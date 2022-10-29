SEC Cross Country Championships 2022 team title

OXFORD, Miss. —— Alabama secured the women’s and men’s SEC Cross Country Championships 2022 titles to sweep the conference crown on Friday, October 28. The following are the results, recap, team scores and individual champions this year.

In the women’s 6k team title battle, No. 7 Alabama placed four runners inside the top seven with Mercy Chelangat finishing second in 18:33. The Crimson Tide women finished with 36 points to win its first team title since 1987, as Hilda Olemomoi (18:54) was third, Amaris Tyynismaa (19:07) got fifth and Flomena Asekol (19:25) was seventh.

No. 21 Arkansas was second with 74 points, host Ole Miss was third with 83 points, followed by Kentucky (122) and Florida (147). Read More: Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 results and team scores; Wisconsin, Michigan State take titles

On the men’s side, defending champion Eliud Kipsang clocked 22:39 to win the men’s 8,000m championships race with Dylan Jacobs of Tennessee running 22:42 for second and his teammate Yaseen Abdalla (22:45) rounding out the top three.

Hillary Cheruiyot of Alabama posted 22:51 for fourth and Patrick Kiprop of Arkansas stopped the clock at 22:56 to round out the top five.

No. 22 Alabama tallied 59 points to win the overall team crown with No. 17 Tennessee and Arkansas following in second and third with 64 apiece. The Volunteers got the nod on the tiebreaker. Host Ole Miss was the only team with five in the top 20 and finished fourth with 65 points with Texas A&M fifth with126.

SEC Cross Country Championships 2022 results

Women 6k CC Team Results (6k)
PLTeamTotal TimeScore1234567
1Alabama1:36:29362357193641
2Arkansas1:40:14744111221262732
3Ole Miss1:41:05838101618313743
4Kentucky1:41:32122693035425461
5Florida1:41:511471142052606370
6Tennessee1:43:3815913293340444577
7LSU1:44:5020117225053596981
8Texas A&M1:45:0320825344648557276
9Vanderbilt1:45:2422328383956626466
10Auburn1:45:5826015246875789398
11Missouri1:46:3427623476567748084
12South Carolina1:47:3932649517173828990
13Georgia1:49:4839558798586879294
14Miss State1:50:4841457838891959697

Women 6k Results
PLNAMETEAMAvg. MileTIMESCORE
1Parker ValbyFlorida04:56.618:25.91
2Mercy ChelangatAlabama04:58.718:33.72
3Hilda OlemomoiAlabama05:04.218:54.23
4Isabel Van CampArkansas05:07.219:05.54
5Amaris TyynismaaAlabama05:07.619:07.05
6Perri BockrathKentucky05:10.919:19.36
7Flomena AsekolAlabama05:12.519:25.37
8Ryann HelmersOle Miss05:15.719:37.28
9Tori HermanKentucky05:16.019:38.49
10Loral WinnOle Miss05:21.319:57.910
11Sydney ThorvaldsonArkansas05:22.020:00.611
12Mia CochranArkansas05:22.220:01.212
13Kayla GholarTennessee05:23.920:07.713
14Jordan ShapiroFlorida05:24.220:08.714
15Samantha RogersAuburn05:25.220:12.715
16Skylar BoogerdOle Miss05:27.220:19.916
17Lorena Rangel BatresLSU05:27.420:20.717
18Laura TabordaOle Miss05:29.020:26.818
19Elka MachanAlabama05:29.720:29.219
20Vasileia SpyrouFlorida05:30.120:30.620

Men 8k CC Team Results
PLTeamTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore1234567
1Alabama1:56:5023:225914719284143
2Tennessee1:57:0823:2564231415303638
3Arkansas1:57:3023:30645101216212731
4Ole Miss1:57:4723:3365691317202429
5Texas A&M2:00:2124:04:001268222333405051
6Kentucky2:02:2924:29:0019026373942465255
7Auburn2:02:4424:32:0019911254557616773
8Missouri2:03:3024:42:0021918354953646672
9Georgia2:04:0024:48:0022932344459606370
10Florida2:06:2925:17:0029447565862717476
11LSU2:09:3625:55:00347486875777980
12Vanderbilt2:11:0426:12:0034754656978818283

Men 8k CC Individual Results
PLNAMEYEARTEAMAvg. MileTIMESCORE
1Victor KipropSO-2Alabama04:33.422:39.01
2Dylan JacobsSR-4Tennessee04:34.122:42.82
3Yaseen AbdallaSO-2Tennessee04:34.722:45.63
4Hillary CheruiyotSO-2Alabama04:35.922:51.54
5Patrick KipropSO-2Arkansas04:36.822:56.25
6Anthony CamerieriSR-4Ole Miss04:39.123:07.46
7Eliud KipsangSO-2Alabama04:41.423:18.97
8Eric CasarezJR-3Texas A&M04:41.923:21.48
9Chris MaxonSR-4Ole Miss04:42.223:23.09
10Elias SchremlSO-2Arkansas04:42.323:23.610
11Ryan KinnaneSO-2Auburn04:43.023:27.111
12Myles RichterJR-3Arkansas04:43.823:30.912
13Cole BullockSR-4Ole Miss04:45.123:37.313
14Karl ThiessenSR-4Tennessee04:45.723:40.314
15Nate KawalecJR-3Tennessee04:46.023:41.815
16Jacob McLeodSR-4Arkansas04:46.223:42.816
17Shane BrackenSR-4Ole Miss04:46.323:43.117
18Marquette HansonSR-4Missouri04:46.323:43.218
19Brady GrantJR-3Alabama04:47.423:48.719
20Aiden BrittSO-2Ole Miss04:49.023:56.720
SEC Cross Country Championships 2022 team title

Covers meetings in the United States, including the USA Championships, meetings in Florida and Miami, as well as promoting on social media @worldtrack,

Similar Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.