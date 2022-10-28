CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. —— The NC State women’s and Wake Forest men won the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships team titles, at Panorama Farms and hosted by the University of Virginia, on Friday. Read More: Results and team scores – 2022 Big 12 Cross Country Championships; Oklahoma State at the double again
On the women’s side, the No. 1 ranked NC State scored 34 points to fend off the challenge of No. 6 Notre Dame which ended four points behind on 38pts. The win meant the Wolfpack, who are the reigning national champions, captured their seventh straight ACC Cross Country Championships women’s team title and won their eighth overall title under head coach Laurie Henes.
The top two teams were followed home by No. 25 Virginia with 98 points in third place, No. 8 North Carolina in fourth with 109ptas and Florida in fifth with 148pts.
Katelyn Tuohy and Kelsey Chmiel finished first and second to help NC State lift the title this year. Tuohy continued her good form this season with a first-place finish in the women’s 6k at 19:08, while defending champion Chmiel had to settle for second this year with a time of 19:20.
On the men’s side, Wake Forest placed four finishers in the top eight Friday at the Panorama Farms en route to scoring 44 points and comfortably defeated second-place No. 16 Syracuse which scored 86 points and third-place No. 18 North Carolina with 87 points.
No. 6 Notre Dame was a disappointing fifth with 92 points.
Aaron Las Heras was the top Wake Forest finisher in the men’s 8K, running 23:09 for third place with Luke Tewalt (23:09) and Thomas Vanoppen (23:12) also coming up big for the Demon Deacons in fourth and fifth.
Carter Solomon of Notre Dame was the overall men’s 8K champion –running 22:55 for the title.
Photo By NC State Athletics
2022 ACC Cross Country Championships Results and Team Scores
|Men 8k Run CC Team Results (8k)
|PL
|Team
|Total Time
|Avg. Time
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|1
|Wake Forest
|1:56:13
|23:14
|44
|3
|4
|5
|8
|24
|38
|55
|2
|Syracuse
|1:56:51
|23:22
|86
|7
|12
|19
|22
|26
|30
|34
|3
|North Carolina
|1:56:42
|23:20
|87
|2
|15
|16
|25
|29
|39
|43
|4
|Notre Dame
|1:56:56
|23:23
|92
|1
|9
|10
|31
|41
|51
|52
|5
|NC State
|1:57:33
|23:30
|118
|6
|14
|18
|32
|48
|62
|69
|6
|Virginia
|1:57:33
|23:30
|125
|13
|17
|20
|35
|40
|44
|46
|7
|Duke
|1:58:32
|23:42
|181
|28
|33
|36
|37
|47
|61
|63
|8
|Virginia Tech
|2:00:42
|24:08:00
|251
|11
|57
|58
|59
|66
|70
|72
|9
|Florida State
|2:00:35
|24:07:00
|255
|21
|42
|56
|65
|71
|83
|86
|10
|Pittsburgh
|2:01:34
|24:18:00
|292
|27
|54
|64
|67
|80
|90
|91
|11
|Georgia Tech
|2:02:21
|24:28:00
|319
|45
|49
|73
|75
|77
|78
|81
|12
|Louisville
|2:02:56
|24:35:00
|324
|23
|53
|79
|82
|87
|88
|93
|13
|Clemson
|2:04:07
|24:49:00
|359
|50
|60
|68
|89
|92
|95
|98
|14
|Boston College
|2:08:43
|25:44:00
|451
|76
|85
|94
|96
|100
|102
|104
|15
|Miami (Fla.)
|2:09:21
|25:52:00
|455
|74
|84
|97
|99
|101
|103
|Men 8k Run CC Individual Results (8k)
|PL
|NAME
|YEAR
|TEAM
|Avg. Mile
|TIME
|SCORE
|1
|Carter Solomon
|SO-2
|Notre Dame
|04:36.8
|22:55.9
|1
|2
|Parker Wolfe
|SO-2
|North Carolina
|04:36.8
|22:56.1
|2
|3
|Aaron Las Heras
|JR-3
|Wake Forest
|04:39.5
|23:09.2
|3
|4
|Luke Tewalt
|SO-2
|Wake Forest
|04:39.5
|23:09.4
|4
|5
|Thomas Vanoppen
|SR-4
|Wake Forest
|04:40.1
|23:12.4
|5
|6
|Ian Shanklin
|SR-4
|NC State
|04:40.2
|23:12.7
|6
|7
|Nathan Lawler
|JR-3
|Syracuse
|04:40.2
|23:12.9
|7
|8
|Zach Facioni
|SR-4
|Wake Forest
|04:40.7
|23:15.4
|8
|9
|Izaiah Steury
|FR-1
|Notre Dame
|04:41.2
|23:17.9
|9
|10
|Joshua Methner
|SO-2
|Notre Dame
|04:41.3
|23:18.3
|10
|11
|Antonio Lopez Segura
|SR-4
|Virginia Tech
|04:41.4
|23:19.0
|11
|12
|Noah Carey
|SR-4
|Syracuse
|04:41.5
|23:19.7
|12
|13
|Justin Wachtel
|FR-1
|Virginia
|04:41.6
|23:19.9
|13
|14
|Robinson Snider
|SR-4
|NC State
|04:41.6
|23:20.1
|14
|15
|Patrick Anderson
|SO-2
|North Carolina
|04:41.8
|23:20.8
|15
|16
|John Tatter
|SR-4
|North Carolina
|04:41.9
|23:21.4
|16
|17
|Yasin Sado
|SO-2
|Virginia
|04:42.1
|23:22.3
|17
|18
|Hannes Burger
|JR-3
|NC State
|04:42.4
|23:23.7
|18
|19
|Sam Lawler
|FR-1
|Syracuse
|04:42.4
|23:24.0
|19
|20
|Wes Porter
|SO-2
|Virginia
|04:42.6
|23:24.6
|20
|Women 6k Run CC Team Results (6k)
|PL
|Team
|Total Time
|Avg. Time
|Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|1
|NC State
|1:38:18
|19:39
|34
|1
|2
|5
|10
|16
|19
|29
|2
|Notre Dame
|1:39:11
|19:50
|38
|3
|6
|7
|8
|14
|60
|61
|3
|Virginia
|1:41:02
|20:12
|98
|9
|12
|17
|22
|38
|44
|45
|4
|North Carolina
|1:41:24
|20:16
|109
|11
|20
|21
|27
|30
|33
|35
|5
|Florida State
|1:42:14
|20:26
|148
|13
|18
|23
|46
|48
|53
|63
|6
|Syracuse
|1:43:08
|20:37
|191
|15
|34
|42
|49
|51
|55
|57
|7
|Duke
|1:43:06
|20:37
|195
|4
|31
|43
|58
|59
|75
|81
|8
|Virginia Tech
|1:43:54
|20:46
|219
|26
|36
|39
|50
|68
|78
|102
|9
|Wake Forest
|1:44:05
|20:49
|226
|25
|40
|47
|52
|62
|66
|74
|10
|Georgia Tech
|1:44:29
|20:53
|240
|24
|32
|41
|71
|72
|73
|77
|11
|Boston College
|1:48:31
|21:42
|339
|37
|54
|70
|87
|91
|92
|97
|12
|Miami (Fla.)
|1:48:26
|21:41
|340
|28
|65
|69
|82
|96
|100
|104
|13
|Pittsburgh
|1:49:04
|21:48
|368
|56
|64
|79
|83
|86
|88
|93
|14
|Clemson
|1:51:54
|22:22
|424
|76
|80
|84
|89
|95
|99
|101
|15
|Louisville
|1:53:01
|22:36
|434
|67
|85
|90
|94
|98
|103
|Women 6k Run CC Individual Results (6k)
|PL
|NAME
|YEAR
|TEAM
|Avg. Mile
|TIME
|SCORE
|1
|Katelyn Tuohy
|SO-2
|NC State
|05:08.1
|19:08.9
|1
|2
|Kelsey Chmiel
|JR-3
|NC State
|05:11.1
|19:20.0
|2
|3
|Olivia Markezich
|JR-3
|Notre Dame
|05:13.7
|19:29.7
|3
|4
|Amina Maatoug
|SO-2
|Duke
|05:17.0
|19:41.8
|4
|5
|Samantha Bush
|JR-3
|NC State
|05:18.0
|19:45.7
|5
|6
|Katie Thronson
|SR-4
|Notre Dame
|05:18.5
|19:47.5
|6
|7
|Siona Chisholm
|SO-2
|Notre Dame
|05:19.9
|19:52.7
|7
|8
|Maddy Denner
|JR-3
|Notre Dame
|05:20.8
|19:56.0
|8
|9
|Margot Appleton
|SO-2
|Virginia
|05:21.3
|19:57.9
|9
|10
|Brooke Rauber
|FR-1
|NC State
|05:21.4
|19:58.5
|10
|11
|Kelsey Harrington
|SO-2
|North Carolina
|05:21.6
|19:59.1
|11
|12
|Camryn Menninger
|SO-2
|Virginia
|05:21.8
|19:59.7
|12
|13
|Emmy van den Berg
|SO-2
|Florida State
|05:22.0
|20:00.4
|13
|14
|Annasophia Keller
|SR-4
|Notre Dame
|05:23.3
|20:05.6
|14
|15
|Savannah Roark
|SO-2
|Syracuse
|05:23.4
|20:05.8
|15
|16
|Gionna Quarzo
|SO-2
|NC State
|05:23.4
|20:05.9
|16
|17
|Mia Barnett
|SO-2
|Virginia
|05:25.3
|20:13.0
|17
|18
|Agnes McTighe
|SO-2
|Florida State
|05:25.6
|20:14.2
|18
|19
|Nevada Mareno
|SR-4
|NC State
|05:26.0
|20:15.6
|19
|20
|Fatima Alanis
|SO-2
|North Carolina
|05:26.3
|20:16.6
|20
Click Here for complete results