2022 NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships results

COLUMBIA, MO —— Oklahoma State women cruised to victory while Tulsa and the Cowboys had to be separated by a tie-breaker after they finished with the same points on the men’s side at the 2022 NCAA Division I Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships, held on the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, MO, on Friday, 11 Nov.

The No. 3 nationally ranked Cowgirls scored 58 points to win the women’s Midwest Region team title for the first time since 2015. The champions were led by freshman Natalie Cook who ran 20:11.9 for second place in the women’s 6k and junior teammate Taylor Roe (20:11.9) who was third overall and finishing side-by-side.

Gabija Galvydyte ran 20:33.3 for 16th place for Oklahoma State, while Gabby Hentemann was just behind at 20:33.4 in 17th and Sivan Auerbach in 20th place with a time of 20:41.4.

Olivia Howell of Illinios used a strong surge to break away from Cook and Roe after the 5K mark to move up eight places from ninth on her way to winning the 6K individual title with the third-fastest time on the Gans Creek Cross Country Course, at 20:02.9.

Chloe Hershenow of Tulsa clocked 20:12.4 for fourth and Iowa State’s Dana Feyen rounded out the top five finishers with a time of 20:13.0.

Northwestern also ran well today place five runners inside the top 30, including three in the 20 to take second place in the team title race with 88 points. Both Oklahoma State and the Wildcats punched automatic tickets to the 2022 NCAA DI Cross Country National Championships in Stillwater, Okla.

Early leader Bradley faded third place with 99 points, followed by Iowa State with 115 pts and last year’s champion Minnesota (137 pts).

On the men’s side, meanwhile Tulsa and the Oklahoma State each finished the men’s 8K team title battle with 49 points, but the sixth-ranked Golden Hurricane won over the No. 4 ranked Cowboys on a tied-breaker and retained their title.

Tulsa went 3-4-5-6-31, while the Oklahoma State team was 1-7-12-13-16 and both teams secured automatic spots to the 2022 NCAA Championships.

No. 27 Iowa State tallied 73 points for third place with fourth going to Loyola-Chicago with 156 pts and Wichita State in fifth place on 184 pts.

In the men’s individual 8K championships race, Isai Rodriguez used a late kick to overtake Loyola-Chicago’s Ryan Martins and win the title with a time of 29:40.1 versus 29:41.3.

Tulsa then took the next four places with Shay McEvoy (29:42.0), Cormac Dalton (29:42.1), Isaac Akers (29:42.2), and Michael Power (29:42.8) crossing the finish line at third through sixth.

NCAA Division I Midwest Region Cross Country Championships 2022

Women 6k Team Score Results

  1. Oklahoma State 58 pts
  2. Northwestern 88
  3. Bradley 99
  4. Iowa State 115
  5. Minnesota 137
  6. Illinois 176
  7. Tulsa 182
  8. Loyola (Ill.) 235
  9. Missouri 349
  10. South Dakota St. 387
  11. Nebraska 389
  12. North Dakota State 391
  13. Oklahoma 403
  14. Iowa 403
  15. Drake 441
  16. DePaul 474
  17. Illinois State 483
  18. Kansas State 497
  19. Kansas 522
  20. Wichita State 530
  21. Southern Illinois 594
  22. South Dakota 648
  23. North Dakota 666
  24. Eastern Illinois 674
  25. Northern Iowa 695
  26. Kansas City 737
  27. Illinois-Chicago 739
  28. Omaha 753
  29. Missouri State 829
  30. Creighton 838
  31. SE Missouri 841
  32. Saint Louis 851
  33. SIU Edwardsville 1077

Women 6k Individual Results

  1. Olivia Howell Illinois 20:02.9
  2. Natalie Cook Oklahoma State 20:11.9
  3. Taylor Roe Oklahoma State 20:11.9
  4. Chloe Hershenow Tulsa 20:12.4
  5. Dana Feyen Iowa State 20:13.0
  6. Olivia Borowiak DePaul 20:13.8
  7. Madelynn Hill Iowa State 20:18.9
  8. Rachel McCardell Northwestern 20:22.1
  9. Tyler Schwartz Bradley 20:23.2
  10. Emma Milburn Illinois 20:25.1
  11. Nicola Jansen Bradley 20:26.8
  12. Ali Weimer Minnesota 20:28.5
  13. Ari Marks Northwestern 20:29.4
  14. Peyton Schieppe Bradley 20:30.0
  15. Kalea Bartolotto Northwestern 20:31.0
  16. Gabija Galvydyte Oklahoma State 20:33.3
  17. Gabby Hentemann Oklahoma State 20:33.4
  18. Emma Gordon Iowa 20:37.1
  19. Leah Hansen South Dakota St. 20:40.0
  20. Sivan Auerbach Oklahoma State 20:41.4

Men 10k Team Score Results

  1. Tulsa 49
  2. Oklahoma State 49
  3. Iowa State 73
  4. Loyola (Ill.) 156
  5. Wichita State 184
  6. South Dakota St. 204
  7. Illinois 257
  8. Bradley 271
  9. Minnesota 283
  10. Drake 320
  11. Kansas State 322
  12. Kansas 357
  13. Illinois State 358
  14. Missouri 364
  15. DePaul 404
  16. Eastern Illinois 410
  17. Iowa 454
  18. North Dakota State 478
  19. Saint Louis 500
  20. Southern Illinois 520
  21. North Dakota 570
  22. Illinois-Chicago 581
  23. Creighton 594
  24. Nebraska 631
  25. South Dakota 698
  26. SE Missouri 780
  27. SIU Edwardsville 787

Men 10k Individual Results

  1. Isai Rodriguez Oklahoma State 29:40.1
  2. Ryan Martins Loyola (Ill.) 29:41.3
  3. Shay McEvoy Tulsa 29:42.0
  4. Cormac Dalton Tulsa 29:42.1
  5. Isaac Akers Tulsa 29:42.2
  6. Michael Power Tulsa 29:42.8
  7. Victor Shitsama Oklahoma State 29:43.7
  8. Gable Sieperda Iowa State 29:43.8
  9. Isaac Basten Drake 29:45.1
  10. Titus Winders Iowa State 29:47.8
  11. Marquette Hanson Missouri 29:48.9
  12. Alex Maier Oklahoma State 29:52.9
  13. Rory Leonard Oklahoma State 29:52.9
  14. Ezekiel Rop Iowa State 29:54.1
  15. Chad Johnson Iowa State 29:56.2
  16. Alex Stitt Oklahoma State 29:57.2
  17. Jonas Price Oklahoma State 29:57.7
  18. Clayton Duchatschek Wichita State 29:58.6
  19. Ben Olson South Dakota St. 29:59.7
  20. Chris Devaney Loyola (Ill.) 30:02.9
Gary Smith is one of the leading writers for World-Track.org. He has over 10 years of running experience, as well as 12-years of coaching while covering several events, from the international to college level. Smith, who has covered events for publications such as Caribbean Net News, Cayman Net News, AFP and Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), is also a frequent contributor of SportingAlert.com and TrackAlerts.com.

