MUNICH, Germany —— Philimon Kipchumba and Agnes Keino of Kenya won the 2022 Generali München Marathon men’s and women’s respective races with times of 2:07:28 and 2:23:26 as both course records were smashed on a very busy weekend for road running on Sunday (9).
Kipchumba, making his competitive marathon debut, opened his career on a winning note after the 23-year-old broke away late in the race on his way to securing the victory inside the famous Olympic Stadium. Read More: How to watch the Chicago Marathon 2022 free?
Gezahagn Zelalem of Ethiopia improved his personal best to 2:07:56 on his way to taking second place with Berhane Tesfay of Eritrea collecting third place at 2:08:10. The top five men’s finishers in today’s contest was completed by Germany’s Sebastian Hendel at 2:10:37 for fourth and Edwin Kimaiyo of Kenya (2:11:02).
Meanwhile, the women’s 2022 Generali München Marathon title went to Agnes Keino who surprised race pre-race favorite Mare Dibaba, who came into the race aiming for not just a win but a fast time.
Keino ran unchallenged for the most part on her way to clocking 2:23:26 for a new personal best, with Dibaba disappointedly taking second at 2:24:12 and third going to Souad Kabouchia of Morocco (2:27:35).
The 2022 Generali München Marathon results
Men’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Philimon Kiptoo KIPCHUMBA KEN 2:07:28
2 Gezahagn ZELALEM ETH 2:07:56
3 Berhane TESFAY ERI 2:08:10
4 Sebastian HENDEL GER 2:10:37
5 Edwin KIMAIYO KEN 2:11:02
6 Rogers KEROR KEN 2:12:34
7 Meshack Kiprop KOECH KEN 2:14:53
8 Ngonidzashe NCUBE ZIM 2:15:39
9 Vincent CHEPYEGON KEN 2:16:32
10 Mathias EWENDER GER 2:26:24
11 Tobias GRÖBL GER 2:27:15
12 Martin PLANKENSTEINER ITA 2:30:24
13 Stephen DAWES GBR 2:30:26
14 Philip SEWELING SWE 2:32:59
18 Tobias BABEL GER 2:37:17
19 Maxim FUCHS GER 2:37:21
Women’s Marathon
Final
PLACE NAME NAT. MARK
1 Agnes KEINO KEN 2:23:26
2 Mare DIBABA ETH 2:24:12
3 Souad KABOUCHIA MAR 2:27:35
4 Violet JELAGAT KEN 2:28:11
5 Aberu Mekuria ZENNEBE ETH 2:28:33
6 Cavaline NAHIMANA BDI 2:31:21
7 Helen JEPKURGAT KEN 2:32:07
8 Lisa FUCHS GER 2:37:21
9 Tamara GIORGI ITA 2:58:54
10 Flick BURTON GBR 2:59:05
11 Lucia ERAT SUI 2:59:26
12 Catriona PROBERT GBR 3:02:32