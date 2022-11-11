University of New Mexico won a 15th consecutive NCAA Mountain Regional Championships title after defending its women’s crown at home on the North Golf Course in Albuquerque, on Friday (11). Northern Arizona defeated BYU for the men’s team title to also secure passages into the NCAA National Championships next week.

On the women’s side, the No. 2 ranked New Mexico women scored 56 points to easily defend its title with another dominating performance on the day. Junior runner Gracelyn Larkin led the way for the Lobos with a fifth-place finish overall with a time of 20:05.9.

Also getting the job done for the nation’s second-ranked team were Amelia Mazza-Downie with an 8th place finish with a time of 20:11.9 in the women’s 6K, Emma Heckel (20:13.5) in ninth, Aliandrea Upshaw (20:27.1) in 13th and Abbe Goldstein (20:38.9) in 21st place.

Utah finished second to New Mexico with 103 points, the same as third-place Northern Arizona, which will be hoping to get an At-Large place to the national championships. The top two teams secure automatically places to nationals.

The individual women’s 6K champion was Everlyn Kemboi of Utah Valley with a time of 19:47.6, followed by Elise Stearns of Northern Arizona at 19:55.7 and BYU pair Aubrey Frentheway (20:04.9) and Lexy Halladay-Lowry (20:04.9).

On the men’s side, No. 3 Northern Arizona scored 43 points to win the 8K championship team title. No. 2 BYU followed next with 54 points to also secure a spot into the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships in Stillwater, Okla., on 19 Nov.

Nico Young and Drew Bosley paced Northern Arizona with a 1-2 finish in the individual race. Young clocked 28:01.8 to cross the finish line in first place with Bosley getting second with 28:01.9.

Women’s 6000 Meters Team Score Results

New Mexico 56 Utah 103 Northern Arizona 103 Colorado St. 121 Colorado 135 BYU 144 Utah Valley 164 Utah State 167 Air Force 201 Wyoming 204 Weber State 363 Montana State 367 Southern Utah 378 Nevada 403 New Mexico St. 409 Northern Colorado 513 Idaho State 514 Texas Tech 544 Montana 553

Women’s 6000 Meters Individual Results

Everlyn Kemboi Utah Valley 19:47.6 Elise Stearns Northern Arizona 19:55.7 Aubrey Frentheway BYU 20:04.9 Lexy Halladay-Lowry BYU 20:04.9 Gracelyn Larkin New Mexico 20:05.9 Annabel Stafford Colorado St. 20:09.1 Emily Venters Utah 20:10.8 Amelia Mazza-Downie New Mexico 20:11.9 Emma Heckel New Mexico 20:13.5 Simone Plourde Utah 20:17.4 Bailey Hertenstein Colorado 20:21.1 Halle Hamilton Air Force 20:24.2 Aliandrea Upshaw New Mexico 20:27.1 Katelyn Mitchem Wyoming 20:30.8 Ella Baran Colorado 20:32.6 Analee Weaver Utah State 20:32.7 Keelah Barger Utah 20:35.3 Jesselyn Bries Northern Arizona 20:36.5 Bryn Morley Northern Arizona 20:37.1 Sarah Carter Colorado St. 20:37.7

Men’s 10000 Meters Team Results

Northern Arizona 43 BYU 54 Colorado 97 Air Force 104 Montana State 123 Colorado St. 132 Utah State 198 Wyoming 226 New Mexico 227 Utah Valley 269 Southern Utah 337 Nevada 341 UTEP 352 Weber State 357 Texas Tech 437 Montana 451 Idaho State 523

Men’s 10000 Meters Individual Results

Nico Young Northern Arizona 28:01.8 Drew Bosley Northern Arizona 28:01.9 Duncan Hamilton Montana State 28:06.9 Matthew Richtman Montana State 28:07.6 Brandon Garnica BYU 28:08.1 Casey Clinger BYU 28:08.4 Austin Vancil Colorado 28:08.9 Joey Nokes BYU 28:09.2 Ryan Raff Northern Arizona 28:09.7 Ryan Johnson Air Force 28:11.0 Thomas Chaston Colorado St. 28:16.9 Andrew Kent Colorado 28:17.0 Christian Allen BYU 28:17.2 Brodey Hasty Northern Arizona 28:17.8 Ethan Marshall Air Force 28:17.9 Mason Brown Colorado St. 28:18.0 Santiago Prosser Northern Arizona 28:18.2 Abdirizak Ibrahim New Mexico 28:19.0 Seth Hirsch Colorado 28:19.2 Victor Kibiego UTEP 28:21.2

Click here for full results