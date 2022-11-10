COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Mountain West cross country runners are heading to NCAA Regional Championships on Friday, Nov. 11. The Mountain West will be represented by four strong programs, including the New Mexico women’s team –at the 2022 NCAA Mountain Regional Cross Country Championships and you can watch the action live.

For live results of the Mountain Regional click here. I believe the meet will be live-streamed here so please save this link or keep visiting this page of the championship page for more updates. The women’s 6,000-meters will 11:00 a.m. and the men’s 10,000-meter championship race starts at 12:00 p.m.

Air Force, Colorado State, New Mexico, Utah State, and Wyoming are headed to the NCAA Mountain Regional. The Mountain Regional is hosted by New Mexico at the North Golf Course in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Read More: How to follow the 2022 NCAA West Regional Cross Country Championships?

On the men’s side, No. 1 BYU and No. 2 Northern Arizona are the top contenders to secure the NCAA National Championships automatic berths, but keep a close eye on No. 3 Air Force and No. 4 Colorado.

For the women, without a doubt, No. 1 New Mexico will be the team to beat on Friday and is projected to be joined by No. 2 Northern Arizona. Also in the hunt are No. 3 BYU, No. 4 Colorado, and No. 5 Utah. What a race this is shaping up to be!

The top two teams from each of the regional championship sites, as well as the top four individuals not on an advancing team, will receive an automatic berth to the national meet. The remainder of the teams and individuals are chosen on an at-large basis.

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Read More: How to follow the 2022 NCAA South Central Regional Cross Country Championships?

New Mexico won its 15th-straight Mountain West Women’s Cross Country Championship, while Lobos junior Amelia Mazza-Downie claimed the 2022 Conference individual title, marking her second MW individual title. She was two seconds shy of tying the second-fastest time in MW championship history.

Heading into the NCAA Regionals, New Mexico and Colorado State are nationally ranked with the Lobos sitting at No. 2 in the country and the Rams at No. 20. Additionally, Air Force, Utah State, and Wyoming are receiving votes in the latest USTFCCCA poll.

On the men’s side, Air Force set a Mountain West championship record with 20 points in the 8K competition, winning its fifth Mountain West team title in program history. Junior Sean Maison crossed the finish line first in the men’s race in 23.37.8, the fifth-fastest time in MW championship history. Maison is the first Falcon to earn the MW individual title since Isaiah Bragg won in 2013.

Air Force and Colorado State enter regionals nationally ranked after earning a No. 5 and No. 28 ranking, respectively. Additionally, Utah State is receiving votes in the national poll heading into the postseason.