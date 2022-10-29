OXFORD, Miss. —— Alabama secured the women’s and men’s SEC Cross Country Championships 2022 titles to sweep the conference crown on Friday, October 28. The following are the results, recap, team scores and individual champions this year.
In the women’s 6k team title battle, No. 7 Alabama placed four runners inside the top seven with Mercy Chelangat finishing second in 18:33. The Crimson Tide women finished with 36 points to win its first team title since 1987, as Hilda Olemomoi (18:54) was third, Amaris Tyynismaa (19:07) got fifth and Flomena Asekol (19:25) was seventh.
No. 21 Arkansas was second with 74 points, host Ole Miss was third with 83 points, followed by Kentucky (122) and Florida (147).
On the men’s side, defending champion Eliud Kipsang clocked 22:39 to win the men’s 8,000m championships race with Dylan Jacobs of Tennessee running 22:42 for second and his teammate Yaseen Abdalla (22:45) rounding out the top three.
Hillary Cheruiyot of Alabama posted 22:51 for fourth and Patrick Kiprop of Arkansas stopped the clock at 22:56 to round out the top five.
No. 22 Alabama tallied 59 points to win the overall team crown with No. 17 Tennessee and Arkansas following in second and third with 64 apiece. The Volunteers got the nod on the tiebreaker. Host Ole Miss was the only team with five in the top 20 and finished fourth with 65 points with Texas A&M fifth with126.
SEC Cross Country Championships 2022 results
|Women 6k CC Team Results (6k)
|PL
|Team
|Total Time
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|1
|Alabama
|1:36:29
|36
|2
|3
|5
|7
|19
|36
|41
|2
|Arkansas
|1:40:14
|74
|4
|11
|12
|21
|26
|27
|32
|3
|Ole Miss
|1:41:05
|83
|8
|10
|16
|18
|31
|37
|43
|4
|Kentucky
|1:41:32
|122
|6
|9
|30
|35
|42
|54
|61
|5
|Florida
|1:41:51
|147
|1
|14
|20
|52
|60
|63
|70
|6
|Tennessee
|1:43:38
|159
|13
|29
|33
|40
|44
|45
|77
|7
|LSU
|1:44:50
|201
|17
|22
|50
|53
|59
|69
|81
|8
|Texas A&M
|1:45:03
|208
|25
|34
|46
|48
|55
|72
|76
|9
|Vanderbilt
|1:45:24
|223
|28
|38
|39
|56
|62
|64
|66
|10
|Auburn
|1:45:58
|260
|15
|24
|68
|75
|78
|93
|98
|11
|Missouri
|1:46:34
|276
|23
|47
|65
|67
|74
|80
|84
|12
|South Carolina
|1:47:39
|326
|49
|51
|71
|73
|82
|89
|90
|13
|Georgia
|1:49:48
|395
|58
|79
|85
|86
|87
|92
|94
|14
|Miss State
|1:50:48
|414
|57
|83
|88
|91
|95
|96
|97
|Women 6k Results
|PL
|NAME
|TEAM
|Avg. Mile
|TIME
|SCORE
|1
|Parker Valby
|Florida
|04:56.6
|18:25.9
|1
|2
|Mercy Chelangat
|Alabama
|04:58.7
|18:33.7
|2
|3
|Hilda Olemomoi
|Alabama
|05:04.2
|18:54.2
|3
|4
|Isabel Van Camp
|Arkansas
|05:07.2
|19:05.5
|4
|5
|Amaris Tyynismaa
|Alabama
|05:07.6
|19:07.0
|5
|6
|Perri Bockrath
|Kentucky
|05:10.9
|19:19.3
|6
|7
|Flomena Asekol
|Alabama
|05:12.5
|19:25.3
|7
|8
|Ryann Helmers
|Ole Miss
|05:15.7
|19:37.2
|8
|9
|Tori Herman
|Kentucky
|05:16.0
|19:38.4
|9
|10
|Loral Winn
|Ole Miss
|05:21.3
|19:57.9
|10
|11
|Sydney Thorvaldson
|Arkansas
|05:22.0
|20:00.6
|11
|12
|Mia Cochran
|Arkansas
|05:22.2
|20:01.2
|12
|13
|Kayla Gholar
|Tennessee
|05:23.9
|20:07.7
|13
|14
|Jordan Shapiro
|Florida
|05:24.2
|20:08.7
|14
|15
|Samantha Rogers
|Auburn
|05:25.2
|20:12.7
|15
|16
|Skylar Boogerd
|Ole Miss
|05:27.2
|20:19.9
|16
|17
|Lorena Rangel Batres
|LSU
|05:27.4
|20:20.7
|17
|18
|Laura Taborda
|Ole Miss
|05:29.0
|20:26.8
|18
|19
|Elka Machan
|Alabama
|05:29.7
|20:29.2
|19
|20
|Vasileia Spyrou
|Florida
|05:30.1
|20:30.6
|20
|Men 8k CC Team Results
|PL
|Team
|Total Time
|Avg. Time
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|1
|Alabama
|1:56:50
|23:22
|59
|1
|4
|7
|19
|28
|41
|43
|2
|Tennessee
|1:57:08
|23:25
|64
|2
|3
|14
|15
|30
|36
|38
|3
|Arkansas
|1:57:30
|23:30
|64
|5
|10
|12
|16
|21
|27
|31
|4
|Ole Miss
|1:57:47
|23:33
|65
|6
|9
|13
|17
|20
|24
|29
|5
|Texas A&M
|2:00:21
|24:04:00
|126
|8
|22
|23
|33
|40
|50
|51
|6
|Kentucky
|2:02:29
|24:29:00
|190
|26
|37
|39
|42
|46
|52
|55
|7
|Auburn
|2:02:44
|24:32:00
|199
|11
|25
|45
|57
|61
|67
|73
|8
|Missouri
|2:03:30
|24:42:00
|219
|18
|35
|49
|53
|64
|66
|72
|9
|Georgia
|2:04:00
|24:48:00
|229
|32
|34
|44
|59
|60
|63
|70
|10
|Florida
|2:06:29
|25:17:00
|294
|47
|56
|58
|62
|71
|74
|76
|11
|LSU
|2:09:36
|25:55:00
|347
|48
|68
|75
|77
|79
|80
|12
|Vanderbilt
|2:11:04
|26:12:00
|347
|54
|65
|69
|78
|81
|82
|83
|Men 8k CC Individual Results
|PL
|NAME
|YEAR
|TEAM
|Avg. Mile
|TIME
|SCORE
|1
|Victor Kiprop
|SO-2
|Alabama
|04:33.4
|22:39.0
|1
|2
|Dylan Jacobs
|SR-4
|Tennessee
|04:34.1
|22:42.8
|2
|3
|Yaseen Abdalla
|SO-2
|Tennessee
|04:34.7
|22:45.6
|3
|4
|Hillary Cheruiyot
|SO-2
|Alabama
|04:35.9
|22:51.5
|4
|5
|Patrick Kiprop
|SO-2
|Arkansas
|04:36.8
|22:56.2
|5
|6
|Anthony Camerieri
|SR-4
|Ole Miss
|04:39.1
|23:07.4
|6
|7
|Eliud Kipsang
|SO-2
|Alabama
|04:41.4
|23:18.9
|7
|8
|Eric Casarez
|JR-3
|Texas A&M
|04:41.9
|23:21.4
|8
|9
|Chris Maxon
|SR-4
|Ole Miss
|04:42.2
|23:23.0
|9
|10
|Elias Schreml
|SO-2
|Arkansas
|04:42.3
|23:23.6
|10
|11
|Ryan Kinnane
|SO-2
|Auburn
|04:43.0
|23:27.1
|11
|12
|Myles Richter
|JR-3
|Arkansas
|04:43.8
|23:30.9
|12
|13
|Cole Bullock
|SR-4
|Ole Miss
|04:45.1
|23:37.3
|13
|14
|Karl Thiessen
|SR-4
|Tennessee
|04:45.7
|23:40.3
|14
|15
|Nate Kawalec
|JR-3
|Tennessee
|04:46.0
|23:41.8
|15
|16
|Jacob McLeod
|SR-4
|Arkansas
|04:46.2
|23:42.8
|16
|17
|Shane Bracken
|SR-4
|Ole Miss
|04:46.3
|23:43.1
|17
|18
|Marquette Hanson
|SR-4
|Missouri
|04:46.3
|23:43.2
|18
|19
|Brady Grant
|JR-3
|Alabama
|04:47.4
|23:48.7
|19
|20
|Aiden Britt
|SO-2
|Ole Miss
|04:49.0
|23:56.7
|20