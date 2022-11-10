COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Cross Country will run at the 2022 NCAA Midwest Regional Championships at Gans Creek Cross Country Course Friday, Nov. 11. The event will be streamed live on YouTube. Watch Live Streaming Here | Follow Live Results and Updates Here

The women’s 6k race will kick off the event at 11 a.m., while the men’s 10k will follow at noon. NCAA DI Midwest Regional – Team Rosters Women’s – View & Downloadopens pdf file Men’s – View & Downloadopens pdf file Midwest Regional Championships Starting Box Assignments View & Downloadopens pdf file

At the meet on Friday, we will see 36 teams competing for the chance to send respective runners to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships to be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Stillwater, Okla. Read More: How to follow the 2022 NCAA South Central Regional Cross Country Championships?

Friday’s meet is also one of nine regional qualifiers taking place across the country, and the top two teams in each regional automatically qualify for the championships. Teams can also qualify as one of the 13 at-large teams chosen by the NCAA DI Cross Country Subcommittee based on performances at regionals.

Individual runners can also qualify for the national championships separately from their teams. The first four finishers who do not belong to an automatic qualifier or at-large team automatically advance to the championships, so long as they finish in the top 25 in their region.

Two runners are also selected at-large to compete in the championships as the highest-placing individuals at a regional who weren’t automatic qualifiers.

The event is the first NCAA regional hosted at Gans Creek Cross Country Course and is the largest meet the course has hosted in its three-year history. However, it is not the first major competition that Gans Creek has hosted, as the 2021 SEC Championships were run on the course.