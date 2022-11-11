COLUMBIA, MO —— Oklahoma State women cruised to victory while Tulsa and the Cowboys had to be separated by a tie-breaker after they finished with the same points on the men’s side at the 2022 NCAA Division I Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships, held on the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, MO, on Friday, 11 Nov.

The No. 3 nationally ranked Cowgirls scored 58 points to win the women’s Midwest Region team title for the first time since 2015. The champions were led by freshman Natalie Cook who ran 20:11.9 for second place in the women’s 6k and junior teammate Taylor Roe (20:11.9) who was third overall and finishing side-by-side.

Gabija Galvydyte ran 20:33.3 for 16th place for Oklahoma State, while Gabby Hentemann was just behind at 20:33.4 in 17th and Sivan Auerbach in 20th place with a time of 20:41.4.

Olivia Howell of Illinios used a strong surge to break away from Cook and Roe after the 5K mark to move up eight places from ninth on her way to winning the 6K individual title with the third-fastest time on the Gans Creek Cross Country Course, at 20:02.9.

Chloe Hershenow of Tulsa clocked 20:12.4 for fourth and Iowa State’s Dana Feyen rounded out the top five finishers with a time of 20:13.0.

Northwestern also ran well today place five runners inside the top 30, including three in the 20 to take second place in the team title race with 88 points. Both Oklahoma State and the Wildcats punched automatic tickets to the 2022 NCAA DI Cross Country National Championships in Stillwater, Okla.

Early leader Bradley faded third place with 99 points, followed by Iowa State with 115 pts and last year’s champion Minnesota (137 pts).

On the men’s side, meanwhile Tulsa and the Oklahoma State each finished the men’s 8K team title battle with 49 points, but the sixth-ranked Golden Hurricane won over the No. 4 ranked Cowboys on a tied-breaker and retained their title.

Tulsa went 3-4-5-6-31, while the Oklahoma State team was 1-7-12-13-16 and both teams secured automatic spots to the 2022 NCAA Championships.

No. 27 Iowa State tallied 73 points for third place with fourth going to Loyola-Chicago with 156 pts and Wichita State in fifth place on 184 pts.

In the men’s individual 8K championships race, Isai Rodriguez used a late kick to overtake Loyola-Chicago’s Ryan Martins and win the title with a time of 29:40.1 versus 29:41.3.

Tulsa then took the next four places with Shay McEvoy (29:42.0), Cormac Dalton (29:42.1), Isaac Akers (29:42.2), and Michael Power (29:42.8) crossing the finish line at third through sixth.

NCAA Division I Midwest Region Cross Country Championships 2022

Women 6k Team Score Results

Oklahoma State 58 pts Northwestern 88 Bradley 99 Iowa State 115 Minnesota 137 Illinois 176 Tulsa 182 Loyola (Ill.) 235 Missouri 349 South Dakota St. 387 Nebraska 389 North Dakota State 391 Oklahoma 403 Iowa 403 Drake 441 DePaul 474 Illinois State 483 Kansas State 497 Kansas 522 Wichita State 530 Southern Illinois 594 South Dakota 648 North Dakota 666 Eastern Illinois 674 Northern Iowa 695 Kansas City 737 Illinois-Chicago 739 Omaha 753 Missouri State 829 Creighton 838 SE Missouri 841 Saint Louis 851 SIU Edwardsville 1077

Women 6k Individual Results

Olivia Howell Illinois 20:02.9 Natalie Cook Oklahoma State 20:11.9 Taylor Roe Oklahoma State 20:11.9 Chloe Hershenow Tulsa 20:12.4 Dana Feyen Iowa State 20:13.0 Olivia Borowiak DePaul 20:13.8 Madelynn Hill Iowa State 20:18.9 Rachel McCardell Northwestern 20:22.1 Tyler Schwartz Bradley 20:23.2 Emma Milburn Illinois 20:25.1 Nicola Jansen Bradley 20:26.8 Ali Weimer Minnesota 20:28.5 Ari Marks Northwestern 20:29.4 Peyton Schieppe Bradley 20:30.0 Kalea Bartolotto Northwestern 20:31.0 Gabija Galvydyte Oklahoma State 20:33.3 Gabby Hentemann Oklahoma State 20:33.4 Emma Gordon Iowa 20:37.1 Leah Hansen South Dakota St. 20:40.0 Sivan Auerbach Oklahoma State 20:41.4

Men 10k Team Score Results

Tulsa 49 Oklahoma State 49 Iowa State 73 Loyola (Ill.) 156 Wichita State 184 South Dakota St. 204 Illinois 257 Bradley 271 Minnesota 283 Drake 320 Kansas State 322 Kansas 357 Illinois State 358 Missouri 364 DePaul 404 Eastern Illinois 410 Iowa 454 North Dakota State 478 Saint Louis 500 Southern Illinois 520 North Dakota 570 Illinois-Chicago 581 Creighton 594 Nebraska 631 South Dakota 698 SE Missouri 780 SIU Edwardsville 787

Men 10k Individual Results