Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Amos Kipruto won the women's and men's respective titles at the TCS London Marathon 2022 while several competitors produced big personal bests on an ideal day for endurance running on Sunday (2). Eliud Kipchoge who set a world record at the Berlin Marathon 2022 last weekend, was also in attendance in London on Sunday and received huge cheers from the fans. He even took some time to speak to Gabby Logan on BBC One.

Yalemzerf Yehualaw Dominates Women’s Elite Race

In the elite women’s contest, Yehualaw ran a well-measured race as, after an aggressive start and needing to recover from a trip around mile 20, she eased off the pace somewhat midway through the contest, prior to taking total control ahead of the 40km mark before breaking the tape at 2:17:26.

Yehualaw injected a very strong and decisive surge to split from the pack late into the contest and her tempo was never matched by her rivals as she used the energy from the cheering supporters gathered on the streets to race past the 40km mark at 2:10:21 en route to sealing the comfortable win.

Yalemzerf Yehualaw celebrates winning the London Marathon 2022 elite women's race

The 23-year-old’s winning time was just three seconds outside of her personal best and she remains at No. 7 on the all-time list. The Ethiopian ran her personal best and national record time of 2:17:23 to win in Hamburg in April with the fastest-ever marathon time by a debutant.

Yehualaw has been enjoying a very fruitful 2022 season as her pair of marathon victories added to the 29:14 world record time she clocked over 10km in February and the very quick 1:04:22 over half marathon for her second-fastest time ever of that distant.

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya finished second behind Yehualaw on Sunday, clocking a time of 2:18:07 and they were followed by Alemu Megertu of Ethiopia at 2:18:32.

Amos Kipruto Times Surge To Perfection

On the men’s side, Kenya’s Amos Kipruto won his first London Marathon after he also broke away from the pack late and opened up a huge gap to post a time of 2:04:39.

Amos Kipruto with Leul Gebresilase and Bashir Abdi after the London Marathon 2022

He was followed home by Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase who took second place at 2:05:12 and was followed by Bashir Abdi of Belgium at 2:05:15. Kinde Atanaw, also of Ethiopia was fourth at 2:05:27, while Kenenisa Bekele dug deep to finish fifth at 2:05:53.

Two-time winner and women’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei was among the high-profile athletes to withdraw from the London marathon earlier this week after she suffered a hamstring injury that disrupted her preparations.

British star and four-time Olympic track champion Mo Farah also missed the race after sustaining a hip injury.

Meanwhile, Swiss racers Marcel Hug and Catherine Debrunner secured the men’s and women’s wheelchair titles in new course records.

Men London Marathon Elite Results



KIPRUTO, Amos (KEN) 2:04:39 GEBRESILASE, Leul (ETH) 2:05:12 ABDI, Bashir (BEL)2:05:19 ATANAW, Kinde (ETH)2:05:27 BEKELE, Kenenisa (ETH)2:05:53 LEGESE, Birhanu (ETH)2:06:11 LEMMA, Sisay (ETH)2:07:26 ROBINSON, Brett (AUS)2:09:52 GHEBRESILASIE, Weynay (GBR)2:11:57 SESEMANN, Philip (GBR)2:12:10 FUTAOKA, Kohei (JPN)2:14:18 BRADEN, Ross (GBR)2:14:32 OKAMOTO, Naoki (JPN) 2:15:05 LEACH, Matthew (GBR) 2:17:28 BOWKER, Nick (GBR)25-+12:5602:17:35 LAWRENCE, Alexander (GBR) 2:17:58 MCCANN, Andrew (USA) 2:21:39 AIBA, Naoki (JPN) 2:22:45 ERENJIA, Jia (CHN) 2:25:17 KOWAL, Yoann (FRA)2:27:59

Women London Marathon Elite Results

YEHUALAW, Yalemzerf (ETH) 2:17:262 JEPKOSGEI, Joyciline (KEN) 2:18:073 MEGERTU, Alemu (ETH) 2:18:324 KORIR, Judith Jeptum (KEN) 2:18:435 MELLY, Joan Chelimo (ROU) 2:19:276 BEKERE, Ashete (ETH) 2:19:307 NGUGI, Mary (KEN) 2:20:228 KEBEDE, Sutume Asefa (ETH) 2:20:449 HOSODA, Ai (JPN) 2:21:42 HARVEY, Rose (GBR)75-+10:3302:27:59 KLIMEK, Marci (USA)76-+20:3002:37:56 TWELL, Stephanie (GBR) 2:39:16