67 78 85 99

Top 5 Times: 2:07:59.60

8 Cornerstone 265 17 26 63 76 83 92 96

Top 5 Times: 2:08:39.00

9 Lawrence Tech 284 3 64 71 72 74 129 193

Top 5 Times: 2:08:47.50

10 Spring Arbor 315 11 35 47 88 134 163 164

Top 5 Times: 2:09:11.90

11 Aquinas 327 43 55 66 68 95 124 159

Top 5 Times: 2:09:58.50

12 Olivet Nazarene 328 8 59 70 91 100 113 130

Top 5 Times: 2:09:39.20

13 Carroll (Mont.) 360 53 62 69 75 101 106 138

Top 5 Times: 2:10:30.00

14 Indiana East 396 34 79 81 86 116 155 157

Top 5 Times: 2:10:49.20

15 Goshen 411 54 56 77 102 122 161 187

Top 5 Times: 2:11:09.60

16 Montana Tech 416 15 32 90 133 146 153 183

Top 5 Times: 2:10:33.20

17 Montana Western 432 19 80 94 98 141 151

Top 5 Times: 2:11:09.40

18 Cumberlands 463 61 73 107 110 112 185 188

Top 5 Times: 2:11:39.00

19 Shawnee State 485 13 41 139 142 150 158 174

Top 5 Times: 2:11:19.70

20 Marian (Ind.) 489 4 109 119 120 137 169 173

Top 5 Times: 2:11:19.90

21 Cumberland (Tenn.) 512 1 45 127 162 177 180 184

Top 5 Times: 2:11:41.00

22 Mount Mercy 563 65 104 111 140 143 175 190

Top 5 Times: 2:12:57.30

23 Doane 580 58 117 121 132 152 176 182

Top 5 Times: 2:13:04.60

24 Mount Vernon Nazarene 618 31 131 147 149 160 166 172

Top 5 Times: 2:13:31.90

25 Indiana Kokomo 624 82 84 145 148 165 168 170

Top 5 Times: 2:14:10.80

26 Dakota Wesleyan 645 37 125 135 167 181

Top 5 Times: 2:14:36.30

27 Lindsey Wilson 654 115 118 123 144 154 156 186

Top 5 Times: 2:13:59.40

28 Madonna 696 103 108 136 171 178 191 192

Top 5 Times: 2:15:40.70

Inc. Ohio Christian 1 finishers

Top 5 Times:

