CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. —— The NC State women’s and Wake Forest men won the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships team titles, at Panorama Farms and hosted by the University of Virginia, on Friday. Read More: Results and team scores – 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championships; Oklahoma State at the double again

On the women’s side, the No. 1 ranked NC State scored 34 points to fend off the challenge of No. 6 Notre Dame which ended four points behind on 38pts. The win meant the Wolfpack, who are the reigning national champions, captured their seventh straight ACC Cross Country Championships women’s team title and won their eighth overall title under head coach Laurie Henes.

The top two teams were followed home by No. 25 Virginia with 98 points in third place, No. 8 North Carolina in fourth with 109ptas and Florida in fifth with 148pts.

Katelyn Tuohy and Kelsey Chmiel finished first and second to help NC State lift the title this year. Tuohy continued her good form this season with a first-place finish in the women’s 6k at 19:08, while defending champion Chmiel had to settle for second this year with a time of 19:20.

On the men’s side, Wake Forest placed four finishers in the top eight Friday at the Panorama Farms en route to scoring 44 points and comfortably defeated second-place No. 16 Syracuse which scored 86 points and third-place No. 18 North Carolina with 87 points.

No. 6 Notre Dame was a disappointing fifth with 92 points.

Aaron Las Heras was the top Wake Forest finisher in the men’s 8K, running 23:09 for third place with Luke Tewalt (23:09) and Thomas Vanoppen (23:12) also coming up big for the Demon Deacons in fourth and fifth.

Carter Solomon of Notre Dame was the overall men’s 8K champion –running 22:55 for the title.

2022 ACC Cross Country Championships Results and Team Scores

Men 8k Run CC Team Results (8k)
PLTeamTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore1234567
1Wake Forest1:56:1323:14443458243855
2Syracuse1:56:5123:22867121922263034
3North Carolina1:56:4223:20872151625293943
4Notre Dame1:56:5623:2392191031415152
5NC State1:57:3323:301186141832486269
6Virginia1:57:3323:3012513172035404446
7Duke1:58:3223:4218128333637476163
8Virginia Tech2:00:4224:08:0025111575859667072
9Florida State2:00:3524:07:0025521425665718386
10Pittsburgh2:01:3424:18:0029227546467809091
11Georgia Tech2:02:2124:28:0031945497375777881
12Louisville2:02:5624:35:0032423537982878893
13Clemson2:04:0724:49:0035950606889929598
14Boston College2:08:4325:44:0045176859496100102104
15Miami (Fla.)2:09:2125:52:0045574849799101103
Men 8k Run CC Individual Results (8k)
PLNAMEYEARTEAMAvg. MileTIMESCORE
1Carter SolomonSO-2Notre Dame04:36.822:55.91
2Parker WolfeSO-2North Carolina04:36.822:56.12
3Aaron Las HerasJR-3Wake Forest04:39.523:09.23
4Luke TewaltSO-2Wake Forest04:39.523:09.44
5Thomas VanoppenSR-4Wake Forest04:40.123:12.45
6Ian ShanklinSR-4NC State04:40.223:12.76
7Nathan LawlerJR-3Syracuse04:40.223:12.97
8Zach FacioniSR-4Wake Forest04:40.723:15.48
9Izaiah SteuryFR-1Notre Dame04:41.223:17.99
10Joshua MethnerSO-2Notre Dame04:41.323:18.310
11Antonio Lopez SeguraSR-4Virginia Tech04:41.423:19.011
12Noah CareySR-4Syracuse04:41.523:19.712
13Justin WachtelFR-1Virginia04:41.623:19.913
14Robinson SniderSR-4NC State04:41.623:20.114
15Patrick AndersonSO-2North Carolina04:41.823:20.815
16John TatterSR-4North Carolina04:41.923:21.416
17Yasin SadoSO-2Virginia04:42.123:22.317
18Hannes BurgerJR-3NC State04:42.423:23.718
19Sam LawlerFR-1Syracuse04:42.423:24.019
20Wes PorterSO-2Virginia04:42.623:24.620
Women 6k Run CC Team Results (6k)
PLTeamTotal TimeAvg. TimeScore1234567
1NC State1:38:1819:393412510161929
2Notre Dame1:39:1119:50383678146061
3Virginia1:41:0220:12989121722384445
4North Carolina1:41:2420:1610911202127303335
5Florida State1:42:1420:2614813182346485363
6Syracuse1:43:0820:3719115344249515557
7Duke1:43:0620:371954314358597581
8Virginia Tech1:43:5420:46219263639506878102
9Wake Forest1:44:0520:4922625404752626674
10Georgia Tech1:44:2920:5324024324171727377
11Boston College1:48:3121:4233937547087919297
12Miami (Fla.)1:48:2621:413402865698296100104
13Pittsburgh1:49:0421:4836856647983868893
14Clemson1:51:5422:22424768084899599101
15Louisville1:53:0122:364346785909498103
Women 6k Run CC Individual Results (6k)
PLNAMEYEARTEAMAvg. MileTIMESCORE
1Katelyn TuohySO-2NC State05:08.119:08.91
2Kelsey ChmielJR-3NC State05:11.119:20.02
3Olivia MarkezichJR-3Notre Dame05:13.719:29.73
4Amina MaatougSO-2Duke05:17.019:41.84
5Samantha BushJR-3NC State05:18.019:45.75
6Katie ThronsonSR-4Notre Dame05:18.519:47.56
7Siona ChisholmSO-2Notre Dame05:19.919:52.77
8Maddy DennerJR-3Notre Dame05:20.819:56.08
9Margot AppletonSO-2Virginia05:21.319:57.99
10Brooke RauberFR-1NC State05:21.419:58.510
11Kelsey HarringtonSO-2North Carolina05:21.619:59.111
12Camryn MenningerSO-2Virginia05:21.819:59.712
13Emmy van den BergSO-2Florida State05:22.020:00.413
14Annasophia KellerSR-4Notre Dame05:23.320:05.614
15Savannah RoarkSO-2Syracuse05:23.420:05.815
16Gionna QuarzoSO-2NC State05:23.420:05.916
17Mia BarnettSO-2Virginia05:25.320:13.017
18Agnes McTigheSO-2Florida State05:25.620:14.218
19Nevada MarenoSR-4NC State05:26.020:15.619
20Fatima AlanisSO-2North Carolina05:26.320:16.620

