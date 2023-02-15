The 2023 USATF Indoor Championships will take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center from Thursday, February 16, through Saturday, February 18, and you can watch live streaming coverage over the three days on USATF.TV. Follow Live Results Here

Where Can You Watch The 2023 USATF Indoor Championships Coverage?

Fans in the United States will have several dedicated feeds for this year’s championships, with the organizers revealing that you can: WATCH The Main Program Feed of LIVE WEBCAST HERE!

WATCH POLE VAULT FEED | WATCH LONG JUMP FEED | WATCH HIGH JUMP FEED | WATCH THROWS FEED | WATCH MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP FEED | WATCH WOMEN’S TRIPLE JUMP FEED

The USATF Indoor Championships in New Mexico will see the meet returning to Albuquerque for the first time since 2020 and the ninth time overall. The men’s and women’s multi-events are dedicated to the first day of action. Read More: Lamecha Girma runs stunning 7:23.81, breaks world indoor 3000m WR

Live broadcast of the competition on Thursday’s opening day will start with the women’s Pentathlon at 11:00 AM (Mountain Standard Time) or 1:00 PM ET, while the men’s Heptathlon will get going around 30 minutes after the first event in the women’s multi-event contest.

Check out the complete schedule and event start times for the three days!

Last updated: 2/14/2023 at 5:50 p.m. MST

Day 1 – Thursday, February 16, 2023

Start Gender Event Round 11:00 AM W 60m Hurdles Pentathlon 11:30 AM M 60m Heptathlon 12:00 PM W High Jump Pentathlon 12:15 PM M Long Jump Heptathlon 1:30 PM M 3,000m Race Walk Final 1:30 PM M Shot Put Heptathlon 2:00 PM W 3,000m Race Walk Final 2:30 PM W Shot Put Pentathlon 3:00 PM M High Jump Heptathlon 3:45 PM W Long Jump Pentathlon 5:00 PM W 800m – Section “B” Pentathlon 5:08 PM W 800m – Section “A” Pentathlon



Day 2 – Friday, February 17, 2023

Start Gender Event Round 10:30 AM M 60m Hurdles Heptathlon 11:30 AM M Pole Vault Heptathlon 12:00 PM W 60m Hurdles 1st Round 12:26 PM M 60m Hurdles 1st Round 12:30 PM W Weight Throw Final 12:40 PM W 60m 1st Round 1:00 PM M 60m 1st Round 1:22 PM W 60m Masters Exhibition 1:29 PM M 60m Masters Exhibition 1:40 PM M Triple Jump Final 1:45 PM W Long Jump Final 1:50 PM National Anthem 2:00 PM W 3,000m Final 2:16 PM M 1,000m Heptathlon 2:25 PM W High Jump Final 2:28 PM W 800m 1st Round 2:40 PM M Weight Throw Final 2:51 PM M 800m 1st Round 3:21 PM W 400m 1st Round 3:37 PM M 400m 1st Round 4:00 PM M 3,000m Final



Day 3 – Saturday, February 18, 2023