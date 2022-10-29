OXFORD, Miss. —— Alabama secured the women’s and men’s SEC Cross Country Championships 2022 titles to sweep the conference crown on Friday, October 28. The following are the results, recap, team scores and individual champions this year.

In the women’s 6k team title battle, No. 7 Alabama placed four runners inside the top seven with Mercy Chelangat finishing second in 18:33. The Crimson Tide women finished with 36 points to win its first team title since 1987, as Hilda Olemomoi (18:54) was third, Amaris Tyynismaa (19:07) got fifth and Flomena Asekol (19:25) was seventh.

No. 21 Arkansas was second with 74 points, host Ole Miss was third with 83 points, followed by Kentucky (122) and Florida (147). Read More: Big Ten Cross Country Championships 2022 results and team scores; Wisconsin, Michigan State take titles

On the men’s side, defending champion Eliud Kipsang clocked 22:39 to win the men’s 8,000m championships race with Dylan Jacobs of Tennessee running 22:42 for second and his teammate Yaseen Abdalla (22:45) rounding out the top three.

Hillary Cheruiyot of Alabama posted 22:51 for fourth and Patrick Kiprop of Arkansas stopped the clock at 22:56 to round out the top five.

No. 22 Alabama tallied 59 points to win the overall team crown with No. 17 Tennessee and Arkansas following in second and third with 64 apiece. The Volunteers got the nod on the tiebreaker. Host Ole Miss was the only team with five in the top 20 and finished fourth with 65 points with Texas A&M fifth with126.

SEC Cross Country Championships 2022 results

Women 6k CC Team Results (6k) PL Team Total Time Score 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 Alabama 1:36:29 36 2 3 5 7 19 36 41 2 Arkansas 1:40:14 74 4 11 12 21 26 27 32 3 Ole Miss 1:41:05 83 8 10 16 18 31 37 43 4 Kentucky 1:41:32 122 6 9 30 35 42 54 61 5 Florida 1:41:51 147 1 14 20 52 60 63 70 6 Tennessee 1:43:38 159 13 29 33 40 44 45 77 7 LSU 1:44:50 201 17 22 50 53 59 69 81 8 Texas A&M 1:45:03 208 25 34 46 48 55 72 76 9 Vanderbilt 1:45:24 223 28 38 39 56 62 64 66 10 Auburn 1:45:58 260 15 24 68 75 78 93 98 11 Missouri 1:46:34 276 23 47 65 67 74 80 84 12 South Carolina 1:47:39 326 49 51 71 73 82 89 90 13 Georgia 1:49:48 395 58 79 85 86 87 92 94 14 Miss State 1:50:48 414 57 83 88 91 95 96 97

Women 6k Results PL NAME TEAM Avg. Mile TIME SCORE 1 Parker Valby Florida 04:56.6 18:25.9 1 2 Mercy Chelangat Alabama 04:58.7 18:33.7 2 3 Hilda Olemomoi Alabama 05:04.2 18:54.2 3 4 Isabel Van Camp Arkansas 05:07.2 19:05.5 4 5 Amaris Tyynismaa Alabama 05:07.6 19:07.0 5 6 Perri Bockrath Kentucky 05:10.9 19:19.3 6 7 Flomena Asekol Alabama 05:12.5 19:25.3 7 8 Ryann Helmers Ole Miss 05:15.7 19:37.2 8 9 Tori Herman Kentucky 05:16.0 19:38.4 9 10 Loral Winn Ole Miss 05:21.3 19:57.9 10 11 Sydney Thorvaldson Arkansas 05:22.0 20:00.6 11 12 Mia Cochran Arkansas 05:22.2 20:01.2 12 13 Kayla Gholar Tennessee 05:23.9 20:07.7 13 14 Jordan Shapiro Florida 05:24.2 20:08.7 14 15 Samantha Rogers Auburn 05:25.2 20:12.7 15 16 Skylar Boogerd Ole Miss 05:27.2 20:19.9 16 17 Lorena Rangel Batres LSU 05:27.4 20:20.7 17 18 Laura Taborda Ole Miss 05:29.0 20:26.8 18 19 Elka Machan Alabama 05:29.7 20:29.2 19 20 Vasileia Spyrou Florida 05:30.1 20:30.6 20

Men 8k CC Team Results PL Team Total Time Avg. Time Score 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 Alabama 1:56:50 23:22 59 1 4 7 19 28 41 43 2 Tennessee 1:57:08 23:25 64 2 3 14 15 30 36 38 3 Arkansas 1:57:30 23:30 64 5 10 12 16 21 27 31 4 Ole Miss 1:57:47 23:33 65 6 9 13 17 20 24 29 5 Texas A&M 2:00:21 24:04:00 126 8 22 23 33 40 50 51 6 Kentucky 2:02:29 24:29:00 190 26 37 39 42 46 52 55 7 Auburn 2:02:44 24:32:00 199 11 25 45 57 61 67 73 8 Missouri 2:03:30 24:42:00 219 18 35 49 53 64 66 72 9 Georgia 2:04:00 24:48:00 229 32 34 44 59 60 63 70 10 Florida 2:06:29 25:17:00 294 47 56 58 62 71 74 76 11 LSU 2:09:36 25:55:00 347 48 68 75 77 79 80 12 Vanderbilt 2:11:04 26:12:00 347 54 65 69 78 81 82 83