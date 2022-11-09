LOUISVILLE, KY —— The 2022 NCAA Division I Southeast Regional Cross Country championships will take place on Friday, 11 November and you can follow all the live results and updates as the battle for national places take center stage.

The University of Louisville will host the regional championships at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park. Women Entries (PDF) | Men Entries (PDF) | Regional Box Draws (PDF) | Live Results

NC State women and Wake Forest men were the crowned champions last season and the two programs enter this year’s championships aiming to defend their respective titles. Based on form, they are in pole positions to repeat. Read More: The 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships Results and Team Scores; NC State and Wake Forest win titles

The No. 1 Wolfpack women are again in great form and they enter the 2022 Southeast Regional championships on the back of a challenging –but winning performance at the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships –scoring 34 points to finish four points ahead of Notre Dame (38).

Last year NC State scored 34 points for the fewest total at a Southeast Regional meet by the Wolfpack women since at least 2000. The reigning national champions will go in search of a sixth successive regional championship in Louisville, KY, on Friday.

Last year Wake Forest men scored 47 points to take the team title, beating Furman which finished second with 66 points, and North Carolina which tallied 99 pts for third.

The Demon Deacons collected a fifth men’s Atlantic Coast Conference cross country team title earlier this month.

On Friday the women’s 6,000m will begin the program at the 2022 NCAA Division I Southeast Regional Cross Country championships at 11:00 a.m. ET. This race will be followed by the men’s 10,000m race, which starts at noon ET.

Southeast Regional No. 1 NC State and No. 2 Virginia are the leading contenders to grab the automatic qualifying spots on the women’s side with North Carolina expected to challenge as well.

On the men’s side, expect No. 1 Wake Forest and No. 2 North Carolina to start as the teams to collect the national automatic berth. However, No. 3 NC State and No. 4 Virginia are two teams to keep a close eye on.

The top two teams in each championships race and the first four finishers in the race not associated with the top two teams will advance to the NCAA Championships, to be held on 19 November in Stillwater, Oklahoma.



NOTE: Media wishing to cover the NCAA Division I Cross Country Southeast Regional should contact Lori Korte Harmon (Lori@gocards.com) for credential information.

PHOTOS BY / Wake Forest and NC State Athletics