Bryan-College Station, TX —— Follow all the live results and team scoring updates from the 2022 NCAA Division I Cross Country South Central Regional championships, to be held on Friday, 11 November, and hosted by Texas A&M’s Watts Cross Country Course this year. LIVE RESULTS | REGIONAL ROSTERS | BOX ASSIGNMENTS

The action on Friday will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET with the women’s 6,000-meters race, while the men’s 10,000-meters will begin at 10:15 a.m. The top two teams and the first four finishers not associated with those two teams will advance to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships, which will take place in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, 19 November. Read More: How to follow the 2022 NCAA West Regional Cross Country Championships?

No. 1 Arkansas will start as the leading contender to win the women’s and men’s respective team titles, with No. 2 Texas predicted to grab places as well on both sides. No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 4 Arkansas State, and No. 5 Tulane on the men’s side are also expected to battle for the two automatic spots with No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Texas A&M, and No. 5 SMU hoping to be among the contenders on the men’s side.

“Having our own course is really a great addition for Texas A&M,” said Texas A&M head coach Pat Henry. “Being able to run at home is a great thing for our program.”

Aggie assistant coach Wendel McRaven added: “The new course provides unlimited opportunities for us. It’s a great place to train and now we can schedule home meets whenever we need to. It gives us a lot of flexibility.”