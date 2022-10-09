Philimon Kipchumba wins the 2022 Generali München Marathon

MUNICH, Germany —— Philimon Kipchumba and Agnes Keino of Kenya won the 2022 Generali München Marathon men’s and women’s respective races with times of 2:07:28 and 2:23:26 as both course records were smashed on a very busy weekend for road running on Sunday (9).

Kipchumba, making his competitive marathon debut, opened his career on a winning note after the 23-year-old broke away late in the race on his way to securing the victory inside the famous Olympic Stadium. Read More: How to watch the Chicago Marathon 2022 free?

Gezahagn Zelalem of Ethiopia improved his personal best to 2:07:56 on his way to taking second place with Berhane Tesfay of Eritrea collecting third place at 2:08:10. The top five men’s finishers in today’s contest was completed by Germany’s Sebastian Hendel at 2:10:37 for fourth and Edwin Kimaiyo of Kenya (2:11:02).

Meanwhile, the women’s 2022 Generali München Marathon title went to Agnes Keino who surprised race pre-race favorite Mare Dibaba, who came into the race aiming for not just a win but a fast time.

Keino ran unchallenged for the most part on her way to clocking 2:23:26 for a new personal best, with Dibaba disappointedly taking second at 2:24:12 and third going to Souad Kabouchia of Morocco (2:27:35).

The 2022 Generali München Marathon results

Men’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Philimon Kiptoo KIPCHUMBA KEN 2:07:28
2 Gezahagn ZELALEM ETH 2:07:56
3 Berhane TESFAY ERI 2:08:10
4 Sebastian HENDEL GER 2:10:37
5 Edwin KIMAIYO KEN 2:11:02
6 Rogers KEROR KEN 2:12:34
7 Meshack Kiprop KOECH KEN 2:14:53
8 Ngonidzashe NCUBE ZIM 2:15:39
9 Vincent CHEPYEGON KEN 2:16:32
10 Mathias EWENDER GER 2:26:24
11 Tobias GRÖBL GER 2:27:15
12 Martin PLANKENSTEINER ITA 2:30:24
13 Stephen DAWES GBR 2:30:26
14 Philip SEWELING SWE 2:32:59
18 Tobias BABEL GER 2:37:17
19 Maxim FUCHS GER 2:37:21

Women’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Agnes KEINO KEN 2:23:26
2 Mare DIBABA ETH 2:24:12
3 Souad KABOUCHIA MAR 2:27:35
4 Violet JELAGAT KEN 2:28:11
5 Aberu Mekuria ZENNEBE ETH 2:28:33
6 Cavaline NAHIMANA BDI 2:31:21
7 Helen JEPKURGAT KEN 2:32:07
8 Lisa FUCHS GER 2:37:21
9 Tamara GIORGI ITA 2:58:54
10 Flick BURTON GBR 2:59:05
11 Lucia ERAT SUI 2:59:26
12 Catriona PROBERT GBR 3:02:32

Glen Andrews is one of World-Track main writers for long distance and marathon running. Andrews, who competed in cross country during his High School and college years finds passion covering these events. He's also run a few marathons in his time, and still hopes to qualify for Boston.

