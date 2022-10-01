When will London Marathon 2022 take place?



The TCS London Marathon 2022 will take place on Sunday, 2 October, and viewers in the United States and Canada can watch live streaming coverage on FloTrack. Despite the absence of a few standout entries, including Mo Farah and world record holder Brigid Kosgei, a pair of world-class fields have been assembled for this weekend’s contest, which is a part of the World Athletics Elite Platinum road race series.

Where Can I Watch The TCS London Marathon 2022?

Live broadcast of the TCS London Marathon 2022 on FloTrack will begin at 3:45 am ET with the race set to go off at 4:00 am ET. The time in London will be 9:00 am for the elite women’s race with the men’s elite race starting at 4:40 am ET or 9:40 am in London. Watch Live Streaming Here

In addition, USA, Australia, and Canadian visitors can also watch live on Flotrack.org with your premium subscription. Meanwhile, the viewers who are looking to watch and follow in the United Kingdom can watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC iPlayer, and using the BBC Red Button. Read More: Eliud Kipchoge breaks marathon world record at Berlin Marathon with 2:01:09!

SuperSport will provide coverage in Africa with the Olympic Channel holding the rights to broadcast and stream live in China and Japan. For a complete list of broadcasters please see more options here: 2022 London Marathon TV and streaming coverage.

Who Are The TCS London Marathon 2022 Favorites?

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and Brigid Kosgei, the world record holder in the women’s race, were forced to pull out of the TCS London Marathon 2022 earlier this week because of injuries, but the field will include several top runners.

READ MORE: Who will win the TCS London Marathon women’s race?

On the women’s side, world silver medalist Judith Korir and defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei is among the featured runners chasing the title this year. In total, the women’s field will feature seven women with personal bests faster than 2:19, while three of those including –World 10km record-holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw and Jepkosgei –have run well into the 2:17 standard.

On the men’s side, meanwhile, multiple global champion Kenenisa Bekele and defending champion Sisay Lemma is among the standout entries. Amos Kipruto of Kenya and Belgium’s Bashir Abdi, and Ethiopian two-time Tokyo Marathon winner Birhanu Legese are also expected to be among the frontrunners in London this weekend.

PHOTO: Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia before the London Marathon 2022 (Photo from Letsrun.com Video Image Capture)