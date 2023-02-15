Watch the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships Live Streaming

The 2023 USATF Indoor Championships will take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center from Thursday, February 16, through Saturday, February 18, and you can watch live streaming coverage over the three days on USATF.TV. Follow Live Results Here

Where Can You Watch The 2023 USATF Indoor Championships Coverage?

Fans in the United States will have several dedicated feeds for this year’s championships, with the organizers revealing that you can: WATCH The Main Program Feed of LIVE WEBCAST HERE!

WATCH POLE VAULT FEED | WATCH LONG JUMP FEED | WATCH HIGH JUMP FEED | WATCH THROWS FEED | WATCH MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP FEED | WATCH WOMEN’S TRIPLE JUMP FEED

The USATF Indoor Championships in New Mexico will see the meet returning to Albuquerque for the first time since 2020 and the ninth time overall. The men’s and women’s multi-events are dedicated to the first day of action. Read More: Lamecha Girma runs stunning 7:23.81, breaks world indoor 3000m WR

Live broadcast of the competition on Thursday’s opening day will start with the women’s Pentathlon at 11:00 AM (Mountain Standard Time) or 1:00 PM ET, while the men’s Heptathlon will get going around 30 minutes after the first event in the women’s multi-event contest.

Check out the complete schedule and event start times for the three days!

Times listed below for the Championships are Mountain Standard Time.

Last updated: 2/14/2023 at 5:50 p.m. MST

Day 1 –  Thursday, February 16, 2023

StartGenderEventRound
11:00 AMW60m HurdlesPentathlon
11:30 AMM60mHeptathlon
12:00 PMWHigh JumpPentathlon
12:15 PMMLong JumpHeptathlon
1:30 PMM3,000m Race WalkFinal
1:30 PMMShot PutHeptathlon
2:00 PMW3,000m Race WalkFinal
2:30 PMWShot PutPentathlon
3:00 PMHigh JumpHeptathlon
3:45 PMWLong JumpPentathlon
5:00 PMW800m – Section “B”Pentathlon
5:08 PMW800m – Section “A”Pentathlon


Day 2 – Friday, February 17, 2023

StartGenderEventRound
10:30 AMM60m HurdlesHeptathlon
11:30 AMMPole VaultHeptathlon
12:00 PMW60m Hurdles1st Round
12:26 PMM60m Hurdles1st Round
12:30 PMWWeight ThrowFinal
12:40 PMW60m1st Round
1:00 PMM60m1st Round
1:22 PMW60mMasters Exhibition
1:29 PMM60mMasters Exhibition
1:40 PMMTriple JumpFinal
1:45 PMWLong JumpFinal
1:50 PMNational Anthem
2:00 PMW3,000mFinal
2:16 PMM1,000mHeptathlon
2:25 PMWHigh JumpFinal
2:28 PMW800m1st Round
2:40 PMMWeight ThrowFinal
2:51 PMM800m1st Round
3:21 PMW400m1st Round
3:37 PMM400m1st Round
4:00 PMM3,000mFinal


Day 3 – Saturday, February 18, 2023

StartGenderEventRound
11:00 AMMPole VaultFinal
11:00 AMMHigh JumpFinal
1:12 PMW60m HurdlesSemi Finals
1:28 PMM60m HurdlesSemi Finals
1:35 PMWShot PutFinal
1:44 PMW60mSemi Finals
1:45 PMWPole VaultFinal
1:54 PMNational Anthem
2:03 PMM60mSemi Finals
2:05 PMWTriple JumpFinal
2:10 PMMLong JumpFinal
2:19 PMW400mFinal
2:28 PMW800mFinal
2:38 PMM800mFinal
2:49 PMM400mFinal
2:55 PMMShot PutFinal
2:58 PMW1,500mFinal
3:10 PMM1,500mFinal
3:22 PMW60m HurdlesFinal
3:32 PMM60m HurdlesFinal
3:42 PMW60mFinal
3:52 PMM60mFinal
