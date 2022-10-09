MUNICH, Germany —— Philimon Kipchumba and Agnes Keino of Kenya won the 2022 Generali München Marathon men’s and women’s respective races with times of 2:07:28 and 2:23:26 as both course records were smashed on a very busy weekend for road running on Sunday (9).

Kipchumba, making his competitive marathon debut, opened his career on a winning note after the 23-year-old broke away late in the race on his way to securing the victory inside the famous Olympic Stadium. Read More: How to watch the Chicago Marathon 2022 free?

Gezahagn Zelalem of Ethiopia improved his personal best to 2:07:56 on his way to taking second place with Berhane Tesfay of Eritrea collecting third place at 2:08:10. The top five men’s finishers in today’s contest was completed by Germany’s Sebastian Hendel at 2:10:37 for fourth and Edwin Kimaiyo of Kenya (2:11:02).

Meanwhile, the women’s 2022 Generali München Marathon title went to Agnes Keino who surprised race pre-race favorite Mare Dibaba, who came into the race aiming for not just a win but a fast time.

Keino ran unchallenged for the most part on her way to clocking 2:23:26 for a new personal best, with Dibaba disappointedly taking second at 2:24:12 and third going to Souad Kabouchia of Morocco (2:27:35).

The 2022 Generali München Marathon results

Men’s Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Philimon Kiptoo KIPCHUMBA KEN 2:07:28

2 Gezahagn ZELALEM ETH 2:07:56

3 Berhane TESFAY ERI 2:08:10

4 Sebastian HENDEL GER 2:10:37

5 Edwin KIMAIYO KEN 2:11:02

6 Rogers KEROR KEN 2:12:34

7 Meshack Kiprop KOECH KEN 2:14:53

8 Ngonidzashe NCUBE ZIM 2:15:39

9 Vincent CHEPYEGON KEN 2:16:32

10 Mathias EWENDER GER 2:26:24

11 Tobias GRÖBL GER 2:27:15

12 Martin PLANKENSTEINER ITA 2:30:24

13 Stephen DAWES GBR 2:30:26

14 Philip SEWELING SWE 2:32:59

18 Tobias BABEL GER 2:37:17

19 Maxim FUCHS GER 2:37:21

Women’s Marathon

Final

PLACE NAME NAT. MARK

1 Agnes KEINO KEN 2:23:26

2 Mare DIBABA ETH 2:24:12

3 Souad KABOUCHIA MAR 2:27:35

4 Violet JELAGAT KEN 2:28:11

5 Aberu Mekuria ZENNEBE ETH 2:28:33

6 Cavaline NAHIMANA BDI 2:31:21

7 Helen JEPKURGAT KEN 2:32:07

8 Lisa FUCHS GER 2:37:21

9 Tamara GIORGI ITA 2:58:54

10 Flick BURTON GBR 2:59:05

11 Lucia ERAT SUI 2:59:26

12 Catriona PROBERT GBR 3:02:32