WINFIELD, Kansas —— The 2022 KCAC Cross Country Championships will take place on Saturday, 5 November, and you can watch online streaming coverage for free on the KCAC Network. This year’s championships will take place on the Moundbuilders’ Kansas Veterans Home course in Winfield, Kansas, with Southwestern College serving as the host.

Student-athletes representing 13 different institutions with compete at the 2022 KCAC Cross Country Championships. Watch The Live Video | Live Results and Stats. The men’s 8,000-meter race will begin in Winfield at 11:15 a.m. ET / 10:15 a.m. CT, followed by the women’s 5,000-meter competition at 12:15 p.m. ET / 11:15 a.m. CT. Read More: NAIA Great Lakes Challenge 2022 women’s results – No. 2 Taylor wins team title

At the conclusion of the championships, there will be an awards ceremony to honor the KCAC All-Conference performers and Conference Champions. The top teams will earn automatic spots to the NAIA National Cross Country Championships later this month. Several of the top finishers who are not part of the champion teams will also advance to the national championships as individuals.

TEAMS: Avila, Bethany (Kan.), Bethel (Kan.), Friends, Kansas Wesleyan, McPherson, Oklahoma Wesleyan, Ottawa, Southwestern (Kan.), Sterling, Tabor, St. Mary (Kan.), York (Neb.),

University of Saint Mary men’s and women’s Cross Country teams come in as the reigning champions and the Spires will again start as the favorites to win both team titles on Saturday, following some impressive performances thus far.

The men’s team heads to the 2022 KCAC Cross Country Championships as the No. 10 ranked team in the latest edition of the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll and should have little trouble repeating again as champion.

The Saint Mary women are ranking No. 3 in the latest Top 25 rankings and like the men’s the Spires should have little trouble reclaiming their team title.

The 2022 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country National Championships will take on November 18, 2022, in Tallahassee, Florida.

2022 KCAC Cross Country Championships General Entry Info

General Admission pricing to the event is $12 while Faculty/Staff at KCAC institutions may purchase tickets for $6. Please bring your Faculty/Staff ID with you to the event for admission.

All tickets must be purchased online prior to attending the KCAC Cross Country Championships. There will not be any on-site ticket sales. You must have your ticket, either digital on a mobile device or printed, with you to be scanned upon entry to the facility.