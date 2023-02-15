The 2023 USATF Indoor Championships will take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center from Thursday, February 16, through Saturday, February 18, and you can watch live streaming coverage over the three days on USATF.TV. Follow Live Results Here
Where Can You Watch The 2023 USATF Indoor Championships Coverage?
Fans in the United States will have several dedicated feeds for this year’s championships, with the organizers revealing that you can: WATCH The Main Program Feed of LIVE WEBCAST HERE!
WATCH POLE VAULT FEED | WATCH LONG JUMP FEED | WATCH HIGH JUMP FEED | WATCH THROWS FEED | WATCH MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP FEED | WATCH WOMEN’S TRIPLE JUMP FEED
The USATF Indoor Championships in New Mexico will see the meet returning to Albuquerque for the first time since 2020 and the ninth time overall. The men’s and women’s multi-events are dedicated to the first day of action. Read More: Lamecha Girma runs stunning 7:23.81, breaks world indoor 3000m WR
Live broadcast of the competition on Thursday’s opening day will start with the women’s Pentathlon at 11:00 AM (Mountain Standard Time) or 1:00 PM ET, while the men’s Heptathlon will get going around 30 minutes after the first event in the women’s multi-event contest.
Check out the complete schedule and event start times for the three days!
Times listed below for the Championships are Mountain Standard Time.
Last updated: 2/14/2023 at 5:50 p.m. MST
Day 1 – Thursday, February 16, 2023
|Start
|Gender
|Event
|Round
|11:00 AM
|W
|60m Hurdles
|Pentathlon
|11:30 AM
|M
|60m
|Heptathlon
|12:00 PM
|W
|High Jump
|Pentathlon
|12:15 PM
|M
|Long Jump
|Heptathlon
|1:30 PM
|M
|3,000m Race Walk
|Final
|1:30 PM
|M
|Shot Put
|Heptathlon
|2:00 PM
|W
|3,000m Race Walk
|Final
|2:30 PM
|W
|Shot Put
|Pentathlon
|3:00 PM
|M
|High Jump
|Heptathlon
|3:45 PM
|W
|Long Jump
|Pentathlon
|5:00 PM
|W
|800m – Section “B”
|Pentathlon
|5:08 PM
|W
|800m – Section “A”
|Pentathlon
Day 2 – Friday, February 17, 2023
|Start
|Gender
|Event
|Round
|10:30 AM
|M
|60m Hurdles
|Heptathlon
|11:30 AM
|M
|Pole Vault
|Heptathlon
|12:30 PM
|W
|Weight Throw
|Final
|1:00 PM
|M
|60m
|1st Round
|1:22 PM
|W
|60m
|Masters Exhibition
|1:29 PM
|M
|60m
|Masters Exhibition
|1:40 PM
|M
|Triple Jump
|Final
|1:45 PM
|W
|Long Jump
|Final
|1:50 PM
|National Anthem
|2:00 PM
|W
|3,000m
|Final
|2:16 PM
|M
|1,000m
|Heptathlon
|2:25 PM
|W
|High Jump
|Final
|2:28 PM
|W
|800m
|1st Round
|2:40 PM
|M
|Weight Throw
|Final
|2:51 PM
|M
|800m
|1st Round
|3:21 PM
|W
|400m
|1st Round
|3:37 PM
|M
|400m
|1st Round
|4:00 PM
|M
|3,000m
|Final
Day 3 – Saturday, February 18, 2023
|Start
|Gender
|Event
|Round
|11:00 AM
|M
|Pole Vault
|Final
|11:00 AM
|M
|High Jump
|Final
|1:12 PM
|W
|60m Hurdles
|Semi Finals
|1:28 PM
|M
|60m Hurdles
|Semi Finals
|1:35 PM
|W
|Shot Put
|Final
|1:44 PM
|W
|60m
|Semi Finals
|1:45 PM
|W
|Pole Vault
|Final
|1:54 PM
|National Anthem
|2:03 PM
|M
|60m
|Semi Finals
|2:05 PM
|W
|Triple Jump
|Final
|2:10 PM
|M
|Long Jump
|Final
|2:19 PM
|W
|400m
|Final
|2:28 PM
|W
|800m
|Final
|2:38 PM
|M
|800m
|Final
|2:49 PM
|M
|400m
|Final
|2:55 PM
|M
|Shot Put
|Final
|2:58 PM
|W
|1,500m
|Final
|3:10 PM
|M
|1,500m
|Final
|3:22 PM
|W
|60m Hurdles
|Final
|3:32 PM
|M
|60m Hurdles
|Final
|3:42 PM
|W
|60m
|Final
|3:52 PM
|M
|60m
|Final