After an entertaining day on Saturday at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships, fans will turn quickly turn their attention to two more cross country meetings on Sunday (13) –the NXR Midwest Regional Championships and NXR Heartland Regional Championships.

NXR MIDWEST

NXR HEARTLAND –

Action on Sunday at the NXR Midwest Regional Championships 2022 will see some of the best young talents in the region battling things out for the top team and individual titles. Watch some of the best in the Midwest as they race in Terre Haute. Read More: NCAA Mountain cross country regional championships 2022 results

The live broadcast here will start at 8:50 am ET, with the Championship Race for Boys going off at 2:00pm ET and the Girls’ Championship Race taking place at 2:45pm ET.

Meanwhile, several top runners and teams are also in Sioux Falls to compete at the NXR Heartland Regional Championships 2022 on Sunday.

Live online webcast here will get going at 9:20am ET, while the Girls Championship Race will start at 3:35pm ET, followed by the Boys’ Championship Race at 4:20pm ET.

Participants at both the NXR Heartland Regional Championships 2022 and the NXR Midwest Regional Championships 2022 are vying for places at Portland and Nike Cross Nationals.