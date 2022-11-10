SEATTLE – More than thirty teams converge on Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, Washington to compete at the 2022 NCAA West Regional Cross Country Championships on Friday, 11 November in a push for places at this year’s NCAA Cross Country Championships. WATCH NOW TOO: LIVE – How to watch the 2022 NCAA Midwest Regional Championships?

What: NCAA WEST REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Friday, November 11

Where: University Place, Wash. | Chambers Creek Regional Park

Time: Live Results will be available via Record Timing

Lists: A Full List of Athletes and Competing Schools are also available

Preliminary Entries | Box Assignments | Course Maps

The women’s 6,000m will begin the schedule on Friday at 10:00 am with the men’s 10,000m following that race at 11:00 am. Live results and teams score updates are available after each race, while fans can follow the Live Scoreboard for the women’s race and the Live Scoreboard.

The West Region will include 10 of the 12 Pac-12 teams and several members from the Mountain West Conference, the West Coast Conference, the Western Athletic Conference, the Big Sky Conference, and the Big West Conference.

On the women’s side, No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Stanford are projected favorites to collect the automatic spots to the NCAA Championships later this month with No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Washington the favorites to advance automatically on the men’s side.

No. 3 California Baptist, No. 4 Washington, and No. 5 Oregon State should also be in the hunt for an automatic spot on the women’s side, while on the men’s side, No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 California Baptist, and No. 5 Gonzaga will be aiming to break up the leading contenders.

At the 2021 NCAA West Regional Championships, Stanford tallied 42 points to win the women’s title well clear of second place Washington (84 pts) with the men’s team crown also going to the Cardinals after they scored 61 pts to edge the Huskies who finished with 66.

The 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships will be held on 19 November in Stillwater, Oklahoma.