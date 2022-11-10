HUNTSVILLE, AL —— The 2022 NCAA DI Cross Country South Regional Championships will be held at the John Hunt Cross Country Course in Huntsville, Ala., on Friday, 11 November, and fans can watch the live online streaming coverage on YouTube and follow all the results and team scores and updates.

The University of North Alabama will serve as the host institution of this year’s even and will do so with assistance from the Huntsville Sports Commission and the City of Huntsville. Starting Box Assignments | Women’s Roster 2022 | Men’s Roster 2022 | For the live stream, please click HERE | Live updates and race results can be found HERE.

Action on Friday will get underway at 8:30 am when the women toe the start line for the start of the 6,000 meters championship race. This will be followed by the men’s 10,000 meters championship race at 9:30 am. READ MORE: How to watch the 2022 NCAA West Regional Cross Country Championships?

PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS: Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss,Florida State, Georgia Tech, Lipscomb, North Florida 8. Middle Tennessee, ETSU, Memphis, Auburn, Florida, South Alabama, North Alabama, Belmont

The top two teams in each gender plus the top four finishers who are not affliated with the top teams, will qualify automatically to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships in Stillwater, Okla., on 19 November.

After sweeping the 2022 SEC Cross Country Championships titles, Alabama men’s and women’s team will aim for more postseason glory when the Crimson Tide line up against a pair of strong fields at the 2022 NCAA South Regional Championships.

Alabama heads into Friday’s event as the No. 1 ranked team on both the women’s and men’s side with Tennessee sitting at No. 2 on the men’s side and Florida State second-ranked on the women’s side.

Defending regional champion Ole Miss comes in as the No. 3 ranked team and will also look to challenge for a national spot, while at No. 4 in the region is Florida State, following at No. 5 by Georgia Tech.

At No. 3 on the women’s side is 2021 champion Ole Miss, followed at No. 4 by Lipscomb, and No. 5 is Florida.