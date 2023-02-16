The Tigers will continue their preparations for the SEC Indoor Championships on Friday at the 2023 LSU Twilight –being hosted at the Carl Maddox Field House in Baton Rouge, LA. You can follow live results and updates here: LIVE RESULTS | MEET SCHEDULE | and action will start at 10:00 am CT.

Several collegiate and professional athletes will be in action at the meeting, including sprinters Favour Ofili and Brianna Lyston, plus sprint hurdler Leah Phillips on the women’s side, with Da’Marcus Fleming among the leading competitors on the men’s side.

The competition on Friday will begin at 10:00 am with the women’s Weight Throw contest, while the men’s event will get going at 11:30 am. The Pole Vault will follow this for men and the women’s Shot Put at 1:00 pm. – Read More: When is the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships? How to watch and full schedule

Running events will start at 1:00 pm with the 60m hurdles preliminaries, followed by the women’s races before the 60m dashes start after those heats of the hurdles are completed.

The 200m, 400m, and 800m events will be contested as sections against time, where the fastest performances will sit highest on the leaderboards.

The 2023 LSU Twilight will conclude with the 4x400m relay –sections against time races. The women’s 4×400 will start at 4:40 pm, and the men’s race will close out the meeting at 4:45 pm.