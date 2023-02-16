The 2023 USATF Indoor Championships begins today, Thursday, February 16, 2023, and here you can find the complete schedule for Day 1 in Albuquerque, NM. The three-day championships will feature several of the nation’s top athletes and will run through Saturday, February 18, 2023. Follow Live Results Here

Where To Watch Day 1 2023 USATF Indoor Championships schedule

Live broadcast will also be available on USATF.TV along with on-demand videos at the conclusion of events. However, in order to watch the live stream, you will require a RunnerSpace +PLUS subscription, so if you don’t already have one, please Sign up here for your RunnerSpace +PLUS account.

Thursday’s opening day is dedicated to the men’s and women’s multi-events.

The women’s Pentathlon will kick the program off at 11:00 am MST / 1:00 pm ET, followed by the men’s Heptathlon at 11:30 am MST / 1:30 pm ET.

Among the featured athletes set to compete on Thursday is the reigning World Athletics Championships Heptathlon bronze medalist Anna Hall, who will start as the favorite to win the Pentathlon.

Times listed below for the Championships are Mountain Standard Time.



Last updated: 2/14/2023 at 5:50 p.m. MST

Day 1 – Thursday, February 16, 2023