The following are the TCS Amsterdam Marathon and Mizuno Half-Marathon results following the 2022 World Athletics Elite Platinum Label Road Race that took place on Sunday, October 16. The race also acted as the Dutch Marathon Championships.

Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia clocked 2:17:20 to set the fastest-ever women’s marathon debut en route to setting a Dutch all-comers’ record and collected the title in what turned out to be a high-quality clash. Read More: Yihunilign Adane, Antonina Kwambai win TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon titles

“I have no words for this. This is very special and I am very happy,” said Ayana on World Athletics. “It was very tough after my Olympic title in 2016 with injuries and pain. I am grateful for my husband, son and management for all the support.”

Meanwhile, Tsegaye Getachew made it an Ethiopian double after he won the men’s race in a time of 2:04:49 to set a new personal best.

PHOTO: Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia celebrates at Rio 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

TCS Amsterdam Marathon (46th) & Mizuno Half-Marathon

(World Athletics Elite Platinum Label Road Races/Dutch Marathon Championships)

Amsterdam, NED; Sunday, October 16

Distances: 42.195 km, World Athletics/AIMS certified loop course with stadium finish; 21.1 km & 8-K

Finishers: Marathon, 12,654 (up sharply from 6604 in 2021); Half-Marathon, 14,623 (up from 10,301 in 2021); 8-K, 4035 (slightly up from 3985 last year); Kid’s Run, 825 (up from 525 last year). Four events combined: 21,415 (down from 34,585 in 2019)

Course Records: Marathon, Women, New; see below; Men, 2:03:39, Tamirat Tola (ETH), 2021

Prize Money: Not reported

Race History: http://www.arrs.run/HP_AmsMa.htm (through 2017)

NOTE: 2016 10,000m Olympic champion Almaz Ayana made a superb debut at the marathon here by winning with 2:17:20. Her mark was not only a new course and Dutch all-comers record but the best performance ever for a debutante. Also, a very good debut for Genzebe Dibaba and Tsehay Gemechu as well, they completed the Ethiopian podium with respective 2:18:05 and 2:18:59. Tsegaye Getachew won men’s race with 2:04:49, while Titus Kipruto was second 2:04:54 and Bazezew Asmare finished third with 2:04:57. Very good level among men as well with 9 sub-2h6 –CARLOS FERNÁNDEZ CANET.

TCS Amsterdam Marathon (46th) & Mizuno Half-Marathon

Marathon (gun times):

WOMEN –

1. Almaz Ayana, ETH, 2:17:20 ACR/CR*/DB

(16:15 – 32:43 – 49:17 – 1:05:53 – 1:09:26 – 1:22:06 – 1:38:03 – 1:54:01 – 2:10:06)

2. Genzebe Dibaba, ETH, 2:18:05 DB

(16:13 – 32:43 – 49:17 – 1:05:54 – 1:09:26 – 1:22:06 – 1:38:04 – 1:54:02 – 2:20:35)

3. Tsehay Gemechu, ETH, 2:18:59 DB

(16:13 – 32:43 – 49:17 – 1:05:55 – 1:09:26 – 1:22:07 – 1:38:04 – 1:54:15 – 2:11:20)

4. Nasnet Amanuel, ERI, 2:22:45 DB

5. Rose Chelimo, BRN, 2:23:12 PB

6. Zinash Gerado, ETH, 2:24:21 PB

7. Celestine Chepchirchir, KEN, 2:26:50

8. Gebayanesh Ayele, ETH, 2:27:36

9. Nora Szabo, HUN, 2:30:31 PB

10. Leonie Balter, NED, 2:37:41 (1st NED Ch)

11. Jacelyn Gruppen, NED, 2:39:08 (2nd NED Ch)

12. Eva van Zoonen, NED, 2:44:22 PB (3rd NED Ch)

13. Jessica Oosterloo, NED, 2:47:05 PB

14. Kristy Timmers, NED, 2:47:43

15. Michelle Poulsen, DEN, 2:48:43

16. Mirjam Koersen, NED, 2:49:52

17. Ingrid Klaassen, NED, 2:51:28

18. Samantha de Knijff, NED, 2:51:32

19. Liselotte van den Berg, NED, 2:51:51

*Course record; previous 2:17:57, Angela Tanui (KEN), 2021

MEN –

1. Tsegaye Getachew, ETH, 2:04:49 PB

(14:32 – 29:12 – 43:57 – 58:42 – 1:01:53 – 1:13:22 – 1:28:06 – 1:43:09 – 1:58:22)

2. Titus Kipruto, KEN, 2:04:54 PB

(14:33 – 29:12 – 43:59 – 58:42 – 1:01:54 – 1:13:22 – 1:28:06 – 1:43:10 – 1:58:22)

3. Bazezew Asmare, ETH, 2:04:57 PB

(14:30 – 29:10 – 43:55 – 58:40 – 1:01:52 – 1:13:21 – 1:28:05 – 1:43:08 – 1:58:21)

4. Abraham Kiptoo, KEN, 2:05:04 PB

5. Huseydin Mohamed, ETH, 2:05:05 DB

6. Cybrian Kotut, KEN, 2:05:15

7. Norbert Kigen, KEN, 2:05:32

8. Laban Korir, KEN, 2:05:41 PB

9. Adeladlew Mamo, ETH, 2:05:45

10. Josphat Boit, KEN, 2:06:34 PB

11. Mulugeta Asefa, ETH, 2:07:56 DB

12. Martin Musau, UGA, 2:09:04 PB

13. Khadar Basheer, SOM, 2:09:09 PB

14. Khalid Choukoud, NED, 2:09:34 PB (1st NED Ch)

15. Godadaw Belachew, ISR, 2:09:40

16. Masresha Bere, ETH, 2:09:41

17. Mesfin Nigusu, ETH, 2:09:53 DB

18. Charles Mneria, KEN, 2:10:41 DB

19. Jake Robertson, NZL, 2:10:41

20. Bekele Muluneh, ETH, 2:12:29

21. Shuho Dairokuno, JPN, 2:12:39

22. Bernard Soi, KEN, 2:13:43 DB

23. Tesema Mokenin, ETH, 2:14:23 DB

24. Akira Tomiyasu, JPN, 2:15:24

25. Lucas Nieuweboer, NED, 2:15:26 DB (2nd NED Ch)

26. Remyo Tielsema, NED, 2:16:05 PB (3rd NED Ch)

27. Rodrigo Villegas, MEX, 2:17:16

28. Kieren Perkins, AUS, 2:17:54

29. Rik Goethals, NED, 2:21:00

30. Yohan Zaradzki, BEL, 2:21:53

31. Bartłomiej Falkowski, POL, 2:22:46

32. Roy Hoornweg, NED, 2:23:13

33. Maarten Hindriks, NED, 2:23:21

34. Ben Fish, GBR, 2:23:44

35. Kevin Verluyten, BEL, 2:23:55

36. Ricardo Sint Nicolaas, NED, 2:24:26

37. Thijs Schrama, NED, 2:24:32

38. Hugo Boudout, FRA, 2:24:40

39. Cooper Roach, USA, 2:24:56

Half Marathon (gun times) –

WOMEN –

1. Kiara Nahen, GER, 1:15:00

2. Jule Vetter, GER, 1:18:29

3. Barbara Cleary, IRL, 1:19:10

MEN –

1. Nicolas Daru, FRA, 1:05:28

2. Julien Devanne, FRA, 1:07:02