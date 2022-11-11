HUNTSVILLE, Ala. —— Led by second-place finisher Amaris Tyynismaa, Alabama put four runners in the top five finishers in the women’s 6K en route to scoring an impressive 34 points and cruised to the 2022 NCAA DI Cross Country South Regional Championships title here at the John Hunt Cross Country Course in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday morning, 11 November.

Meanwhile, Tennessee won the men’s team title with 35 points after placing four runners into the top 10 of the 10-kilometer race today, while all five scorers for the Volunteers finished inside the top 20 overall.

Parker Valby of Florida broke away from the field in the early parts of the contest and was never challenged and eventually build a sizable lead when pulling away to secure the women’s individual 6k title, comfortably with a time of 19:17.20.

However, Alabama ran steadily in a pack as the Gators sophomore was followed home by Tyynismaa, who crossed the finish line at 19:35.10 and her Alabama teammates, Hilda Olemomoi (19:35.30), Mercy Chelangat (19:35.60), and Flomena Asekol (19:41.50) who rounded out the top five. Elka Machan in 20th place was the final scoring runner for Alabama with a time of 20:21.50. The Crimson Tide women bettered the rest of the field by 54 points!

Dutch teen Emmy van den Berg, the Florida State freshman, ran 19:47.70 for sixth place, followed by Lydia Miller (19:52.40) of Lipscomb, Liz Galarza (19:55.40) of Georgia Tech, Ryann Helmers (19:57.90) of Ole Miss and Tennessee’s Kayla Gholar (19:58.50) to complete the top 10.

Florida State, which placed all five scorers inside the top 30, including three inside the top 15, collected the other automatic spot from the South Regional to the 2022 NCAA DI Cross Country National Championships to be held in Stillwater, Oklahoma, next week.

Ole Miss with 124 points finished third in the team title race, and was followed by fourth-place Lipscomb on 131 pts, and Tennessee with 144 pts to round out the top 5 schools.

The men’s 10k championships race individual title went to Victor Kiprop of Alabama who broke away from a pack of eight runners late into the contest 29:21.20.

Yaseen Abdalla of Tennessee ran 29:28.6 for second place, getting home ahead of his Vols teammate Dylan Jacobs (29:28.7), while Kirami Yego of South Alabama clocked 29:28.7 for fourth-place and Ole Miss runner Anthony Camerieri (29:28.9) in completing the top five.

The remaining Tennessee scorers were Nate Kawalec (9th, 29:45.41), Karl Thiessen (12th, 29:55.87), and Eli Nahom (19th, 30:14.26).

Ole Miss scored 69 points to take second place in the team race behind Tennessee, with Alabama third with 73 pts, Florida State fourth with 134 pts and Auburn in fifth place with 204 pts.

Top 10 Teams Scores – Women

Alabama 34 Florida State 88 Ole Miss 124 Lipscomb 131 Tennessee 144 Georgia Tech 165 Florida 167 Southern Miss. 287 Mid. Tenn. State 317 Vanderbilt 327 Auburn 334 Samford 357 Kennesaw State 375 Belmont 394 East Tenn. St. 398 Miami (Fla.) 413 UCF 482 North Florida 563 Georgia 581 Stetson 607 Miss State 626 UAB 633 FIU 652 Memphis 683 Florida Atlantic 697 Chattanooga 710 North Alabama 728 Tennessee Tech 733 Mercer 827 Tennessee-Martin 850 South Florida 901 Georgia Southern 946

Top 10 Teams Scores – Men

Tennessee 39 Ole Miss 69 Alabama 73 Florida State 134 Auburn 204 Lipscomb 206 Georgia Tech 229 North Florida 234 Georgia 249 East Tenn. St. 261 Belmont 287 Memphis 299 North Alabama 373 Tennessee-Martin 378 Kennesaw State 402 Florida Gulf Coast 430 Tennessee Tech 450 Mercer 455 Florida 461 Chattanooga 558 South Florida 637 Troy 693 Miami (Fla.) DNF Jackson State DNF Jacksonville St. DNF

Mens 10K Individual Results

Victor Kiprop Alabama 29:21.2 Yaseen Abdalla Tennessee 29:28.6 Dylan Jacobs Tennessee 29:28.7 Kirami Yego South Alabama 29:28.7 Anthony Camerieri Ole Miss 29:28.9 Fearghal Curtin Florida State 29:30.0 Ryan Kinnane Auburn 29:33.2 Hillary Cheruiyot Alabama 29:38.6 Nate Kawalec Tennessee 29:45.5 Teagan Flanagan South Alabama 29:48.9 Cole Bullock Ole Miss 29:51.3 Karl Thiessen Tennessee 29:55.9 Hillary Kimaiyo Mid. Tenn. State 29:56.4 Cooper Schroeder Florida State 29:57.7 Jacob Harris Alabama 30:01.4 Chris Maxon Ole Miss 30:03.7 Aidan O’Gorman North Florida 30:06.9 Dereck Elkins Ole Miss 30:11.8 Eli Nahom Tennessee 30:14.3 Sam Bowers Georgia 30:15.1

Womens 6K Individual Results

Parker Valby Florida 19:17.2 Amaris Tyynismaa Alabama 19:35.1 Hilda Olemomoi Alabama 19:35.3 Mercy Chelangat Alabama 19:35.6 Flomena Asekol Alabama 19:41.5 Emmy van den Berg Florida State 19:47.7 Lydia Miller Lipscomb 19:52.4 Liz Galarza Georgia Tech 19:55.4 Ryann Helmers Ole Miss 19:57.9 Kayla Gholar Tennessee 19:58.5 Alyson Churchill Florida State 19:59.7 Loral Winn Ole Miss 20:00.9 Jordan Shapiro Florida 20:01.1 Agnes McTighe Florida State 20:02.8 Isabela Ross Southern Miss. 20:03.3 Samantha Rogers Auburn 20:07.1 Oliwia Wawrzyniak Southern Miss. 20:11.3 Colbi Borland Lipscomb 20:14.7 Helena Lindsay Georgia Tech 20:18.2 Elka Machan Alabama 20:21.5

Complete Results Here