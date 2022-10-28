CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. —— The NC State women’s and Wake Forest men won the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships team titles, at Panorama Farms and hosted by the University of Virginia, on Friday. Read More: Results and team scores – 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championships; Oklahoma State at the double again

On the women’s side, the No. 1 ranked NC State scored 34 points to fend off the challenge of No. 6 Notre Dame which ended four points behind on 38pts. The win meant the Wolfpack, who are the reigning national champions, captured their seventh straight ACC Cross Country Championships women’s team title and won their eighth overall title under head coach Laurie Henes.

The top two teams were followed home by No. 25 Virginia with 98 points in third place, No. 8 North Carolina in fourth with 109ptas and Florida in fifth with 148pts.

Katelyn Tuohy and Kelsey Chmiel finished first and second to help NC State lift the title this year. Tuohy continued her good form this season with a first-place finish in the women’s 6k at 19:08, while defending champion Chmiel had to settle for second this year with a time of 19:20.

On the men’s side, Wake Forest placed four finishers in the top eight Friday at the Panorama Farms en route to scoring 44 points and comfortably defeated second-place No. 16 Syracuse which scored 86 points and third-place No. 18 North Carolina with 87 points.

No. 6 Notre Dame was a disappointing fifth with 92 points.

Aaron Las Heras was the top Wake Forest finisher in the men’s 8K, running 23:09 for third place with Luke Tewalt (23:09) and Thomas Vanoppen (23:12) also coming up big for the Demon Deacons in fourth and fifth.

Carter Solomon of Notre Dame was the overall men’s 8K champion –running 22:55 for the title.

Photo By NC State Athletics

2022 ACC Cross Country Championships Results and Team Scores

Men 8k Run CC Team Results (8k) PL Team Total Time Avg. Time Score 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 Wake Forest 1:56:13 23:14 44 3 4 5 8 24 38 55 2 Syracuse 1:56:51 23:22 86 7 12 19 22 26 30 34 3 North Carolina 1:56:42 23:20 87 2 15 16 25 29 39 43 4 Notre Dame 1:56:56 23:23 92 1 9 10 31 41 51 52 5 NC State 1:57:33 23:30 118 6 14 18 32 48 62 69 6 Virginia 1:57:33 23:30 125 13 17 20 35 40 44 46 7 Duke 1:58:32 23:42 181 28 33 36 37 47 61 63 8 Virginia Tech 2:00:42 24:08:00 251 11 57 58 59 66 70 72 9 Florida State 2:00:35 24:07:00 255 21 42 56 65 71 83 86 10 Pittsburgh 2:01:34 24:18:00 292 27 54 64 67 80 90 91 11 Georgia Tech 2:02:21 24:28:00 319 45 49 73 75 77 78 81 12 Louisville 2:02:56 24:35:00 324 23 53 79 82 87 88 93 13 Clemson 2:04:07 24:49:00 359 50 60 68 89 92 95 98 14 Boston College 2:08:43 25:44:00 451 76 85 94 96 100 102 104 15 Miami (Fla.) 2:09:21 25:52:00 455 74 84 97 99 101 103

Men 8k Run CC Individual Results (8k) PL NAME YEAR TEAM Avg. Mile TIME SCORE 1 Carter Solomon SO-2 Notre Dame 04:36.8 22:55.9 1 2 Parker Wolfe SO-2 North Carolina 04:36.8 22:56.1 2 3 Aaron Las Heras JR-3 Wake Forest 04:39.5 23:09.2 3 4 Luke Tewalt SO-2 Wake Forest 04:39.5 23:09.4 4 5 Thomas Vanoppen SR-4 Wake Forest 04:40.1 23:12.4 5 6 Ian Shanklin SR-4 NC State 04:40.2 23:12.7 6 7 Nathan Lawler JR-3 Syracuse 04:40.2 23:12.9 7 8 Zach Facioni SR-4 Wake Forest 04:40.7 23:15.4 8 9 Izaiah Steury FR-1 Notre Dame 04:41.2 23:17.9 9 10 Joshua Methner SO-2 Notre Dame 04:41.3 23:18.3 10 11 Antonio Lopez Segura SR-4 Virginia Tech 04:41.4 23:19.0 11 12 Noah Carey SR-4 Syracuse 04:41.5 23:19.7 12 13 Justin Wachtel FR-1 Virginia 04:41.6 23:19.9 13 14 Robinson Snider SR-4 NC State 04:41.6 23:20.1 14 15 Patrick Anderson SO-2 North Carolina 04:41.8 23:20.8 15 16 John Tatter SR-4 North Carolina 04:41.9 23:21.4 16 17 Yasin Sado SO-2 Virginia 04:42.1 23:22.3 17 18 Hannes Burger JR-3 NC State 04:42.4 23:23.7 18 19 Sam Lawler FR-1 Syracuse 04:42.4 23:24.0 19 20 Wes Porter SO-2 Virginia 04:42.6 23:24.6 20

Women 6k Run CC Team Results (6k) PL Team Total Time Avg. Time Score 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 1 NC State 1:38:18 19:39 34 1 2 5 10 16 19 29 2 Notre Dame 1:39:11 19:50 38 3 6 7 8 14 60 61 3 Virginia 1:41:02 20:12 98 9 12 17 22 38 44 45 4 North Carolina 1:41:24 20:16 109 11 20 21 27 30 33 35 5 Florida State 1:42:14 20:26 148 13 18 23 46 48 53 63 6 Syracuse 1:43:08 20:37 191 15 34 42 49 51 55 57 7 Duke 1:43:06 20:37 195 4 31 43 58 59 75 81 8 Virginia Tech 1:43:54 20:46 219 26 36 39 50 68 78 102 9 Wake Forest 1:44:05 20:49 226 25 40 47 52 62 66 74 10 Georgia Tech 1:44:29 20:53 240 24 32 41 71 72 73 77 11 Boston College 1:48:31 21:42 339 37 54 70 87 91 92 97 12 Miami (Fla.) 1:48:26 21:41 340 28 65 69 82 96 100 104 13 Pittsburgh 1:49:04 21:48 368 56 64 79 83 86 88 93 14 Clemson 1:51:54 22:22 424 76 80 84 89 95 99 101 15 Louisville 1:53:01 22:36 434 67 85 90 94 98 103

Women 6k Run CC Individual Results (6k) PL NAME YEAR TEAM Avg. Mile TIME SCORE 1 Katelyn Tuohy SO-2 NC State 05:08.1 19:08.9 1 2 Kelsey Chmiel JR-3 NC State 05:11.1 19:20.0 2 3 Olivia Markezich JR-3 Notre Dame 05:13.7 19:29.7 3 4 Amina Maatoug SO-2 Duke 05:17.0 19:41.8 4 5 Samantha Bush JR-3 NC State 05:18.0 19:45.7 5 6 Katie Thronson SR-4 Notre Dame 05:18.5 19:47.5 6 7 Siona Chisholm SO-2 Notre Dame 05:19.9 19:52.7 7 8 Maddy Denner JR-3 Notre Dame 05:20.8 19:56.0 8 9 Margot Appleton SO-2 Virginia 05:21.3 19:57.9 9 10 Brooke Rauber FR-1 NC State 05:21.4 19:58.5 10 11 Kelsey Harrington SO-2 North Carolina 05:21.6 19:59.1 11 12 Camryn Menninger SO-2 Virginia 05:21.8 19:59.7 12 13 Emmy van den Berg SO-2 Florida State 05:22.0 20:00.4 13 14 Annasophia Keller SR-4 Notre Dame 05:23.3 20:05.6 14 15 Savannah Roark SO-2 Syracuse 05:23.4 20:05.8 15 16 Gionna Quarzo SO-2 NC State 05:23.4 20:05.9 16 17 Mia Barnett SO-2 Virginia 05:25.3 20:13.0 17 18 Agnes McTighe SO-2 Florida State 05:25.6 20:14.2 18 19 Nevada Mareno SR-4 NC State 05:26.0 20:15.6 19 20 Fatima Alanis SO-2 North Carolina 05:26.3 20:16.6 20

