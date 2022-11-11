Penn State University will host the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Cross Country Regional Championships on Friday, 11 November and you can follow the live results plus team scores and other updates from the meet. Follow Live Results and Scoring Stats

The Blue and White Courses will serve as the site of the championship races, which consists of a 6-kilometer race for the women and a 10-kilometer race for the men. Following those events and the confirmation of the results, there will be an award ceremony. Read More: How to watch the 2022 NCAA Midwest Regional Championships?

The 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Cross Country Regional Championships will begin with the women’s 6,000-meter championship race, which starts at 10:30 a.m. while the men’s 8,000-meter championship race will get underway at 11:30 a.m.

On Friday, the top two teams from each of the regional championship sites, as well as the top four individuals not on an advancing teams, will collect automatic places to the NCAA national champion meet. The remainder of the teams and individuals are chosen on an at-large basis.

Leading the charges for automatic spots on the men’s side Mid-Atlantic Regional are No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Princeton, but keep close tabs on No. 3 Georgetown, andNo. 4 Navy. Princeton won the men’s title last year and has won three of the past four times the championship took place.

In the women’s category, Georgetown comes in as the defending champion and Hoyas are ranked No. 1 in the regional this year. I expect them to battle closely with No. 2 West Virginia, Penn State, Villanova, and Princeton for the title.

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships will take place on Saturday, 19 November in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Live television and streaming coverage of the national championships will be on ESPNU and WatchESPN.