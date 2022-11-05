The 2022 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k featuring USATF 5km Championships presented by Toyota will be streamed live from New York City on Saturday, November 5 and you can watch the action on USATF.TV. View the current standings of the 2022 USATF Running Circuit. Read More: 2022 Valencia Half Marathon Trinidad Alfonso Zurich results; Kandie and Klosterhalfen take title

Fans can enjoy all the live broadcast today on USATF.TV for free, but please note that the on-demand replay videos and highlights will only be available for USATF.TV +PLUS subscribers. If you don’t already have a USATF.TV +PLUS premium account, please subscribe here. Watch the broadcast replay on demand after the event has concluded on here.

Meanwhile, the live broadcast this morning is slated to start at 8:20 am ET with the races beginning at 8:30 am ET and 8:35 am ET, respectively. Get Live Results Here | Watch Live Webcast Here

Among the starters to watch on the men’s side are Hillary Bor, Craig Engels, Abdihamid Nur, Kirubel Erassa, Ryan Hill, and Andrew Hunter, while on the women’s side Emily Infeld and Emily Lipari are among the ones to watch.

Also in the field are Jennifer Simpson, Emma Hurley, Dana Giordano, Weini Kelati, Maddy Berkson and Madeline Alm as well as Emily Mackay, and Danielle Shanahan.

AWARDS & PRIZE MONEY (PER GENDER)

USATF Championship medals and USATF Running Circuit points will be awarded to the top 10 finishers. There will be an award ceremony following the conclusion of the race.

1 st – $12,000

– $12,000 2 nd – $8,000

– $8,000 3 rd – $4,000

– $4,000 4 th – $2,000

– $2,000 5 th – $1,000

– $1,000 6 th – $900

– $900 7 th – $750

– $750 8 th – $650

– $650 9 th – $450

– $450 10th – $250

The USATF Running Circuit is a USA Track & Field road series featuring USATF championships from one mile through the marathon and consistently attracts the best American distance runners with over $480,000 ($240,000 per gender) to be awarded in total prize money.