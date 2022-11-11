Bryan-College Station, TX —— Arkansas swept both the team and individual titles at the 2022 NCAA Division I South Central Region Cross Country Championships held at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course in Bryan-College Station, Texas, on Friday, 11 November.

The Razorbacks who have been winning the South Central Region since 2011, claimed an 11th consecutive team crown on Friday after tallying 49 points and placing two runners in top five. Texas scored 102 points to finish a distant second place ahead of LSU with 154 points Texas A&M with 156 pts, and SMU on 169 pts.

Isabel Van Camp of Arkansas ran 20:01.9 to take the women’s 6k title, beating Gracie Morris of TCU who ran 20:17.1 for second place, with third going to Sophie Daigle Louisiana (20:22.2), followed by Mia Cochran (Arkansas, 20:27.4) and Irene Rono (Abilene Christian, 20:30.0) in the top five.

Arkansas also dominated the men’s team title race, totalling 49 points to defeat second place Texas, which tallied 102 pts, LSU (154) Texas A&M (156) and SMU (169).

Patrick Kiprop of Arkansas clocked 30:04.9 to finish as the winner of the men’s 10k individual race winner with his teammates Elias Schreml (30:28.4) and Jacob McLeod (30:29.7) crossing the line in third and fourth, respective.

Isaac Alonzo of Texas ran 30:20.8 for second place while fifth place went to his Longhorns teammate Haftu Knight, at 30:32.0.

Women 6k Individual Results

Isabel Van Camp Arkansas 20:01.9 Gracie Morris TCU 20:17.1 Sophie Daigle Louisiana 20:22.2 Mia Cochran Arkansas 20:27.4 Irene Rono Abilene Christian 20:30.0 Jaybe Shufelberger Arkansas State 20:35.7 Beth Ramos Texas 20:36.7 Joy Gill Incarnate Word 20:38.4 Kaitlyn Gearin SMU 20:38.8 Isabel Hebner Texas 20:49.6 Gracie Hyde Arkansas 20:50.3 Sydney Thorvaldson Arkansas 20:50.8 Mackenzie Callahan Tulane 20:51.4 Ariana Jimenez New Orleans 20:52.6 Claire Meyer Houston 20:52.8 Abbey Santoro Texas A&M 20:54.6 Maddie Hulcy SMU 20:57.6 Julia Abell Texas A&M 21:03.9 Taigen Hunter-Galvan Rice 21:04.2 Lorena Rangel Batres LSU 21:04.5

Men 10k Individual Results

Patrick Kiprop Arkansas 30:04.9 Isaac Alonzo Texas 30:20.8 Elias Schreml Arkansas 30:28.4 Jacob McLeod Arkansas 30:29.7 Haftu Knight Texas 30:32.0 Jonathan Chung Texas A&M 30:35.1 Dennis Kipngeno Texas A&M-CC 30:39.6 George Wheeler Lamar 30:40.8 Bradley Makuvire Tulane 30:43.6 Victor Neiva North Texas 30:51.4 Kolyn Saltzman New Orleans 30:53.3 Rodger Rivera Texas 30:54.6 Abraham Avila-Martinez Texas 31:11.0 Jacob Pyeatt Arkansas State 31:12.3 Eric Casarez Texas A&M 31:13.1 Myles Richter Arkansas 31:13.4 Jacob Kipkogei McNeese State 31:14.8 Ryan Day Baylor 31:16.8 Enock Kimutai Texas A&M-CC 31:19.3 Gavin Hoffpauir Texas A&M 31:23.0

Women 6k Team Scores

Arkansas 49 Texas 102 LSU 154 Texas A&M 156 SMU 169 New Orleans 170 Arkansas State 234 Baylor 248 Rice 259 Tulane 283 TCU 322 Houston 362 Abilene Christian 402 Incarnate Word 402 Lamar 417 ULM 468 Stephen F. Austin 484 UTSA 517 Louisiana 523 Nicholls State 534 UT-Rio Grande Valley 545 Texas A&M-CC 545 Houston Christian 558 McNeese State 570 Little Rock 616 Central Arkansas 694 North Texas 732

Men 10k Team Scores